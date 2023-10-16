News

 > Performing Arts > Circus > Reviews
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

Circus review: Mr.  III三III (Mr Three), NICA, Melbourne Fringe Festival

Office workers trying to break away from corporate, capitalist routines.
16 Oct 2023
Nina Culley
Mr. III三III. Image is three men with juggling pins. One is seated in front of a drum kit.

Theatre

‘…a sweet message about ditching the suit and tie and reclaiming childhood joy.’ Photo: Supplied.

Share Icon

Premiering at Melbourne Fringe Festival was the new work from Taiwan’s FOCA (Formosa Circus Art), Mr. III三III (Mr Three), a dark exploration of mundanity and grind culture. FOCA, established in 2011, blends contemporary circus arts, traditional Taiwanese forms, acrobatics, street culture and theatre. Its latest production provided a fresh take on a familiar topic – work culture under capitalism and all that comes with it.

In Mr. III三III, we followed three restless white-collar workers trapped in a banal and oppressive office environment. 

In the opening scene, the well-dressed office workers knelt and chanted nonsensically under the glow of a triangle symbol. Located within the National Institute of Circus Arts (NICA) in Prahran, the empty set – featuring only a desk and a drum kit in the corner – added to the ominous scene.

What followed was a series of juggling acts and some impressive acrobatics, well-choreographed and hypnotic, set to the backdrop of a steady drumbeat. As time passed, the repetitiveness of the performers’ movements became more pronounced, reflecting the monotony of their daily routines. In a particularly effective scene, the office workers, one by one, stood at a desk beneath a fluorescent light swinging from the ceiling. Their movements suddenly intensified, taking on an erratic quality.

This was eventually disrupted by a comical recorder performance and the entrance of a statue, the symbolic significance of which remains open to interpretation. This segment introduced a deliberate lull in the narrative, emphasising the repetitive nature of their tasks and their quest for amusement within the confines of the mundane, even if it entailed taping pieces of the statute together.

While this interlude felt protracted, there was a childlike quality in their play that lightened the overall narrative. Still, the work and the audience would have benefited from some of the juggling or break-dancing excitement from earlier in the show. 

Periodic visits from the drummer, who also doubled as the recorder player and presumably represented the office workers’ superiors, injected some much-needed tension into an otherwise silent landscape. This oppression gave way to comedic moments, taking the form of teasing and audience engagement.

It was these moments, along with the dramatic and loud finale, that reinvigorated the performance upon its conclusion.

Overall, Mr. III三III took a surreal approach, juxtaposing the office setting and mindless jargon with the performers’ suave fight scenes. This contrast, at its best, was equally comedic and sinister, subtly highlighting the push and pull between their corporate conformity and personal freedom.

Read: Performance review: I Am (Not) This Body, Arts House, Melbourne Fringe Festival

Office politics aside, between the juggling, music and acrobatics, there was a sweet message in the show about ditching the suit and tie and reclaiming childhood joy. And that’s what stuck.

Mr. III三III
Created and Performed by: FOCA – Formosa Circus Art
National Institute of Circus Arts, Prahran, Melbourne

Mr. III三III was performed 11-14 October as part of Melbourne Fringe Festival.

Nina Culley

Nina Culley is a writer and horror enthusiast based in Naarm. She’s the Studio Manager and Director of Melbourne Young Writers' Studio where she also teaches creative writing. Her works have appeared in Kill Your Darlings, Aniko Press and Eureka Street.

Related News

All Arts Comedy Education & Student News Features News Performing Arts Reviews Theatre Visual Arts Writing and Publishing
More
Howard. image is head and shoulders shot of middle-aged man with grey hair, beard and moustache, with a grave expression.
News

Musician returns Order Of Australia medal over Voice referendum result

Shane Howard, the singer-songwriter of ‘Solid Rock, Sacred Ground’, has returned his Order of Australia medal in protest at the…

Richard Watts
Boom. image is of two figures standing back to back and looking to either side, on a purple set.
Amplify Collective

Theatre review: Boom, KXT on Broadway

Looking at the bridge between our past and future with a heartfelt Singaporean story that traverses borders.

Leo Chau
Wil Greenway, Scout Boxhall. Images are on the left an illustration of a man with a beard in a yellow shirt, wearing a garland of flowers around his neck, and on the right a person with a mullet haircut and glasses touching their neck with tattoo covered arms.
Reviews

Comedy reviews: Wil Greenway: The Ocean After All and Scout Boxall: Pork Chop, Melbourne Fringe Festival

Two comedians ply their craft at Trades Hall for Melbourne Fringe Festival.

Kate Mulqueen
Australian Performing Arts Forum. A panel of five woman sit and address an audience. One with grey hair has a microphone.
Features

Australian Performing Arts Forum 2023: an overview and summary

An overview of the recent Australian Performing Arts Forum 2023, held in Meanjin/Brisbane.

Lesley Graham
Deborah Walker, finalist work for the 2023 Portia Geach Memorial Award. Image: Supplied, courtesy the artist.
News

Opportunities and awards

Drawing award now open for entries, opportunities for First Nations playwrights, fellowships awarded to writers, finalists of women in portraiture…

Celina Lei
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login