News

 > Writing and Publishing > Non-Fiction > Reviews
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

Book review: Kinky History, Esmé Louise James

A well-researched yet exuberant exploration of kinky sexual practices throughout the ages.
31 Oct 2023
Thuy On
Kinky History. Image is a headshot of a women with long wavy hair holding up a finger to her face in a cheeky manner and on the right a pink bookcover featuring a hand holding an aubergine.

Writing and Publishing

‘There’s no deathly dry academic prose here…’ Photo: Supplied.

Share Icon

Esmé Louise James started her university studies in the lofty realms of religion, but then became sidetracked into studying human sexuality after being asked to write about the history of the dildo for a student magazine (there was one discovered in a German cave that’s about 28,000 years old). Now, with over three million followers on TikTok and 429,000 followers on Instagram, the timing seemed right to parlay her earthier interests into this non-fiction survey: Kinky History.

The subtitle is ‘The Stories of Our Intimate Lives, Past and Present’ and the debut book does indeed open up an eyebrow-raising conversation about sex, sexuality, gender and identity that may otherwise have been shrouded in shame and secrecy. She explores in detail how penetrative, heterosexual and procreative activity was regarded as a default setting, and considered normal by a range of thinkers, with the corollary that everything outside these categories was summarily regarded as kinky and deviant.

The book begins with an exploration of the concept of sin, then moves towards self-pleasure, gender identity, kinks and fetishes, and pornography. If we learn one thing reading this book, which is as heavily researched as it is lightly written, it’s James’ conclusion that ‘humans are contradictory, messy creatures and perhaps no aspect of our behaviours and identities better demonstrate that than our sexuality’. Interestingly, the author’s mother, Dr Susan James, a mathematician and statistician, also contributes, with her work on SexTistics, a TikTok series about the latest studies integrated into the book. (The pair surveyed over 14,000 Australians about their sex lives in 2022.)

Anyone who’s followed James on social media will know her exuberant, breezy personality and her writing has just the same timbre. There’s no deathly dry academic prose here, Kinky History is conversational in tone and a little breathless as James informs us that really nothing is new, with just about every fetish enjoyed for millennia.

Perhaps the most dinner party worthy snippets in the book are the sexual beliefs and proclivities divulged about famous people in history, from bizarre contraceptive methods proffered by Hippocrates (widely regarded as the “Father of Medicine”), to the delight that Mozart showed in composing a dirty ditty party piece to be sung by six voices in a round, or the joy James Joyce found in flatulence, particularly from his wife Nora. Chances are you’d have no idea that Jean-Jacques Rousseau liked flashing strangers or that Victor Hugo was ‘one of the horniest people in recorded history’. Apparently on the day that he died, ‘every single brothel in Paris closed for a day of mourning’. James notes, ‘The fact that the great figures of history enjoyed sex – let alone “kinky” sex is still often shocking to us.’ It reminds us though, she says, that they too were and are human.

So, yes, if you are after a book about the bedroom habits of the famous throughout the ages, James’ titillating work will not disappoint; if you’ve ever wondered about the etymology of the word “horny”, this book will also enlighten. But if you blush easily at even the mention of jade butt plugs, then perhaps avoid looking beyond the shocking pink cover with an eggplant held aloft.

Beneath the levity with which it’s been composed, Kinky History is undergirded by some serious research, with a long appendix to back up James’ comments. We may think that kink is a modern phenomenon but, as the author points out airily, ‘Long before people were buying the bathwater of their favourite internet gamer-girls they were buying the sweat of their favourite gladiators in Ancient Rome.’

Read: Book review: Mood, Roz Bellamy

The book moves easily between past and present as James documents sexual practices, as well as the various cultural touchstones – like the height of the pandemic – that affected Australians’ sex lives (being restricted within the confines of your home apparently led to a commensurate increase in bondage products).

Written with obvious relish, Kinky History is fun and informative; you’ll never really regard the author of Ulysses in quite the same way again after you’ve read snippets of the “dirty letters” he wrote to his wife.

Kinky History, Esmé Louise James
Publisher: Pantera Press
ISBN: 9780645498585
Pages: 320pp
Publication Date: 3 October 2023
RRP: $34.99

Thuy On

Thuy On is Reviews Editor of ArtsHub and an arts journalist, critic and poet who’s written for a range of publications including The Guardian, The Saturday Paper, Sydney Review of Books, The Australian, The Age/SMH and Australian Book Review. She was the books editor of The Big issue for 8 years. Her first book, a collection of poetry called Turbulence, came out in 2020 and was published by University of Western Australia Press (UWAP). Her next collection, Decadence, was published in July 2022, also by UWAP. Twitter: @thuy_on

Related News

All Arts Biography Education & Student News Fiction News Non-Fiction Performing Arts Reviews Visual Arts Writing and Publishing
More
Runt. Image is a young girl lying on a deck against an ottoman, with a book in her hands, but looking up at a grey haired dog above her standing on the ottoman. She is wearing a yellow top, pink dress and brown Blundstone boots.
News

Runt: Craig Silvey’s novel heads for the big screen

Jai Courtney, Celeste Barber and Deborah Mailman are among the cast for the forthcoming Australian film.

Paul Dalgarno
Writing workshops. Image is black and white headshots of four people, a woman with long dark hair and a sleeveless black dress, a man with grey hair and dark jacket, a woman with tied back hair, glasses on her head and a white jacket, and a middle aged woman with hair tied back and grinning
Career Advice

Free arts writing workshops hosted by ArtsHub

Come and hear the ArtsHub team as they share their writing tips, tricks and advice.

ArtsHub
HOTA ArtKeeper returns in 2024 to put artists on the payroll. Image: One Two Shoot Media, ArtKeeper 2022-23 artist. Photo: Nadia Milford.
News

Opportunities and awards

Major $300,000 commission calling for artists, HOTA ArtKeeper returns, plus winners of Patrick White Literary Award and Artspace studio artists…

Celina Lei
Mood. Image is non-binary person with short dark hair and sleeveless black top sitting in a chair, right is a book cover of pastels, the word MOOD in large letters and a big black blob in the middle of it all.
Reviews

Book review: Mood, Roz Bellamy

Mood is a memoir that explores mental illness, queerness and relationships.

Laura Pettenuzzo
Borderland. Image is two fold - on the left a bald headed Indigenous man in a blue shirt and dark jacket, on the right a book cover with a magpie looming over a young Indigenous boy.
Reviews

Book review: Borderland, Graham Akhurst

A coming-of-age tale about a city-born Indigenous teenager.

Jessica Gildersleeve
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login