President Trump attacks artist, portrait removed from public eye

Donald Trump has directly attacked a portrait of him painted by artist Sarah A Boardman. The picture was removed from the Colorado State Capitol after the President publicly condemned the work. The entire episode is reminiscent of the portrait of Gina Rinehart appearing at the National Gallery of Australia last year.

The artist Sarah Boardman has painted a series of Presidential portraits, all hanging in the Colorado State Capitol. President Trump took to the social media platform Truth Social to express his distaste.

“Nobody likes a bad picture or painting of themselves, but the one in Colorado, in the State Capitol, put up by the Governor, along with all other Presidents, was purposefully distorted to a level that even I, perhaps, have never seen before.”

He continued, “He [Obama] looks wonderful, but the one on me is truly the worst.” Trump suggested that Broadman “must have lost her talent getting older” before attacking the policies of the Governor of Colorado.

The portrait was removed from public viewing last week. Opinions from the public on the portrait are mixed. X user Rob Fod said, “The artist captured everything except the skin. The skin is much, much thinner in real life.”

The portrait is actually the result of years of politically charged debate in Colorado and had been hanging publicly for several years before Trump complained. The Presidential paintings are funded by the Colorado Citizens of Culture. During Trump’s first term, the group stated they would need to crowd-fund a new commission for $10,000. They received no donations.

In 2018 a portrait of Vladimir Putin was smuggled into the State Capitol by the protest group ProgressNow. Photos of the Putin portrait sitting alongside other Presidents with no sign of Trump garnered international headlines and angered Republicans. A crowd-funding effort to raise the necessary funds was quickly successful, and Broadman was commissioned. The painting was unveiled in 2019.

Broadman insists the work is not political. “My portrait of President Trump has been called thoughtful, non-confrontational, not angry, not happy, not tweeting,” Boardman said in 2019. “In five, 10, 15, 20 years, he will be another President on the wall who is only historical background, and he needs to look neutral.”

Colorado Democrats happily supported Republicans’ removal of the portrait. “If the GOP wants to spend time and money on which portrait of Trump hangs in the Capitol, then that’s up to them,” they said in a statement.