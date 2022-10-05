Theatre review: Bernie Dieter’s Club Kabarett

In a ‘post pandemic’ world full of craziness and collective social anxiety, it’s time to take a positive and therapeutic step… back to live entertainment.

This is a prescribed step that you need to take boldly raising a cocktail and the roof with the infamous Bernie, queen of Wiemar punk. Having ‘sold out’ her shows in Sydney for a second time this year, Melbourne audiences now get to savour this provocative brand of therapy – it’s a treatment not to be missed.

Bernie Dieter’s Club Kabarett is a much-needed celebration of inclusion and life brought to you from Berlin, via Frank-N-Furter’s Transylvania.

In an ‘intimate’ gathering with ‘soon to be friends’, Bernie breaks down barriers and social norms within minutes, to clear the way for an array of sensual delights.

Having scoured the backstreets of Europe for this collection of phenomenal aerial artists and burlesque performers, the team collectively deliver a beautiful ménage of arse-shaking joy.

From Bernie’s ribald welcome to her closing number, you are taken laughing and cheering on a spellbinding and salacious journey.

The visual delights are accompanied by the big band energy that you’d expect at a great cabaret, although in true Bernie style they play expertly laced with attitude and corsets.

The evening provides social commentary, laughs, resets social norms and even provides pearls of wisdom shared by Bernie’s own Oma. All truly valuable lessons as we work out how to re-enter the world and taste the delights of life and live entertainment again.

The fabulous Spiegeltent Garden is the perfect venue to showcase this sensual vaudeville and troupe of gender-bending bohemians as they strut their world-class wares.

Bernie Dieters Club Kabarett is definitely worth frocking up for and venturing out to see. Take your friends and make a night of it. And if you’re thinking of going with your parents, maybe send them on a different evening – the ‘silver foxes’ will love it too. Be sure to grab tickets for a night at Bernie Dieter’s Club Kabarett and prepare yourself for a night of full-frontal fabulousness.

Bernie Dieter’s Club Kabarett

Spiegeltent

Queen Victoria Market, Melbourne

Tickets: $50-$110

Bernie Dieter’s Club Kabarett will be performing from 6 – 30 October 2022