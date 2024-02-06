News

 > Reviews
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

Performance review: Dead End, Blue Room Theatre

A Ukrainian-Australian cast and crew's surreal presentation of being assaulted by war.
6 Feb 2024
Arjun Rajkhowa
Dead End. Image is a spotlit women stretching behind and to the right, with the light just on the left of her body as we look at her.

Performing Arts

‘This was a moving meditation on war.’ Image: Supplied.

Share Icon

Dead End was a surrealist performance about war and isolation produced by a Ukrainian-Australian creative team. Forlorn figures trapped within a room during a time of war eked out a desperate existence, their freedom curtailed, their bodies deprived of sustenance and their minds vitiated by fear and claustrophobia. Transformed by entrapment, they became depersonalised beings oscillating between the ordinary preoccupations of survival in hiding and the paranoia and psychosis induced by a life under assault.

The audience witnessed moments of drudgery and moments of mental and physical breakdown under the barrage of incessant artillery fire and bombing. 

Bodily distortion featured prominently in the performance. The physicality of the process of bodily degradation was crucial to the artistic vision. The battered, bruised and disfigured body battled on to hold the chimerical harbinger of death – represented as a mythical monster – at bay. This creature lurked at the threshold of the room, threatening to burst in anytime, but was resisted till the end. Ritualistic cleansing and banishing became a part of the enactment of this resistance. 

A bathetic sequence midway through the performance captured something of the essence of conflict. The entrapped figure changed into black overalls and nervously and uncertainly stood before a microphone placed in the middle of his room, as if preparing to make an announcement. He opened up an envelope marked for him and pulled out the cards inside. Upon inspecting them, he found that these cards were all blank and empty. He was forced to discard them all and just plunge headlong into battle. 

To the reviewer, this moment represented the impossibility of “responding” to war, of knowing what to say or do when confronted with brutalisation and destruction. It captured something of the impossible predicament of victims of aggression, marked by the absence of directions and guidance to pull themselves out of conflict and the experience of being forced to succumb to violence and destruction. 

Dennis Chmelov and Anna Chmelova put in emotionally resonant lead performances. Their conceptualisation of the stage as a hiding space and the movement of bodies within it heightened the tensions of the theme.

Read: Book review: Women & Children, Tony Birch

The sparse stage design and evocative lighting and sound design created a dreamlike atmosphere and captured the tension between indoor captivity and outdoor destruction during war. The strategic use of mirrors and haunting choreography and costume design for the mythical creature symbolising death contributed greatly to the surrealistic artistic vision. This was a moving meditation on war.  

Dead End
The Blue Room Theatre, Perth

Producer, director and performer: Dennis Chmelov
Performer: Anna Chmelova
Producer: Samantha Hortin
Sound designers: Anton Malyshev, Dennis Chmelov
Lighting designer: Nat Mijat
Stage manager: Riley Jackson
Costume designer: Mary Dixon 

Dead End was performed 23-27 January 2024.

Arjun Rajkhowa

Arjun Rajkhowa lives in Perth and enjoys writing about local arts and culture.

Related News

Reviews Visual Arts Music All Arts Features Writing and Publishing News Dance Education & Student News Acting
More
With One Voice choir members at the National Folk Festival 2023. Photo: With One Voice Australia. A group of choir members with diverse skin tones sitting and standing outside in front of a festival scenery with trees. A person is playing a guitar and another is conducting.
News

Community choir battling loneliness and isolation

People from all walks of life are encouraged to participate in local choirs to find their creative voice and improve…

ArtsHub
The Magic Flute. A man in blue overalls and shirt playing a flute. There are silhouettes of birds on a curtain behind him.
Reviews

Opera review: The Magic Flute, Sydney Opera House

A new iteration by director Kate Gaul on Mozart's classic search for truth and reason, love and enlightenment.

Miriam Cosic
Greek-Australian poet and spoken word performer Luka Lesson gestures with his right hand while holding a book in his left.
Sponsored

Reincarnated lovers riot on the streets of Athens in unique cross-cultural performance

Hip-hop and spoken word meet ancient Greek philosophy and art music in a cross-cultural production about the enduring nature of…

Richard Watts
Portent. A group of musicians and actors perform a ritual inspired by eclipses. Silhouettes of the audience are at the front of the shot.
Reviews

Performance review: Portent (a ritual), Holmes à Court Gallery

A collaborative work spanning visual and performing arts inspired by lunar eclipses.

Tiffany Barton
Tiny Beautiful Things. Image is a middle-aged woman in a red shirt and brown cardigan, with long fair hair. She is holding her hands up in the air with her elbows bent, as if explaining something.
Reviews

Theatre review: Tiny Beautiful Things, Belvoir St Theatre

Adapted from the book of the same name, this play may be affirming or cloying, depending on your own circumstances.

Dennis Clements
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login