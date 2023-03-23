News

 > Performing Arts > Reviews
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

Theatre Review: Silly Little Things, Butterfly Club

Compelling performance, but Millennial woes told one too many times already.
23 Mar 2023
Jenna Schroder

Performing Arts

‘… it was a testament to Knaggs that she could maintain the energy and presence required for the show’s hour-long run.’ Photo: Supplied.  

Share Icon

Silly Little Things, a one woman show written and performed by Laura Knaggs, had all the hallmarks of a Hallmark movie (pun intended). Knaggs is a florist whose life is spiralling post break-up. She’s got an unreliable but comedically quirky employee, a failing business and a fractured friendship with her supposedly ‘ride or die’ bestie. What’s a girl to do but go on dating apps for distraction and instant validation? 

Knaggs writes what she knows, focusing on Millennial relatability for gags that had the audience turning to each other saying ‘we do that!’ What does it say about Millennials then, that the character Knaggs has created is self-centred and judgemental? Knaggs chose not to delve into the issue too deeply. Instead, she offered a trite Clueless-style montage that suggests only a light bulb moment would be needed to become thoughtful and caring.

The storytelling of Silly Little Things was tight and engaging and the interweaving between characters was seamlessly presented. What the stage lacked in set Knaggs made up for in physicality, effortlessly projecting multiple locations onto the stage with her performance. With so much going on as the story snowballed toward disaster, it was a testament to Knaggs that she could maintain the energy and presence required for the show’s hour-long run.  

Read: Music review: Lorde, Adelaide Festival

However, Knaggs’ attempt to present a new perspective on mid-to-late womanhood fell short. Any hint of unique insight was squeezed into a few minutes, but that was not enough to leave a lasting impression. What we were given was a predictable yet earnest and entertaining tale.

Silly Little Things was well presented by a highly skilled creative team, but it was a story we’ve seen plenty of times before. 

Silly Little Things
Butterfly Club, Melbourne
Writer and performer: Laura Knaggs
Director: Sharnema Nougar
Dramaturg: Emily O’Brien-Brown
Producer: Fiona Crombie

Silly Little Things was performed 14-18 March 2023.

Jenna Schroder

Jenna Schroder is an emerging arts critic, with a background in dance and voice, and an organiser at the Media, Entertainment, Arts Alliance. Outside of her union activism, Jenna can be found performing at The Improv Conspiracy, around the Melbourne comedy scene and producing independent work across multiple platforms. Twitter: @jennaschroder00

Related News

Dance Features Music Opera Performing Arts Reviews Theatre
More
Reviews

Musical review: On A Clear Day You Can See Forever, Seymour Centre

A murky thematic perspective obscures the view despite the brilliant performances.

Richie Black
Reviews

Theatre review: The Sheep Song, Adelaide Festival

A revolutionary form of theatre from Belgium.

Barbara Booth
Features

Dancing into the gallery: Lucy Guerin Inc turns 21

LGI’s NEWRETRO remixes 21 years of choreographic practice.

Richard Watts
Reviews

Music review: Lorde, Adelaide Festival

Lorde's triumphant return to Adelaide after nearly a decade.

Megan Koch
Features

Wagner's monumental Ring Cycle comes to regional Victoria

In an historic first, Melbourne Opera is opening its production of the Ring Cycle at the Ulumbarra Theatre in Bendigo.

Suzannah Conway
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login