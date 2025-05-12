News

 > Reviews
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

Theatre review: The Lover and The Dumb Waiter, Ensemble Theatre

A double dose of classic Pinter plays.
12 May 2025 11:15
Joy Lawn
A man and a woman are standing and staring at each other over a kitchen table; a vase of flowers and a pair of bongo drums sit on the table. The wallpaper behind them is colourful and graphic.

Performing Arts

Gareth Davies and Nicole Da Silva in Ensemble Theatre’s ‘The Lover’. Photo: Prudence Upton.

Share Icon

The ‘lover’ and the ‘dumb waiter’ sound like a gag. You could imagine the lover and waiter meeting in a comic sketch and maybe running away together. Mark Kilmurry, Ensemble Theatre’s experienced Artistic Director, has cleverly programmed British playwright and Nobel Prize winner Harold Pinter’s pair of one-act plays as a double bill.

The Lover (written in 1962, originally for television) and The Dumb Waiter (1957) are an ideal match. Seemingly disparate, the plays share an unnerving dark humour, masterful interactions between the actors and themes of waiting, inertia and change, and playing the game. They also form a sharp contrast to each other.

Both titles are ambiguous. Who is the lover? Who or what is the dumb waiter? Both plays expose an unravelling. In the first play, the lovers’ titillating game falters. In the second play, the two hitmen’s ‘setup’ reveals deepening cracks. Both plays are character-based and (apart from a brief appearance by a milkman in The Lover) are two-handers.

Nicole da Silva (television programs Wentworth and Bump) is an effervescent, alluring Sarah in The Lover. Chameleon-like Gareth Davies (The Master and Margarita, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof) mesmerisingly inhabits the character of Sarah’s husband, Richard. They circle each other with flirtatious glances, banter and fleeting physical touch. She tells him about her afternoons with her lover. He has a whore. Their games as a married couple and role-playing as lovers implode as their power imbalance seesaws.

Davies, who reappears as cocky, knowing Ben in The Dumb Waiter, controls all the power in the second play. He and his hired gun, Gus, played by Anthony Taufa (Black is the New White, Home, I’m Darling), are waiting Godot-like in a bleak room that serves as a holding place. Gus, a large, clueless but endearing clown-like figure, admires the crockery and wants a cup of tea. Already uncomfortable, he is thwarted when, embodying the alienation of the building, the gas disconnects. The men seem dumbfounded by the clunky mechanical dumb waiter, which erratically delivers slips of paper with strange food orders. Its clanking ascents and descents are deliberately jarring.

Daryl Wallis’s sound design and composition add to the foreboding atmosphere. Noise from the dumbwaiter contraption and the cistern water are disconcerting. The percussive music and seductive, relentless drumming of the bongos in The Lover unsettle. The chiming clock of the first play is repeated at a lower pitch early in the second to cement the two plays’ cohesiveness.

Simone Romaniuk’s set design for both productions heightens the atmosphere. Although the lounge room of The Lover appears cosy, its geometric wallpaper patterning and stripes, particularly those reflected as diagonal lines from the Venetian blind, create an atmosphere of turmoil to represent the couple’s dysfunctional relationship. The décor of blue and orange characterises their conflicting emotions of cool distance and hot passion.

The colour and texture of The Lover make way for minimalism in The Dumb Waiter. Furniture is stripped back to two single beds and a chair. Set, costumes and props are toned in grim greyscale. Doorways and apertures are carefully modified between the plays to remain purposeful and symbolic. Nothing is extraneous. The small stage helps to create the claustrophobic intimacy of both plays.

Read: Opera review: Flight, Her Majesty’s Theatre

The direction, acting and staging coalesce to execute the plays as a fresh tribute to Pinter’s style of absurdist satire.

The unanswered question, “What’s he playing these games for?” that Gus poses in The Dumb Waiter singularly covers both plays. The audience is kept laughing and on the edge of their seats while confronted with the perversely entertaining threats of betrayal and entrapment. The power of theatre here reminds us that anyone may risk becoming ensnared and implicated by ‘the game’.

The Lover and The Dumb Waiter
Playwright: Harold Pinter
Director: Mark Kilmurry
Set and Costume Designer: Simone Romaniuk
Lighting Designer: Matt Cox
Composer and Sound Designer: Daryl Wallis
Dialect Coach: Linda Nicholls-Gidley
Intimacy Coordinator: Chloë Dallimore
Stage Manager: Lauren Tulloh
Assistant Stage Manager: Yasmine Breeze
Costume Supervisor: Sara Kolijn
Cast: Nicole da Silva, Gareth Davies and Anthony Taufa

Tickets: $43-$90
Ensemble Theatre, Kirribilli
2 May – 7 June 2025

Joy Lawn

Joy Lawn is an arts critic living on the traditional lands of the Darug, Guringai and Darkinjung Peoples in NSW. Her writing has appeared in newspapers, journals and magazines. She loves moderating at writers’ festivals, enjoys many forms of art and culture and blogs about books at Paperbark Words.

Related News

Sydney Gay and Lesbian Choir and Brisbane Pride Choir are just two of the featured choirs that will take part in the mass choral event at Melt Festival.
News

United in voice: Melt Festival launches 1000 Voices project

Registration is now open for the public to paritcipate in 1000 Voices for Melt Festival – a massed choral event.

David Burton
Two Indian women in colourful saris. One is standing, one is kneeling over some woven baskets.
Reviews

Theatre review: The Wrong Gods, Belvoir St Theatre

This thought-provoking but not entirely satisfying tale by S. Shakthidharan explores the cost of progress and development in 20th century…

Peter Hackney
British countertenor James Laing as the Refugee in State Opera South Australia's 2025 production, 'Flight'. A distressed-looking man dressed in slightly dishevelled, mostly brown clothing, stands in an airport terminal between two rows of uncomfortable-looking metal and plastic seats. The blue-lit panelled wall behind him evokes the bars of a prison cell, while four curving beams of light projected against the walls increase the impression of this man being trapped or avoiding the spotlight.
Reviews

Opera review: Flight, Her Majesty’s Theatre

State Opera South Australia’s ‘Flight’ is opera for our times.

Peter Burdon
A performer in a red dress thrown in mid-air while a group of men wait to catch her. The Circa production travels to Edinburgh International Festival later this year.
News

8 Australian shows to wow Edinburgh stages

A darkly funny thriller, a satirical cabaret, and a girl-power musical about Lady Macbeth will travel to the Edinburgh International…

Celina Lei
A performer wearing feathery wings with their back turned to the camera, holding both arms up in a powerful posture.
News

Are you a performing arts worker with a radical idea? Develop it with a $100,000 fellowship

The Betty Amsden Fellowship is seeking thought-leaders and will help the successful applicant develop their plan and test their new…

Celina Lei
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login