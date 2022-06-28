Young creatives travel to Melbourne for Australian Youth Dance Festival

Growing up in Delhi, India, Arshiya was surrounded by dance from an early age. ‘There’s a lot of dancing in my culture for just about anything, and any time there was music, I was boogying around,’ she recalls.

When her family moved to Australia in 2019, the now 15-year-old found her place as part of Canberra’s youth-driven QL2 Dance company. ‘I’ve made so many friends here, family really,’ she said. ‘I absolutely love the collaborative nature of the company and the freedom we have to create pieces and perform together.’

Emphasising the word ‘together’, Abhishree notes that the focus on collaboration at QL2 isn’t necessarily universal at other companies. ‘I have a lot of friends who are very competitive, so it’s so nice to see our company grow together, rather than individually.’

In the spirit of collaboration, Abhishree will travel to Melbourne with fellow QL2 ensemble member Julia Villaflor to represent the company as youth ambassadors at this year’s Australian Youth Dance Festival (AYDF) alongside 10 young dancers from across the country.

Run by Ausdance Victoria, the week-long AYDF program invites emerging dancers aged 16-24 to come together with professionals and one other to participate in workshops and industry forums, as well as showcase new work in a marquee performance championing 70 youth dancers from seven companies, representing five states.

Abhishree relishes the opportunity to forge new and mutually beneficial alliances. Having previously worked with peers from the Illawarra’s youth company AUSTI Dance & Physical Theatre, and Newcastle’s Catapult Dance, she’s performing Connecting Stories: Generations at the National Portrait Gallery in Canberra when we speak. As choreographed by Alison Plevey, Ruth Osborne, Cadi McCarthy, Craig Bary and Olivia Fyfe, the work brings together dancers from QL2 with their Canberra neighbours Australian Dance Party as well as performers from Newcastle-based company Catapult Dance.

‘It incorporates dancers as young as eight and as old as 40,’ she said. ‘So we’re collaborating with different ages, different stages, different dances and different people from all around the place, including dancers from Thailand. We’re seeing how different people move and sharing our experiences, then using them to grow together.’

Abhishree is looking forward to meeting more young dancers from across the country at AYDF.

‘Because Canberra is a pretty small place, and Melbourne is a cultural hub for the arts community,’ she said. ‘So I hope to make many new friends, dance with a lot more people, and network for the future to open more opportunities.’

Creating new connections

Creating opportunities for young dancers, driven by young dancers is at the heart of AYDF co-Artistic Director Caitlin Comerford’s practice.

Six years into the top job at renowned lutrawita/Tasmania-based company Stompin – which fields youth ambassadors Sage Price and Ruby Howard for this year’s festival – Comerford has helped champion young dancers’ visions for site-specific work that steps outside traditional theatre spaces.

‘I believe we’re the longest-running youth dance company in Australia at the moment, which is a real privilege to be a part of that beautiful legacy,’ Comerford said. ‘The joy of my job is always finding new and exciting places [to perform] that mean something to the young people we’re working with and the concepts they want to realise, then negotiating how we put on a show in those spaces.’

It’s a challenge that keeps Comerford on her toes, but the reward is seeing young artists thrive. ‘It’s really important to me that we’re championing their voices,’ she told ArtsHub.

A scene from Stompin’s 2021 Mona Foma production, All Expenses Paid. Image supplied.

Comerford is joined in the AYDF Artistic Director chair by fellow youth dance champion Kyall Shanks. Artistic Director at Naarm/Melbourne-based company Yellow Wheel (which presents youth ambassador Jacqui Maida at the Festival) Shanks is also a creative associate with Tasdance and will choreograph an upcoming work for Stompin.

‘It was quite a natural and lovely pathway,’ she says of their journey towards co-directing AYDF.

Like Abhishree, Comerford got her start at QL2. ‘So I was very fortunate to have that guidance, as a young person, to help me through the process to study dance at university, and then to becoming an independent artist, and find my way to Stompin,’ she said.

‘It enabled me to trust more in myself and my body, and to express myself in a way that I didn’t feel I had an outlet to in any other aspect of my life, to feel empowered and connected.’

Connection is key to the AYDF, as she sees it. ‘Because when these young people come together, they see themselves reflected in each other. And it’s an instant bond and connection, or at least language of understanding.’

Comerford argues that connection is all the more critical after the disruption of recent years. ‘It’s been three years since a lot of these dancers have had the opportunity to feel a part of such a big community and to see each other again, because many of them have done the festival in previous years. So I just want to see our young people feeling elated and positive and happy in themselves, after such a big time of being minimised and having to compromise. There’s a certain cohort that really had their Year 11 and 12 shut down.’

Backing up Abhishree’s hopes of stitching together new networks, Comerford said, ‘There’s proof in the pudding that these festivals bring about networks that then become future working relationships. Or even when our dancers move out of home and travel to the mainland, that can be quite a big and scary journey. But then they get to VCA or wherever they’re studying and there’s a friendly face that can help anchor and support them.’

A shared love of the arts industry is vitally important, Comerford continued. ‘Something we do through the festival, as well as at Stompin, is that we embed our young people in our cultural community. It’s not just about them making and performing. We also make sure they go and see shows so they become advocates themselves. So even if they might not follow a pathway to a dance career, they’re still fully engaged, connected and passionate about the arts in general.’

We have a lot to learn from the next generation, Comerford suggests. ‘When given space, nurtured and held, they are incredibly wise, and they’re sensitive to the future and what things might look like. They’re maybe not so jaded or stuck in the now. There is definitely potential for the professional sector to listen a little bit more to our young people.’

Abhishree couldn’t agree more. ‘It’s really important to me that young people are heard, especially in the arts community where we, as a company, are putting forward youth dance as a collective, rather than as an individual.’

The Australian Youth Dance Festival runs from 3-8 July 2022.