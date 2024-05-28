News

Winning design for $188 million Riverside Theatres redevelopment revealed

The creation of a new lyric theatre is expected to boost visitation numbers, while also attracting major musicals of scale.
28 May 2024
Richard Watts
Riverside Theatres. Image is a computer generated render of the seating in the stalls and circle of a large theatre space.

Performing Arts

A render of the new lyric theatre at Riverside Theatres. Image: Supplied.

A 1500-seat lyric theatre with First Nations inspired interiors has been selected as the winning design for the $188 million-plus redevelopment of Parramatta’s Riverside Theatres.

The winning design, led by COX Architecture with 3XN Architects, Aileen Sage, Turf Design Studio and Bangawarra, will more than double Riverside Theatres’ current capacity, and features a refurbished 760-seat Riverside Playhouse theatre, an all-new 420-seat black box drama theatre and a state-of-the-art 80-seat digital studio and cinema.

The winning design aims for a 5-Star Green Star rating and will reuse existing building materials where possible to minimise environmental impact. The design seeks to remediate and restore the Parramatta landscape and riverbank ecologies to foster thriving biodiverse natural ecosystems.

The riverfront area outside the venue will also be revitalised, becoming a focal point and featuring a riverside bar and café, improved pedestrian pathways and extensive new endemic landscaping.

Joe Agius, Design Director with COX Architecture, said on behalf of the winning design team, ‘The reimagined Riverside Theatres will be a major uplift in the cultural capacity for Parramatta and Greater Western Sydney. Guided by a commitment to the location’s First Nations origin and sense of place, our goal was for a design that sensitively responds to both the natural beauty of the river and the site’s city context.’

Creating a global city

Increasing Riverside Theatres’ total seating capacity to 2780 seats, and the creation of a lyric theatre capable of hosting major touring musicals, is expected to result in the revamped venue attracting more than 400,000 visitors each year.

City of Parramatta Lord Mayor Pierre Esber said the Riverside redevelopment was a monumental step in Parramatta’s journey to become a global city.

‘Parramatta is already the geographical heart of Sydney and the redevelopment of Riverside Theatres will create an iconic architectural landmark that honours our First Nations heritage and connects deeply with the cultural fabric of our city,’ Esber said.

‘Once complete, Riverside Theatres will be a world-class performing arts centre featuring state-of-the-art facilities and enhanced public spaces that will double its capacity and supercharge the city’s night-time and visitor economies.

‘The reimagined Riverside Theatres will attract talent to Parramatta as we become an epicentre for creativity with our deep roots in arts and culture alongside the new Powerhouse Parramatta,’ he added.

The winning design was selected unanimously by the jury from a field of five final entries. Riverside Theatres’ redevelopment has been bankrolled by the $148 million sale of a riverside car park formerly owned by the City of Parramatta, with another $40 million being contributed by the NSW Government via the Western Sydney Infrastructure Grants program.

Its redevelopment has been far less contentious than the plans for Powerhouse Parramatta, an expansion of the original Powerhouse Museum in Ultimo, which at one stage would have seen the Ultimo facility closed completely before the state government of the day backpedalled on the decision.

Esber said the redevelopment of Riverside Theatres would given communities in Sydney’s west ‘access to a state-of-the-art facility that will attract major Australian works and the best of Broadway and the West End shows to Parramatta for the first time’.

‘It also offers more opportunities for local and international talent to amplify their stories in a soon-to-be brand new modern theatre.

‘We are committed to providing a thriving cultural precinct in Parramatta and this new design for Riverside brings us one step closer to our end goal,’ the Mayor said.

The lack of affordable theatre space in Greater Sydney, and especially the absence of theatres of scale, remains an ongoing challenge for the city’s theatre-makers and commercial producers.

Growing Western Sydney’s cultural potential

NSW Minister for the Arts, John Graham said, ‘The [Riverside Theatres] redevelopment will ensure people across Western Sydney have a new and reimagined performing arts centre that will allow the arts community and audiences to enjoy more performances on a far bigger stage.

‘This was a key election commitment and is essential for Western Sydney’s cultural potential and economic prosperity.

‘I’m also excited about the flow-on benefits for the night-time and visitor economies, particularly with the opening of the Western Sydney Airport.

‘The Riverside Theatres redevelopment stands as a testament to this commitment, offering a state-of-the-art facility dedicated to the arts, for generations of artists and audiences to come,’ Graham said.

Rendering of the reimagined Riverside Theatres exterior as seen from Church Street. Image: Supplied.

Riverside Theatres Director Craig McMaster said the new Riverside Theatres will build on the venue’s 35-year, award-winning history.

‘Our project is not just about creating an iconic new building; it’s about creating a true centre for the performing arts in Western Sydney – a space where everyone feels welcomed and inspired, and which embodies our commitment to cultural inclusion and creative excellence,’ McMaster said.

Redevelopment construction will start in late 2025 with doors to the new multimillion performing arts facility set to open in 2028.

Richard Watts

Richard Watts is ArtsHub's National Performing Arts Editor; he also presents the weekly program SmartArts on Three Triple R FM, and serves as the Chair of La Mama Theatre's volunteer Committee of Management. Richard is a life member of the Melbourne Queer Film Festival, and was awarded the status of Melbourne Fringe Living Legend in 2017. In 2020 he was awarded the Sidney Myer Performing Arts Awards' Facilitator's Prize. Most recently, Richard was presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award by the Green Room Awards Association in June 2021. Follow him on Twitter: @richardthewatts

