QUT performing arts review sparks industry-wide concern

After announcing the cancellation of its Art Museum late last year, Queensland University of Technology (QUT) has launched a review of its performing arts courses. The Courier-Mail reported the university has experienced a 40% decline in enrolments since 2019.

National Advocates for Arts Education (NAAE) Chair Dr John Nicholas Saunders says his group has identified the discontinuation of over 40 creative arts courses across the country since 2018. Eight more have been significantly reduced.

“If QUT discontinues these courses, it will have a detrimental impact on the arts industry, limiting pathways for Queenslanders to train as artists and arts professionals in their home state,” he says.

Recently appointed Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) CEO Rachel Healy warns reviews are often preludes to cuts. “My understanding is that we are selling more tickets in Queensland than anywhere else in the country, so there’s a cost-of-living crisis, but Queenslanders value the arts,” she says.

The review is due to be finalised in the first half of 2025. Drama Queensland president Scott Andrews says they are “deeply concerned” about the review.

Griffith University and the University of Southern Queensland are the only other institutions that offer comprehensive acting programs in Queensland. Past alumni from QUT includes Kate Miller-Heidke, Gyton Grantley and Deborah Mailman.