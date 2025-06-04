RISING 2025 reviews and coverage

Melbourne’s winter arts festival is now on. The five-year-old city wide event that grew from the ashes of both White Night and the Melbourne International Arts Festival had an inauspicious beginning when launched by co-Artistic Directors Gideon Obarzanek and Hannah Fox in August 2020 – yes, the unfortunate festival was scheduled and then delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic until 2021, only to fall foul of further lockdowns and cancellations of events.

So it says something of the resilience of both organisers and festival that this wasn’t enough to kill it for good. And in 2025 we are welcoming the fourth festival proper. The official launch is tonight (Wednesday 4 June) and, as the festival rolls out over the next 15 days, on this page for ease of reference we’ll add links to all ArtsHub‘s reviews and other coverage. A couple of program highlights have already been kicked off, so you can read what our reviewers thought via the below links.

Plus you will find our social reels, captured by the team, while they’re out and about and sampling what’s on offer in the festival.

As with our MICF coverage previously, we’ll list program inclusions in descending order of star ratings. Click on the titles (which are in alphabetical order) to go through to the full review.

⭐⭐⭐⭐ Rating: 4 out of 5.

Event review: Diagrammatica, Slot 9

Discover the underbelly of Federation Square where you become part of the composition.

⭐⭐⭐⭐ Rating: 3.5 out of 5.

Music review: Beth Gibbons, Hamer Hall

The celestial vocal stylings of Portishead’s lead singer shone in a concert drawn from her first solo album.

