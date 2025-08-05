New $30,000 art prize values respect, and the worth of female artists

Art prizes are competitive by their very nature. So to have an art prize that values and respects the worth of others, is a greatly welcomed addition to this crowded landscape.

We’re talking about the inaugural Pymble Ladies’ College Values Art Prize – a new annual acquisitive painting prize for women that will be themed around a different College value each year. For 2025, that value is ‘Respect’.

Brigiat Maltese, Head of Learning Area, Visual Arts at Pymble Ladies’ College and one of the inaugural judges, explains: ‘We have deliberately chosen our inaugural art prize to be available to women artists only. This is in recognition of the challenges that female artists must still overcome for equal recognition and representation in their profession, and to support the value of their art.’

She continues, ‘We are very invested in providing role models for our students. The Prize honours our College value of respect, represented by the statement, I value diversity, my worth and the worth of others.

‘It aims to connect with contemporary global issues that impact women, from gender to social and environmental concerns. Underlying all of these is a value of respect, which is also deeply integrated into the history of the school and how it values an art education.’

The $30,000 Prize is acquisitive, Maltese says. ‘The winning work will become part of the permanent collection of the school in a considered way, building a strong narrative for students.

‘We feel that is it important that visual culture is embedded in the school and provides students with the real opportunity to see themselves in the world of the visual arts by encountering the very best artists on a daily basis.’

Pymble Ladies’ College Values Art Prize: judging

As a judge of this year’s Prize, Maltese tells ArtsHub she is, ‘keeping as open [a mind] as possible’.

She continues: ‘I am wanting to be excited, and to be really surprised by the entries we receive. Existing in an educational institution, we are looking for artworks with the potential to provide deep thinking for students – to invite speculation and curiosity.

‘We are also looking for work with a strong sense of authenticity and unique creative expression – important qualities in our times,’ adds Maltese. ‘We feel that the theme of respect is very pertinent to our time, and we want to see artists carefully consider that in an open and broad way.’

Artists are encouraged to consider this year’s Prize theme, ‘Respect’, which can manifest in various forms: self-respect, mutual respect between individuals, respect for nature or cultural and generational respect. Similarly, potential entrants are encouraged to reflect upon the ways respect fosters harmony, understanding, movement and connection.

The 30 finalists chosen by the judging panel will be exhibited at Pymble Ladies’ College, in Sydney.

‘There are a ton of prizes today, but that speaks to opportunities for artists,’ Maltese says, ‘and to be part of that in a very tangible way, is very exciting.’

How to apply

Submissions are now open, closing at midnight, Friday 3 October 2025.

The Finalists’ Exhibition will be held from 10-14 November at Pymble Ladies’ College on Sydney’s Upper North Shore.

The Pymble Ladies’ College Values Art Prize winner will be announced on Tuesday 11 November at the exhibition’s official opening.

The winning artwork will be acquired and permanently displayed at the College.

The Prize carries a $50 entrance fee. To learn more and enter.

