News

 > Features

RISING 2025 reviews and coverage

All reviews and coverage of Melbourne's flagship arts and culture event in the one spot...
4 Jun 2025 16:18
Madeleine Swain
Flinders Street Railway Station in Melbourne - an Edwardian railway station with a dome as part of the city skyline at dusk. Across the front is a blue rectangular sign promoting the RISING arts festival.

All Arts

RISING 2025 in Melbourne, 4-15 June. Photo: Damien Raggatt.

Share Icon

Melbourne’s winter arts festival is now on. The five-year-old city wide event that grew from the ashes of both White Night and the Melbourne International Arts Festival had an inauspicious beginning when launched by co-Artistic Directors Gideon Obarzanek and Hannah Fox in August 2020 – yes, the unfortunate festival was scheduled and then delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic until 2021, only to fall foul of further lockdowns and cancellations of events.

So it says something of the resilience of both organisers and festival that this wasn’t enough to kill it for good. And in 2025 we are welcoming the fourth festival proper. The official launch is tonight (Wednesday 4 June) and, as the festival rolls out over the next 15 days, on this page for ease of reference we’ll add links to all ArtsHub‘s reviews and other coverage. A couple of program highlights have already been kicked off, so you can read what our reviewers thought via the below links.

Plus you will find our social reels, captured by the team, while they’re out and about and sampling what’s on offer in the festival.

As with our MICF coverage previously, we’ll list program inclusions in descending order of star ratings. Click on the titles (which are in alphabetical order) to go through to the full review.

Rating: 4 out of 5.

Event review: Diagrammatica, Slot 9
Discover the underbelly of Federation Square where you become part of the composition.

Rating: 3.5 out of 5.

Music review: Beth Gibbons, Hamer Hall
The celestial vocal stylings of Portishead’s lead singer shone in a concert drawn from her first solo album.

Instagram reels

And for ArtsHub‘s other RISING coverage:

RISING launches full festival program for June 2025
Melbourne’s winter festival RISING is “proudly challenging and uncompromisingly inclusive,” according to its co-Artistic Directors.

Swingers have their moment to shine at RISING 2025
The first event for Melbourne’s winter festival RISING has been announced: a playable art exhibition celebrating the game of mini golf.

For more on RISING, visit the festival website.

Madeleine Swain

Madeleine Swain is ArtsHub’s managing editor. Originally from England where she trained as an actor, she has over 30 years’ experience as a writer, editor and film reviewer in print, television, radio and online. She is also currently President of JOY Media and Chair of the Board.

Related News

Chamber music ensemble Accademia Arcadia stand in a foggy paddock playing their instruments. The mysterious heights of Hanging Rock rise from the mist and trees behind them. A promotional image for Woodend Winter Arts Festival.
Features

Woodend Winter Arts Festival: world class arts events in an intimate village atmosphere

The regional Victorian Festival celebrates its 20th anniversary this upcoming long weekend.

Allison Dickie
News

Reuben Kaye and Bernadette Peters will Melt Brisbane audiences in 2025

Brisbane’s queer cultural festival Melt returns for its second year with a city-spanning program, highlights of which have just been…

ArtsHub
philanthropic giving: a photograph of a man's hand holding a calculator.
Features

Confusing promotional partnership leaves philanthropic donors potentially exposed

An oversight within a well-intentioned promotional campaign appears to blur the lines between what constitutes a philanthropic gift and what…

Jo Pickup
A photograph of salmon leaping a small waterfall as they swim upstream, illustrating ArtsHub's weekly On the move column, which summarises arts sector appointments across the country.
News

On the move: latest art sector appointments

ArtsHub’s weekly round-up of Australian arts sector comings and goings across the country.

Richard Watts
cages for small pet animals stacked on top to each other with colourful lights shining on them. The image appears playful.
News

Opportunities and awards

Ceramics prize open for entries, Artspace Studio Program artists and Australian Dance Theatre LOFT residents revealed, plus design and fashion…

Celina Lei
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login