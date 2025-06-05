Exhibition review: In the air, The Substation

The term Anthropocene characterises a period of time in which human activity led to widespread and lasting impacts on the Earth’s environment. And despite recent conjecture about its actual timeframe, what we know without question is that the degree of humanity’s impact on the environment is now being felt with greater urgency.

In the air, a group exhibition by seven Indigenous artists – Aidan Hartshorn, Casey Jeffery, Cassie Sullivan, Emily Parsons-Lord, Francis Carmody, Sabrina Nungarrayi Gibson and Xanthe Dobbie – explores the impact on Country through the lens of a culture that has existed on the land for millennia.

Showing at The Substation, a repurposed power station, now multipurpose arts space in Naaram/Melbourne’s west, the exhibition sees the artists interrogate the Anthropocene through a range of mediums such as paint, sculptural pieces, video projections, multimedia and installation works.

Curator Dr Jessica Clark articulates in her essay for the exhibition the sense of urgency felt by the artists. “In the air variously explores critical perspectives on energy and power production, consumption and human impact. Featuring several new commissions alongside recent works, the exhibition equally draws focus to electrical currents and electromagnetic waves circulating within the natural realm, in the earth, in the body, in the air and beyond.”

Kulin Nation and Victorian artist Emily Parsons-Lord’s video work, A Great Shock of Brilliant Hairs Thrilled the Sky, 2022, distils the undercurrent of the show. Concerned with air and explosions, Parsons-Lord uses the metaphor of combustion to capture the dire state we are now in: remixing and collating eyewitness accounts over centuries, the artist places the viewer as witness to ecological collapse.

Xanthe Dobbie, a Wurundjeri woman also from Victoria, uses digital media as a form of political protest. The Long Now, 2022 with original score by Jorde Heys is a kaleidoscope of overlapping and competing imagery incorporating ideas of climate grief against technocapitalism and ancient history.

Sorrow for the river i, 2025 (Substation billboard commission) and Sorrow for the river ii, 2025, by Cassie Sullivan, from Lutruwita/Tasmania, explore the polluting of the Queen River in Queenstown. Presented in two parts, a diagrammatic section of the river in Sorrow for the river ii, documents the ecological changes that have occurred due to tailings run-off from the Mount Lyell copper mine; the water, now a golden orange due to the oxidised metal content, while on a plinth opposite, an illuminated jar of water detritus glows eerily. The visual beauty of her intricately woven copper wire basket to collect with holes in your basket i, 2024, belies the message of environmental imbalance and devastation to which it alludes.

Along the front of The Substation’s austere façade, five large-scale scanned billboard images glow in the night sky – the colours manipulated to reflect the water testing strips that evaluate ph, alkalinity and acid levels indicating that the river is no longer able to support life.

Bangadirra, 2024, a sculptural installation made with Wee Jasper Bluestone and neon lighting by Aidan Hartshorn (Ngambri Country/ACT) also has a water focus, challenging the worth of large-scale engineering projects such as Snowy 2.0 at the expense of the natural environment and significant First Nation sites.

In contrast, the acrylic-based paintings of artist Sabrina Nungarrayi Gibson from Nyirripi – a remote Aboriginal community 400 kilometre north-west of Alice Springs – appear colourful even celebratory. Drawing off traditional iconography to represent ‘Lightning Dreaming’ the artist uses concentric circles to depict the rock holes found in the area. Half circles represent sand hills and wavy horizontal lines the lightning, which announces the wet season. Her work draws attention to the electrical forces that flow through the land, highlighting the interconnectedness of all things.

Casey Jeffery, an artist on Wurundjeri Country Victoria, also uses paint on canvas, but her focus is on illuminating humanity’s over-consumption of not only goods, but resources in her oil and acrylic 2024/25 presents series, while in Naarm Francis Carmody’s Continuous Cities – Ferro, 2024, acrylic on canvas screen print piece, hints at the idea of rebirth. It draws from Italo Calvino’s Invisible Cities, a possible dystopian city of the future where new life emerges from the ruins.

Mindfully curated, the exhibition takes the viewer on a journey from the lightness of Sabrina Nungarrayi Gibson’s paintings in the first gallery space to smaller, darker more intimate rooms where the impact of urgency resonates more powerfully. A QR code on entrance, to source futher material, along with text label artist statements and biographies accompany the works. This is an important exhibition that deserves time and reflection.

In the air, curated by Dr Jessica Clark, will be exhibited at The Substation 1 Market Street, Newport,

Victoria 3015 until 16 August 2025; free entry.