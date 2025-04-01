On the move: latest arts sector appointments

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised that this week’s edition of On the Move – specifically, the second story in the ‘News in brief’ section at the end of the article – references the name of a person who has died.

Theatre Network Australia returns to single CEO model

Peak performing arts body Theatre Network Australia (TNA) has announced a change to the organisation’s structure, “made to ensure the organisation continues to serve as a champion of the sector,” according to a statement released by the TNA Board last Thursday (27 March).

Following the departure of founding Executive Director Nicole Beyer after 14 years as CEO, TNA “took the bold step of establishing a new shared leadership model and we were fortunate to be able to appoint two remarkable leaders as our inaugural co-CEOs: Erica McCalman and Joshua Lowe,” said Chair Kate Sulan in a media statement, on behalf of the Board.

“TNA has benefited from the partnership between Erica and Joshua over the last year, with each bringing different ways of thinking, working nd advocating. While the co-CEO model has shown strong potential and the growth and learning within the organisation has been significant, in December 2024 the co-CEOs and Board mutually agreed that the co-CEO model was not sustainable.

“The TNA Board have worked rigorously through the ensuing transition period and have decided to return to a sole CEO structure. In moving forward, the Board has decided on an open recruitment process for the next CEO of TNA to which internal and external candidates are invited to apply. During that time Joshua will serve as Interim CEO supported by Steph Speirs who has moved into the role of Interim General Manager.

“Erica has decided not to apply for the sole CEO role and … [left] TNA on 27 March. The TNA Board would like to take this opportunity to thank Erica for the substantial contribution she has made to the organisation over many years, including her time as Chair and most recently as co-CEO. TNA’s staff and its membership have benefited greatly from Erica’s valuable knowledge, experience and from her perspective as a creative producer, thinker and advocate across the performing arts nationally and internationally.

“The leadership of TNA has been enhanced by Erica’s calm generosity, care and deep commitment to the sector. Some key achievements include leading TNA’s peer forum around the Voice referendum, overseeing TNA’s soon to be released First Nations Circle Map to Thrive and bringing her insight and expertise to TNA’s Equity and Climate initiatives.

“In addition, we are grateful for the leadership Erica has shown in building strong relationships and through delivering meaningful speaking engagements at sector events during a time of change and uncertainty in the industry. We extend our warm wishes to Erica and look forward to seeing what future impacts she makes as she embarks on the next stage of her career,” the Board’s statement continued.

“We are confident that these changes will ensure that TNA is best placed to support its essential work as the leading national industry development and advocacy organisation for small to medium and independent performing arts.”

Adelaide Festival Centre announces new CEO

The Adelaide Festival Centre Trust has announced the appointment of renowned arts leader Kate Gould as the new, incoming Chief Executive Officer of Adelaide Festival Centre – Australia’s first and oldest major performing arts centre.

Gould brings extensive experience to the position and is known for her innovative approach to program development, event management and venue leadership. Moving on from her current role as CEO and Artistic Director of Brisbane Powerhouse, Gould will take on the leadership position at Adelaide Festival Centre from July 2025, succeeding Douglas Gautier AM who finishes his tenure in June, after almost 19 years in the role.

With more than 30 years’ industry experience, Gould’s expertise has seen her work as a consultant across multiple arts organisations nationally and achieve exceptional growth in cultural infrastructure and the establishment of new festivals. She was the co-Founder and former Executive Director of Dark Mofo, Mona’s renowned winter arts festival in Hobart.

The appointment will see Gould return to Kaurna Country and Adelaide, where she previously held the leadership role of CEO and Associate Artistic Director of Adelaide Festival. She also held multiple Board positions in Adelaide including Chair of Adelaide Symphony Orchestra, Director of Adelaide Football Club and co-Chair of the SA Premier’s Council for Women.

Trust Chair Karlene Maywald said, “Adelaide Festival Centre Trust is thrilled to announce revered arts and cultural leader Kate Gould as the incoming CEO for Adelaide Festival Centre. Following an international search with enormous interest, we couldn’t be more delighted to secure Kate Gould’s return to Adelaide from the Powerhouse in Brisbane. Kate is an exceptional talent whose vision, innovative skills and experience will help drive Adelaide Festival Centre’s next phase of artistic, commercial and precinct development. We are extremely fortunate that retiring CEO, Douglas Gautier is leaving an amazing legacy of arts leadership for the future.”

Kate Gould. Photo: Supplied.

Gould said: “I’m pleased to return to Adelaide to lead one of the nation’s great arts centres and festival producers. With its impressive renovations and further developments ahead, Adelaide Festival Centre and Her Majesty’s Theatre are beacons of arts and culture in Australia. I look forward to building on the organisation’s achievements, with perhaps a few surprises inspired by my experiences with Brisbane Powerhouse, Dark Mofo and Adelaide Festival.”

South Australian Minister for Arts, Andrea Michaels welcomed the appointment: “We are very fortunate to have Kate Gould return to Adelaide, bringing with her experience from Australia’s iconic arts organisations. Her appointment is a coup for Adelaide Festival Centre, Australia’s first major arts centre. Kate Gould is an exceptional talent who has already delighted us with her leadership at the Adelaide Festival. The Malinauskas Government is excited to welcome Kate back to Adelaide to drive Adelaide Festival Centre’s redevelopment and vision into the future.”

Outgoing Adelaide Festival Centre CEO and Artistic Director, Douglas Gautier AM, said, “I congratulate Kate Gould on her appointment. I am delighted that someone with such significant arts experience and acumen has been appointed to the role to continue the momentum of this organisation with such a great team.”

Gautier will continue in the role until June. Gould will begin her five-year term on 7 July, leading Adelaide Festival Centre into its latest redevelopment and next chapter.

Program Coordinator appointed at The Unconformity

Multi-arts festival The Unconformity, based in the historic mining town of Queenstown on lutruwita/Tasmania’s West Coast, has announced the appointment Program Coordinator, Frankie Munro.

Munro moved to Queenstown in December 2024, having fallen in love with the West Coast during a visit the previous Easter. Before moving, he completed an internship with Kickstart Arts in Nipaluna/Hobart.

Frankie Munro has joined The Unconformity team. Photo: Nick Hanson.

“Frankie is studying a Bachelor of Fine Arts at the University of Tasmania and is a photographer who enjoys telling stories through his work and finds inspiration through exploring landscapes and archival material,” a spokesperson for The Unconformity said.

“Operating from The Unconformity’s Queenstown office, Frankie will play a key role in connecting local and visiting artists, community members and regional stakeholders with the organisation and its West Coast activities, as well as coordinating The Unconformity Art Trail.”

JOY announces new CEO

The Board of Melbourne’s JOY Media, which includes community radio station JOY 94.9 FM, has announce the appointment of Paul Scott-Williams (he/they) as the organisation’s new CEO.

Scott-Williams, who has been a JOY volunteer and presenter in the past, has significant experience in the arts and education sectors and in building organisations and developing long-term financial and sustainability strategies in the not-for-profit sector. He brings a working knowledge and experience of the philanthropy sector, in addition to significant leadership roles over many years.

Most recently, Scott-Williams was CEO of Hume Conservatorium in regional New South Wales, where he worked for 11 years to build a world-class music education institute, securing a permanent campus for the organisation and increased funding and enrolments year on year.

New JOY Media CEO, Paul Scott-Williams. Image: Supplied.

Additionally, he has been a member and Chair of many not-for-profit Boards across the sector and is keen to bring this governance skills and knowledge to JOY Media.

JOY Media President and Board Chair, Madeleine Swain (the Managing Editor of ArtsHub), has welcomed the appointment.

“Paul’s experience and expertise have proven him to be a wonderfully talented leader and strategist, and we’re certain he is just the person to steer JOY through the current challenging media and economic landscape,” Swain said.

“The Board and I would also like to especially extend our heartfelt thanks to Con Keramitsis for his indefatigable and excellent work as Interim CEO over the period of transition. During an uncertain period for the organisation, he has helped guide and support JOY Media and all our people – and we are deeply indebted to Con for his contribution over this time,” she added.

Scott-Williams said of his new position, “I’m very excited to take on this significant leadership role at JOY Media – an organisation I have loved, supported and been a part of for 30 years. I am particularly mindful of the scope of the challenge at this time in the world when our community is again under threat.

“JOY Media continues to have an important role to play in supporting and defending the rights and lives of all members of our diverse community and it is my privilege to help engender a strong sense of safety, support, understanding and connectedness across our wide listenership.

“JOY Media CEO is the role of a lifetime, and I am looking forward to utilising my skills and experience to secure and expand the capacities of JOY Media and bring the broader LGBTIQA+ community that JOY supports along with us. I can’t wait to get started to help inspire and deliver for our community,” he concluded.

Sheila Foundation Board appoints former Chair as Emeritus Director

Former Sheila Foundation Chair and long-standing Board member John Cruthers has been appointed Emeritus Director upon his retirement from the Foundation for Australian women’s art and artists he founded in 2017.

Cruthers led Sheila Foundation as it transitioned from the private Cruthers Art Foundation to a public foundation in 2017. Under his guidance, Sheila Foundation developed and implemented far-reaching and impactful programs for women in the visual arts and led the way in advocating for and actioning equality for Australian women artists, past and present.

Cruthers handed over the position of Chair of the Board to curator, writer and arts advocate, Kelly Gellatly, in 2022, remaining on the Board to lead the historical women’s art research project, Into the Light. His decision to retire from the Board will enable Cruthers to focus on his important contribution as an advocate for southeast Asian art in Australia, and to spend more time with his family.

The Sheila Foundation Board warmly thanked Cruthers, “for being such a crusader for Australian women artists, and for his vision and dedication. He will remain both a guide and inspiration,” a Foundation spokesperson said in a media statement.

Australian Book Review announces new Editor

Australian Book Review (ABR) has announced the appointment of Georgina Arnott as its new Editor and CEO, succeeding Peter Rose, who is stepping down after 24 years of leadership. Arnott’s appointment marks a major milestone in ABR’s 64-year history, ushering in a new era for the respected literary magazine.

Arnott has been Assistant Editor of ABR since 2022, during which time she has made invaluable contributions to the culture and direction of the magazine.

With a background in Australian cultural and colonial history, Arnott is the author of The Unknown Judith Wright, Judith Wright: Selected Writings and numerous book chapters, essays, reviews and articles in the field of Australian literary studies, history and biography. Her work has been shortlisted for the National Biography Award, and she is a Rockefeller Archive Centre fellow, an ABC Top 5 Humanities Scholar and a former judge of the National Biography Award.

Sarah Holland-Batt, Chair of ABR, said: “Georgina’s broad-ranging intellectual interests, outstanding leadership skills, deep knowledge of contemporary literature, and ambitious editorial vision for ABR make her an ideal Editor and CEO. She is a passionate advocate for the art of criticism, and will continue the magazine’s proud tradition of championing and defending literature, the arts and the humanities. Her commitment to nurturing the next generation of writers and critics will bring an energising plurality of views and diversity of voices to our pages, building on the magazine’s long-standing commitment to discovering, mentoring and supporting new talent, while continuing to publish the very best Australian and international writing today.

“I am so pleased ABR has been fortunate enough to attract a leader of Georgina’s calibre, as she commands the requisite vision, skill and commitment to deliver the same exceptional standard our readers have come to love and expect over so many years, while also bringing fresh ideas to invigorate our pages. I wish Georgina all the very best in her new role, and I look forward to seeing how she will shape the urgent debates of our times – and to her own contributions to our pages, too.”

Reflecting on her appointment, Arnott said: “ABR writers converse in the truest sense: they sit with a book, idea or work of art; they turn over its possibilities. For me, these conversations – open-spirited, informed, engaged – are fundamental to a humane, sophisticated and mature society. I share with ABR readers a sense of the magazine’s distinctiveness and value, and so am delighted to be ABR’s next custodian after a period of extraordinary growth under Peter Rose, a world-class editor, reader and turner of words. ABR is peopled by writers, staff, supporters and a Board who take seriously art’s promise, and it will be my privilege to help fulfil that promise.”

Peter Rose, ABR’s outgoing Editor, said, “It is a mark of a confident and resourceful magazine that it can appoint a new Editor and CEO from within. Having published Georgina Arnott off and on for almost 20 years, and having worked with her closely for two and a half years, I very much look forward to her stewardship of this precious, ever-changing magazine. ABR is in fine fettle – and the right hands.”

There will be a handover period across April/May, with Arnott delivering her first issue as Editor in June. ABR extends its appreciation to Peter Rose for his decades of service, and welcomes Georgina Arnott to the role of Editor and CEO as she takes the helm in coming months.

Sydney Festival welcomes arts advocate to its Board of Directors

Sydney Festival has announced the appointment of Simon Chan AM to its Board of Directors. A highly respected architect, gallerist and champion of multicultural engagement, Chan brings extensive leadership experience across the arts, culture and community sectors to his new role.

As the Founder and Director of Art Atrium, a contemporary gallery dedicated to cross-cultural collaboration, Chan has long championed Australian, Asian and Aboriginal artists. He has served on numerous Boards and advisory committees, including as Chair of the Art Gallery of NSW’s VisAsia Committee, and Director of the Aboriginal Benefits Foundation. A registered architect with a deep passion for cultural philanthropy, he actively supports artistic exchange and community engagement.

In addition to serving as President of the Chinese Australian Forum, Chan is also a member of the Australian Multicultural Council, a Board member of Multicultural NSW Advisory Board and Director of the Australian National Maritime Museum Foundation Board. He continues to foster connections across artistic and cultural communities, and his appointment strengthens the Festival’s leadership, following the recent additions of Abs Osseiran, Yeesum Lo and Dr Sunil Badami.

Sydney Festival Chair Kate Dundas welcomed Chan’s appointment: “The Board looks forward to Simon bringing his unique set of attributes to Sydney Festival deliberations including his deep knowledge of the visual and broader arts sector. Simon’s inclusive leadership skills, extensive experience in community engagement and dedication to championing diverse artistic voices are a terrific fit with the organisation’s strategic direction.”

Reflecting on his appointment, Chan said, “Sydney Festival transforms January into a month of extraordinary performances and cultural celebration. As a passionate advocate for arts and culture, I am excited to contribute to the Festival’s ongoing success. Showcasing visual and performing arts from both Australian and international artists, Sydney Festival presents a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the diversity of arts and culture in our multicultural society.”

His appointment comes as Sydney Festival approaches its milestone 50th anniversary in 2026, under the leadership of recently appointed Festival Director, Kris Nelson, who is well underway in shaping his creative vision for the 2026 Festival and beyond.

Chan formally joined the Festival Board on 25 March 2025.

News in brief

Felicity Gooding, the Executive Director and Group Chief Financial Officer at Vulcan Energy, has stepped down from the Board of Black Swan State Theatre Company.

Gooding, the Black Swan Board’s Deputy Chair and Audit Committee Chair, announced the news on LinkedIn.

“After nearly seven years, I have stepped down from the Board of Black Swan State Theatre. It has been a great experience to be part a of dynamic organisation, contributing to the Western Australian arts community and witnessing first-hand the power of storytelling and performance,” she wrote last week.



“I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to the exceptional team at Black Swan, my fellow Board members and the artists whose work continues to inspire and challenge us all – much needed in these times!



“I look forward to seeing the continued growth and success of Black Swan, and to supporting from the sidelines as an enthusiastic audience member,” Gooding added.

In related news, experienced arts manager Gina Machado has joined Moogahlin Performing Arts Inc as the company’s General Manager.

“Moogahlin has supported the development and presentation of hundreds of stories by First Peoples, for First Peoples – projects like The Visitors (national tour of 24 venues last year), Healing Scars, the Yellamundie Festival and Baiame’s Ngunnhu Festival. And it collaborates with so many other arts companies, writers, directors and performers whose work I have loved and admired for a long time,” Machado posted on LinkedIn.

Moogahlin was founded on Gadigal country in Redfern NSW in November 2007 by a group of First Peoples performance artists, educators and community workers, at the request of the late Kevin Smith, who wished to bring performing arts back to the community of Redfern in honour of the founding members of the national Black Theatre.

“My experience on Larrakia country, particularly with Artback NT, has led me to this exact place on the land of the Gadigal, and I am truly grateful to have a place alongside another talented group of producers and creators,” Machado wrote.



“Moogahlin is a Yuin/Bundjalung word meaning to play, to fool about… In among the hard work, I hope to live up to the spirit of that every day,” she concluded.

More recent appointments