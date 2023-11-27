News

 > Performing Arts > Acting > Reviews
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

Performance review: A Christmas Carol, Comedy Theatre

'A Christmas Carol' returns after a triumphant run last year, this time with Owen Teale as Scrooge.
27 Nov 2023
Reuben Liversidge
A Christmas Carol. Image is a darkened stage with an ensemble of Dickensian actors holding lanterns and Scrooge in a reddish dressing gown looking out through a door frame.

Theatre

‘…like a gorgeous pocket watch: a well-crafted and deftly calibrated piece of theatrical machinery.’ Photo: Jeff Busby.

Share Icon

With wars raging in Europe and the Middle East and a cost of living crisis hitting hard, the return of the Old Vic production of the holiday favourite A Christmas Carol couldn’t come at a better time. This exquisite production gives audiences the chance to escape to a Dickensian winter wonderland for a few hours and believe in the kindness of humanity again – at least for a little while.

Since I last reviewed the play in 2022 there have been several changes to the cast, including the lead role of Ebenezer Scrooge, previously played by David Wenham. Now the lantern has been passed to Game of Thrones star Owen Teale, who has played the part in London and brings a grizzled gravitas to his portrayal. Teale has a booming voice and he expertly emphasises the nastiness in Scrooge during the first act, making his transformation in the second really hit home. This is a masterful performance from an accomplished actor.

Other new faces among the cast include a luminous Aisha Aidara as Scrooge’s sister Little Fan and Grant Piro as a charmingly joyful Fezziwig. On opening night the role of Tiny Tim was played by young Mira Feldman with confidence and charm. The ensemble in this production are all fabulous performers, with many playing multiple roles and some even doubling as musicians.

Playwright Jack Thorne’s adaptation moves very swiftly and requires a lot from these multidisciplinary artists, and each cast member more than rises to the occasion. There is a camaraderie and a great sense of warmth that floats from the stage and sprinkles the audience, much like the snowflakes that fall throughout the show. This intimacy is hard to manufacture and, just like last year’s cast, this 2023 troupe are integral to making A Christmas Carol such a moving success. 

Returning to this production I was struck by just how brilliantly efficient Thorne’s storytelling is and by the elegant ingenuity of Matthew Warchus’ staging. The poetry of Charles Dickens’ text is emphasised throughout by using the ensemble as a sort of Greek chorus, highlighting particular words and creating an immersive world through language. There’s an exciting sense of mystery and magic throughout and, while the special effects in the production are in many ways simple, the impeccable timing with which they are deployed ensures they always leave you surprised and delighted.

The gorgeous incidental music by Christopher Nightingale, played by a live band, helps create mood and atmosphere, and the selections of Christmas carols performed throughout bring out the themes of the piece. A Christmas Carol is like a gorgeous pocket watch: a well-crafted and deftly calibrated piece of theatrical machinery.   

Read: Theatre Review: Dirty Birds, Heath Ledger Theatre, WA

This play is quickly becoming one of my favourites. A Christmas Carol gives you all the darkness and enchantment you want from the classic tale, but the thing that surprises you the most is the massive emotional response it elicits. This production is a tonic for our troubled times; it’s about changing your perspective, learning compassion and realising just how scary that can be. I hope that this production continues to return year after year; it wouldn’t be Christmas without it.

A Christmas Carol
A version by Jack Thorne

Comedy Theatre
Conceived and Directed: Matthew Warchus
Set and Costume: Rob Howell
Composer and Arranger: Christopher Nightingale
Lighting: Hugh Vanstone
Sound: Simon Baker
Movement: Lizzie Gee
Hair, Wigs and Make Up: Campbell Young Associates
Associate Director: Jamie Manton
Musical Supervisor: Laurie Perkins
Musical Director: Peter Rutherford
Resident Director: David Spencer
Associate Lighting Designer: Hugh Hamilton
Associate Sound Designer: David Greasley
Wardrobe Supervisor: Sharon Williams
Casting Director: Natalie Gilhome
Assistant Musical Director: Daniel Griffin
Resident Choreographer: Jan Di Pietro

Cast: Owen Teale, Aisha Aidara, Cameron Bajraktarevic-Hayward, Kaya Byrne, Benjamin Colley, Andrew Coshan, Bernard Curry, Anthony Harkin, Deidre Khoo, Stephanie Lambourn, Debra Lawrance, Samantha Morley, Sarah Morrison, Grant Piro, Jack Van Staveren, Jasmine Vaughns, Alexis Abela, Mira Feldman, Evie Rose Hennessy, Libby Segal

A Christmas Carol will be performed until 7 January 2024.

Reuben Liversidge

Reuben Liversidge is based in Melbourne. He has trained in music theatre at the VCA, film and theatre at LaTrobe University, and currently works as Head Talent Agent for the Talent Company of Australia.

Related News

All Arts Career Advice Dance Education & Student News Music News Performing Arts Q&A Visual Arts Writing and Publishing
More
Vampire Lesbians of Sodom. Image is a female in long black clothes sweeping another woman in what appears to be pale blue bathers off her feet. They are on a bare stage in front of a curtain.
Reviews

Theatre review: Vampire Lesbians of Sodom, fortyfivedownstairs

A night of queer spectacle jam-packed with laughs and all things camp.

Jenna Schroder
Older white woman with grey hair stands beside younger woman with dark hair and glasses, seated at the piano, mentoring and teaching her.
Education & Student News

Me and my mentor: Fiona Jury and Robin Baker

Working together to build skill, musicality and, above all, confidence, these two music teachers explain their mentoring process.

Rochelle Siemienowicz
so you want my arts job. Image is orange background with a black and white headshot of a woman with shoulder length wavy hair looking up at the camera.
Q&A

So you want my arts job: physical comedy and clown teacher

Drawing from over 20 years' experience, Clare Bartholomew divulges what it means to be a physical comedy and clown teacher.

Thuy On
PIVOT. A group of people attending a talk in an outdoor courtyard.
Education & Student News

Upskilling by responding to young people’s needs

Propel Youth Arts WA’s dedicated professional development program, PIVOT, returns with a fresh outlook drawing on past learnings.

Celina Lei
BlakDance. Black and white photo featuring five dancers in various movements in a circle with a spotlight shined on them. The photo is taken from bird’s eye view. Dance.
News

Powerful collaboration drives dance residency

First Collective Residencies by Australasian Dance Collective and BlakDance will run for two years with eight First Nations resident choreographers.

Celina Lei
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login