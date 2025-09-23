Phones off and hands on: Analog programming results in a spike in new audiences

‘Analog Art Club is a statewide initiative inviting Victorians to slow down, switch off their screens and connect in real life — through art,’ explains Lucy Whitehill, Communications Officer with the Public Galleries Association of Victoria (PGAV), the peak organisation collaborating with 10 galleries to rethink how they engage with audiences.

Designed as a year-long program that kicked off in July, these phone-free events provide a welcoming space to experience art together, whether that is getting hands-on or simply being with art in refreshing ways.

The key here, is taking time out for wellness – using art as a kind of circuit breaker, to step aside from the congestion of life and to connect with new friends.

What is the Analog Art Club

Simply, Analog Art Club is about getting chilled and connected.

‘Having time without devices is something people want,’ says James Lynch, Curator at TarraWarra Museum of Art (TarraWarra), ‘and people are more than happy to cloak them. They’re really excited to do that.’

The whole idea is about embedding new habits, or perhaps making time for old ones that have been neglected. Lynch explains that it’s about, ‘slowly building a connection through consistency, having it at a regular time and date, so that audiences get used to participating – a bit like a book club or a jogging club.’

He adds: ‘That’s the idea, that people can just rock up and participate, and that it’s easy in that way.’

For TarraWarra, the Analog Art Club is an embedded drawing workshop, using the incredible Country that surrounds the gallery to offer a space for mindfulness and creativity. It is on the first Friday of every month.

Lynch tells ArtsHub that some participants have ‘booked in up to the end of this year’, adding that, ‘people are wanting to meet people – through face-to-face interactions – being together in a space doing something creative that’s inclusive and not judgmental.’

Slow drawing at TarraWarra Museum of Art led by James Lynch, in the Eva and Marc Besen Centre. Photo: Courtesy of TarraWarra Museum of Art.

Similarly, Wyndham Art Gallery’s Analog Art Club program turns to hands-on sessions, led by Melbourne-based artist Merryn Trevethan. She says a highlight of the program for her has been the reaction of the participants. ‘I love it when participants share their artwork at the end – genuine connections are being made in real time. It is so positive and really life affirming.’

In contrast, Wangaratta Art Gallery has used the Analog Art Club as a way for people to slow down and reboot their daily lives. Gallery Director Rachel Arndt explains they have introduced a new drop-in, monthly lunchtime program. ‘It’s a great way for us to reach a really challenging demographic – working adults – in a fun and exciting way.’

Arndt continues: ‘It’s given us the tools to reach out to our worker community, including council staff, local businesses and health services and tap into the very real need for services that support wellbeing.’

Each gallery is addressing this idea of pause through creativity in a different way. Lynch tells ArtsHub: ‘There’s been some really great things, like listening activities – just going in and listening to music with art, or for example, drawing with the rare books Special Collections at Melbourne University. What an incredible experience!’

Does going Analog work?

Analog Art Club at Wyndham Art Gallery. Image: Courtesy of Wyndham Art Gallery.

In the first two months of this 12-month program (June and July 2025), 220 Victorians have participated in one of 18 Analog Art Club events, and this is what they told us:

One in five participants had not visited the gallery hosting the Analog Art Club before

Just over a third had visited a public gallery twice or less in the last year

Nearly a half of participants attended to meet new people

71% of all participants agreed they had interacted with more people than usual that day, with nearly two-thirds agreeing they got to know people who are different to themselves

86% of participants agreed they felt more connected with people

82% of participants attended because they wanted to learn something new

71% of participants attended because they wanted to enjoy some visual art

86% of participants agreed they felt motivated to do more creative things in future

79% of participants agreed they had improved their mental wellbeing

‘I think what’s happening, is that some of the existing audiences are bringing their friends, who are maybe from outside of the arts, so connecting with non-traditional audiences. It’s been perfect for us,’ Lynch tells ArtsHub.

He adds that the program has also been a great opportunity to share learnings with colleagues.

Analog Art Club: How can I sign up?

The ten participating galleries in the inaugural Analog Art Club are: Arts In Maroondah, Ararat Gallery TAMA (Textile Art Museum Australia), Bayside Gallery, Manningham Art Gallery, Museum of Australian Photography (MAPh), Noel Shaw Gallery at University of Melbourne, TarraWarra Museum of Art, The Dax Centre, Wangaratta Art Gallery and Wyndham Art Gallery.

Each venue is offering something different – something unique to connect with their audiences. The activities are largely free, but some events are ticketed. Check out how you can be part of it.

Analog Art Club continues through 30 June 2026.