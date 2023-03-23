Theatre Review: Silly Little Things, Butterfly Club

Silly Little Things, a one woman show written and performed by Laura Knaggs, had all the hallmarks of a Hallmark movie (pun intended). Knaggs is a florist whose life is spiralling post break-up. She’s got an unreliable but comedically quirky employee, a failing business and a fractured friendship with her supposedly ‘ride or die’ bestie. What’s a girl to do but go on dating apps for distraction and instant validation?

Knaggs writes what she knows, focusing on Millennial relatability for gags that had the audience turning to each other saying ‘we do that!’ What does it say about Millennials then, that the character Knaggs has created is self-centred and judgemental? Knaggs chose not to delve into the issue too deeply. Instead, she offered a trite Clueless-style montage that suggests only a light bulb moment would be needed to become thoughtful and caring.

The storytelling of Silly Little Things was tight and engaging and the interweaving between characters was seamlessly presented. What the stage lacked in set Knaggs made up for in physicality, effortlessly projecting multiple locations onto the stage with her performance. With so much going on as the story snowballed toward disaster, it was a testament to Knaggs that she could maintain the energy and presence required for the show’s hour-long run.

However, Knaggs’ attempt to present a new perspective on mid-to-late womanhood fell short. Any hint of unique insight was squeezed into a few minutes, but that was not enough to leave a lasting impression. What we were given was a predictable yet earnest and entertaining tale.

Silly Little Things was well presented by a highly skilled creative team, but it was a story we’ve seen plenty of times before.

Silly Little Things

Butterfly Club, Melbourne

Writer and performer: Laura Knaggs

Director: Sharnema Nougar

Dramaturg: Emily O’Brien-Brown

Producer: Fiona Crombie

Silly Little Things was performed 14-18 March 2023.