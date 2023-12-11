News

Circus review: ROUGE, Sydney Spiegeltent

Naughty and flamboyant circus.
11 Dec 2023
G Middleton
Rouge. A troupe of preening, stretching scantily clad performers pose for the camera under red spotlights.

Some of the sassy performers of ROUGE. Photo: Brig Bee Photos.

ROUGE presents from the iconic Sydney Spiegeltent, at the Entertainment Quarter in Moore Park. With the master MC warming up the audience, the pre-show excitement is palpable. This circus fills and owns this unique space with its blend of provocative vaudeville combined with acrobatics and operatic cabaret.  

Having toured the world and won awards from the Wonderground Festival London (2019), the Adelaide Fringe (2020) as well as the Edinburgh Fringe Festival (2022), ROUGE‘s reputation precedes it as it serves up some tongue-in-cheek burlesque accompanied with tantalising risqué thrills. 

The wide assortment of aerial acts is by far the centrepiece of the evening. The athletic strength and skills of the aerialists are absolutely captivating and executed with humour, charm and cheekiness.  

The highlights of the show range from the powerful exquisite operatic voice of Christine Ibrahim, delivered with force and courage during gravity-defying acts, and the mesmerising and intimate dance between lovers on a Cyr wheel. There are many salacious offerings; you’re guaranteed to never look at a lampshade the same way again! 

The troupe of six artists take on a wide range of sultry personas as they perform a feast of acrobatics.  With costumes mostly made of black stocking, straps and lingerie, the cast create a memorable evening of adult fun.  

The evening is a non-stop celebration of provocative and sexy empowerment, so join the audience and celebrate the end of 2023 with a generous serving of ROUGE.

ROUGE : Circus For Grown Ups
Sydney Spiegeltent
Tickets: from $50

ROUGE will be performed until 17 December 2023.

G Middleton

G has long been a connoisseur of the arts in all colours and flavours of expression. G has a strong admiration for the brilliance and commitment required to produce and showcase art.

