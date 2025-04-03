News

Comedy review: Rob Carlton, Willing Participant, Beckett Theatre, MICF 2025

Simple storytelling is one of the oldest art forms there is and Rob Carlton is a master.
3 Apr 2025 12:00
Madeleine Swain

Comedy

Rob Carlton, ‘Willing Participant’. Image: Supplied.

Actually, ‘comedy review’ seems a little reductive as a way to introduce this first one-man show from the Logie award-winning actor, Rob Carlton. Yes, there are plenty of moments of humour in Willing Participant, but this is about something much deeper than simply making an audience laugh. Carlton is here to tell us heartfelt personal stories that really engage his audience on a fundamentally human level.

It’s all about connection.

If the name isn’t immediately familiar, it’s highly likely you’ll recognise Carlton’s face. It was he who took on the formidable task of bringing Kerry Packer to the screen in the 2013 mini series, Paper Giants: Magazine Wars, as well as making a heap of other screen appearances, including in this latest season of the all-conquering White Lotus franchise.

But close to his heart is Bravewords – an endeavour comprising workshops, masterclasses and more, all focused on the art of storytelling. And, at this, Carlton is a master. Willing Participant comprises four stories, all honed and performed for maximum emotional impact. It was a surprisingly small crowd when this reviewer attended, but that didn’t deter the performer, who shared his real life experiences with an abundance of warmth, consummate skill and an almost tangible desire to touch each member of that audience right in the feels.

Read: Comedy review: Will Gibb: Why Am I Like This?, Melbourne Town Hall, MICF 2025

As he shares the experience of taking his father’s ashes on a MAMIL ride, you can’t help but be glad there are male performers out there comfortable enough to unabashedly reveal their most profound emotions. He is the absolute antithesis of toxic masculinity and we should love him for it.

Willing Participant is a beautiful experience that deserves a much bigger crowd.

Tickets: $25-$35

Rob Carlton: Willing Participant will be performed in the Beckett Theatre at Malthouse until 20 April 2025 as part of the Melbourne International Comedy Festival (MICF 2025).

Madeleine Swain is ArtsHub’s managing editor. Originally from England where she trained as an actor, she has over 30 years’ experience as a writer, editor and film reviewer in print, television, radio and online. She is also currently President of JOY Media and Chair of the Board.

