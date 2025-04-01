Inside South Australia’s new 10-year cultural policy

The date of launching this plan – April’s Fool Day (1 April) – could be viewed as a little insensitive. Are the arts considered a joke? Well, if the pipeline of funding promised by the South Australian Government is testament to their value position, then no.

A Place to Create has been a long time in coming, and follows a period of funding instability across changing governments and agendas in recent years. The Marshall Government’s 2019 Arts Plan was delivered with no significant boost in funding for the arts and culture sector, so today’s announcement of $80 million, initially, to support the policy’s goals, is welcome news.

The 10-year cultural policy, developed by the South Australian Government, has been delivered in two parts – a cultural policy document (a bit like a mission statement on steroids with lots of ‘warm and fuzzy’ statements) and a delivery plan.

The delivery plan offers a roadmap for the period 2025-2027. While this makes it hard to track tangible long-term deliverables, this iterative process of progressing through a series of short-term delivery plans is smart, keeping the greater vision malleable, and open to evaluation along the journey.

In announcing the new policy, Premier Malinauskas acknowledged a government investment slide, and affirmed the importance of government support for the arts to flourish.

At the launch of the policy the Premier said: “Art must be continued to be democratised. Art should not and cannot be expected to rely on the generosity of benefactors, nor should it be the exclusive preserve of hobbyists with a strong and healthy independent income. Hence, it is critical that government shows support.”

The Premier also spoke to the importance of supporting the arts outside major festivals like Adelaide Festival and the Adelaide Fringe. Support of that grass roots sector is reflected in education, youth and philanthropy initiatives in the new plan.

One oversight, however, is funding for Tarrkarri, the dedicated Aboriginal arts and culture gallery joining other premier institutions along North Terrace. It continues to sit in a stalled position, and yet the Minister said, “The Tarrkarri dream for us is still alive,” hinting that further announcements are on the horizon.

Funding highlights

$15 million to support the Art Gallery of South Australia to deliver world-class programs and audiences through a new Winter Art Series

$3 million to build the international profile of South Australia’s arts, culture and creative industries

$2.5 million to kick-start opportunities for youth arts via organisations Adelaide Youth Orchestras, Carclew and an interactive new language experience at the State Library of South Australia

$1 million to boost philanthropic opportunities including dollar-for-dollar matched fundraising programs for significant cultural organisations

$1 million boost to grants programs to support arts organisations and create new, original work by South Australian artists and creatives

$2.3 million into First Nations arts and culture in South Australia

an extra $1.5 million to increase existing programs and initiatives for original local music and live music venues, through the Music Development Office

$500,000 to enliven regions with arts, culture and creativity delivered by Country Arts SA, and

$4 million in-kind contribution to transform the Adelaide Central School of Art into a new Creative Hub (previously announced).

CreateSA (formerly Arts South Australia), will oversee the administration and implementation of A Place to Create.

The delivery plan addresses three key strategies.

Strategy One: Arts, culture and creativity for everyone

The plan promises to increase support for the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Arts Strategy for South Australia and support Tandanya National Aboriginal Cultural Institute’s ongoing operational and programming capacity, including reopening to the community. Great news on both.

It also makes the promise to support the establishment and development of new Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander-controlled arts and cultural organisations and creative businesses. As mentioned, however, there were no updates on those already tabled for Tarrkarri.

Continuing a promise to enable access, the SA Government also committed to support Country Arts SA in establishing the first phase of a new 10-year initiative to transform cultural life in regional centres and expand creative hubs across the state. This is a great win.

Carclew is given a special mention in its commitment to support youth arts, and the Government has committed to extend the sports voucher program to include music tuition for children up to Year 9, delivered by the Office for Recreation, Sport and Racing.

The plan further mentions the health benefits of arts, culture and creativity, and commits to exploring new initiatives and partnerships to amplify and extend opportunities here. I am worried about the word ‘explore’ here, given so much research has already been tabled in this area, and what is needed is financial support for real pathways for implementation.

Strategy Two: Thriving artists and creatives

The thriving artists strategy is inclusive of South Australian Aboriginal artists and creatives, with a promise to help enable them to work on Country. There is also the promise to assist new partnerships to strengthen skills development opportunities for emerging artists and creatives, particularly for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists.

Creative innovation gets a look in with the promise to explore programs that enable artists and creatives to experiment, collaborate and build capabilities.

A very positive commitment is the one made to explore affordable housing and workspace options for artists and creatives. Artists are also put first with a commitment to identify and share new opportunities through cultural diplomacy, and international trade and investment networks.

The Government has said that it will support both major state government public art projects that reflect the diversity of the South Australian community and a plan to embed the work of artists in the planning of government buildings and public spaces.

There is also a promise to invest in the partnership between the ABC and the South Australian Film Corporation to enable quality television production in the state.

TAFE SA was highlighted with investment in a partnership with Festival City Adelaide to establish a national institute dedicated to specialised festival and event industry training and workforce development. Also mentioned was TAFE SA working with Adelaide College of the Arts to bolster offerings.

CreateSA was given a boost, with an increase in funding and grant programs, and a commitment to provide incentives for sponsorship, as well as and private and philanthropic investment.

The plan also includes disability arts organisations to support d/Deaf and disabled artists and creatives, to prioritise access and inclusion and to transition to new national disability funding models.

Strategy Three: Robust arts organisations, creative businesses and cultural institutions

The final strategy builds on part two, with a review of CreateSA grants programs and processes to ensure they are aligned to the intent of A Place to Create.

The plan makes a point of building the capacity of the small-to-medium arts sector.

It commits to working with Creative Australia’s art form-specific initiatives, including Music Australia and Writing Australia, and supporting dedicated music venues across South Australia. It is also committed to increasing local content across South Australian festival and event programming.

In a strategic move, the SA Government says it will explore options for shared office and facilities for State Theatre Company South Australia, State Opera South Australia and Country Arts SA.

The plan recognises the value of collaborating across organisations and with the South Australian Tourism Commission, as well as broader government agencies to deepen the impact of the arts, culture and creative industries. There is also a desire to better develop and partner for climate action initiatives, and to engage creatives to assist in community understanding.