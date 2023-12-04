News

 > Performing Arts > Theatre > Reviews
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

Theatre review: The Long Pigs, Theatre Works

Darkly funny, this production pits black nose clowns against their cheery red nose counterparts.
4 Dec 2023
Nina Culley
The Long Pigs. Image is a darkly malevolent clown, sporting a black nose and brandishing a cleaver.

Theatre

Clare Bartholomew. Photo: Ponch Hawkes.

Share Icon

Right from the moment you step into Theatre Works, the stage’s soiled white sheets, rusty buckets and chalky lighting set the tone for what’s to unfold in this makeshift abattoir-shack. As the audience settles in, the theatre plunges into blackness, pierced by horrifying screams, crashes and a ringing bell, signalling the commencement of a night of bloody terror and mayhem.

Enter the three gory clowns, draped in hospital gowns and stained aprons, and sporting black clown noses. They scuttle around the stage, tinkering with their elaborate contraptions – pulley systems, wooden planks and haphazard torture devices. Among these, Bozo scrawled across one timber machine references to the Auguste clown. While the performance doesn’t follow a linear narrative, it quickly becomes evident that these outcast clowns have turned villainous, and are seeking to eradicate red nose clowns in favour of black. 

The trio stoops into absolute madness, triggered by the bell heralding a Bozo clown skit that reveals a glimmer into their brighter past. Suspicion breeds discord among them, a clever balance between humour and horror driving their punishments and infighting. Body horror and the use of food – bananas and cream pies – adds a sickening layer, climaxing in a twisted rendition of the last supper that ties well to a previous Jesus crucifixion bit.

In this performance, which leans more toward buffoon than traditional clowning, each rebel-clown’s synchronised and well-timed chaos owes much to the skill of the artistes and Susie Dee’s expert direction.

Communication between the actors is mostly non-verbal, relying on mutters, trained physicality and exaggerated body language. Jethro Woodward’s sound design underscores the ominous atmosphere, elevating the clown’s meta-choreographed Bozo act and the surreal numbers that scatter the performance like bread-throwing (another nod to the styles of clowns like Charlie Chaplin and Chester Conklin). Andy Turner’s lighting lifts the powdery set and glitter that is thrown around the stage, intensifying the blurry grime-coated chaos.  

Clare Bartholomew, Nicci Wilks and Mozes are each compelling and distinctive in their own right, somehow balancing charm and terror in every glance toward the audience, making it nearly impossible to fixate on just one. Wilks’ physically, her transformation within the colourful inflatable clown suit, shrinking and creeping up to full height, is particularly brilliant.

Read: So you want my arts job: physical comedy and clown teacher

Each element rises to the rickety, blood-stained table in this production, making for a well-oiled, well-balanced and visually arresting show. The Long Pigs is a is a filthy masterwork from start to finish; you’ll laugh, you’ll gag and you certainly won’t forget it.

The Long Pigs, Theatre Works

Devisers/Creators: Clare Bartholomew, Derek Ives-Plunkett, Nicci Wilks
Deviser/Director: Susie Dee
Set Design: Anna Tregloan
Sound Design: Jethro Woodward
Lighting Design: Andy Turner
Assistant Stage Managers: Ella Curtis Webster, Emma Maggio, Tyson Wallent
Cast: Clare Bartholomew, Mozes, Nicci Wilks

The Long Pigs will be performed until 10 December 2023.

Nina Culley

Nina Culley is a writer and horror enthusiast based in Naarm. She’s the Studio Manager and Director of Melbourne Young Writers' Studio where she also teaches creative writing. Her works have appeared in Kill Your Darlings, Aniko Press and Eureka Street.

Related News

All Arts Dance Features Music Opinions & Analysis Performing Arts Reviews Theatre Visual Arts Writing and Publishing
More
35mm. Image is a cast of performers, some seated on the ground, some standing behind, all pointing cameras at the photographer.
Reviews

Performance review: 35mm, Flight Path Theatre

Little Triangle's latest production is musical theatre inspired by photography.

Dennis Clements
Dead Man's Cell Phone. Image is two actors, one male, one female in a pink light against a black background. They are facing one another and touching their fingertips together.
Amplify Collective

Theatre review: Dead Man's Cell Phone, Slingsby's Hall of Possibility

Wickedly Good Productions presents an intriguing, comedic and moving production on one phone’s ability to connect people.

Ekkia Evans
Shane MacGowan. Image is of two band members on a stage, one singing into a microphone and wearing a flat cap.
Features

Shane MacGowan: a timeless voice for Ireland’s UK diaspora

MacGowan gave visibility to the second-generation Irish in England, says Dr Sean Campbell.

The Conversation
The Master and Margarita. Image is a group of five actors sitting, crouching or standing on stage in front of a huge lit W sign.
Reviews

Theatre review: The Master and Margarita, Belvoir St Theatre

Adapted from Bulgakov's classic novel, this stage version is compelling whether or not you're familiar with the original book.

Dennis Clements
Amplify Collective

Under a wet blanket: navigating the Australian arts ecosystem as First Nations artists

It's time that First Nations artists were allowed to be in the driver's seat and not confined to the passenger's.

Axel Garay
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login