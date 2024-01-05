Upcoming books for 2024, January to June

What’s happening in OzLit 2024? Here are some of the highlights; these books will be published in the first half of the year.

Fiction

Sidelines by Karen Viggers (Allen & Unwin, January)

A brawl erupts at a suburban junior soccer game. Rivalry, parental pressure, coaching bias, inequity and many other factors have played a part in turning Saturday mornings into a pressure cooker. When a naturally gifted player arrives, the tension within the team reaches boiling point. But who is going to crack first, the parents or the players?

Politica by Yumna Kassab (Ultimo, January)

A novel that tracks and measures the personal costs and fallout of conflict when a town is shaped by revolution and war.

The Star on the Grave by Linda Margolin Royal (Affirm, February)



In 1940, as the Nazis sweep toward Lithuania, Japanese diplomat Chiune Sugihara defies his own government and secretly issues visas to Jewish refugees desperate to flee. After the war, Sugihara is dismissed and disappears into obscurity. This novel is inspired by the incredible true story of the Japanese “Schindler” diplomat, who defied his government to save thousands from the Nazis.







One Another by Gail Jones (Text Publishing, February)

Gail Jones traverses the borders between art and life, and between life and death, in a journey through literary history and emotional landscapes. A fictionalised biography of Joseph Conrad is interwoven in the prose.

To the River by Vikki Wakefield (Text Publishing, February)

Vikki Wakefield’s latest psychological thriller is about class, corruption, love, loyalty and the vindication of truth and justice. Plus a brave dog called Blue.

The Wartime Book Club by Kate Thompson (Hachette, February)

Inspired by the true events of the women who joined the resistance in Jersey during the German occupation in WWII.

What I Would Do to You by Georgia Harper (Vintage, March)

Set in a near-future Australia, in which the death penalty is back, but the victim’s family have to perform the execution themselves. They will be alone in a room for 24 hours with the condemned and left to decide the fitting punishment.



Body of Lies by Sarah Bailey (Allen & Unwin, March)

A car crash victim is rushed to hospital, but can’t be saved. Hours later, the body is stolen from the morgue. No one knows who the dead woman was or why her body was taken. Detective Sergeant Gemma Woodstock is back in her hometown of Smithson on maternity leave when the bizarre incident occurs.

The Mystery Writer by Sulari Gentill (Ultimo, March)

A meta fictional crime novel, Sulari Gentill’s latest will focus on a wannabe writer. She heads to the US and becomes friends with a bestselling author, but then he turns up dead and she’s the main suspect.

Dirt Poor Islanders by Winnie Dunn (Hachette Australia, March)

A debut by the general manager of the Sweatshop literacy movement, this book is set in Mount Druitt and Tonga and explores growing up between two cultures.

Tilda Is Visible by Jane Tara (Affirm, March)

Tilda wakes up one day and realises she’s becoming invisible – literally. But under the threat of completely disappearing, she has to rewrite her life so as to be “seen” again. It’s a book about redefining the concept of life and ageing and confronting your past before you can move onwards.

What Happened to Nina? by Dervla McTiernan (HarperCollins, March)

Two families are at war: one trying to find out what happened to their missing daughter, the other convinced their son had nothing to do with her disappearance. Lawyers and a media circus become involved as the drama becomes overheated and accusations and counterattacks fly.

Appreciation by Liam Pieper (Penguin, March)

Set in and around the Australian art world, this is a novel about narcissism, pretension, celebrity culture and the vagaries and delusions of fame.

The Players by Deborah Pike (Fremantle, April)

A cast of university students come together to rehearse The Marriage of Figaro, with the novel tracking their misadventures years later, across time and continents.

The Work by Bri Lee (Allen & Unwin, April)

Best known for her non-fiction works, this is Lee’s debut novel. The Work is set in Manhattan and traverses the high-end world of art, power, love and commerce.



Saltblood by Francesca De Tores (Bloomsbury, April)

An historical fiction inspired by real female pirates, in particular the life and times of Mary Read, who disguised herself as a man in battle. Read had many maritime escapades at a time when it was dangerous for women to even be travelling across the seas.

The Deed by Susannah Begbie (Hachette Australia, May)

Winner of the 2022 Richelle Prize, this book explores the story of a dying cattle farmer who expects his children to build his coffin in four days or risk losing their multimillion-dollar inheritance. All of it.

The Changing Room by Belinda Cranston (Transit Lounge, May)

In her debut novel set in late 90s London, Egypt and Israel, Cranston captures the pluck and longing as well as the sadness and bewilderment of her young female adventurer.



Safe Haven by Shankari Chandran (Ultimo, May)

The new novel by 2023 Miles Franklin award-winner Shankari Chandran is about being displaced, being detained in a foreign land and seeking refuge. It’s about finding a home, the safe haven of its title.

Ghost Cities by Siang Lu (UQP, May)

Inspired by the uninhabited megacities of China – Ghost Cities follows multiple narratives, including one in which a young man is fired from his job as a translator at Sydney’s Chinese Consulate after it is discovered he doesn’t speak a word of Chinese and has been relying on Google Translate for his work. It’s a book that draws on Chinese history to explore the absurdity of modern life.

Depth of Field by Kirsty Iltners (UWAP, May)

From the winner of this year’s Dorothy Hewett Award, this novel focuses on when the camera becomes a narrative device for what is known and what escapes the frame. Told through alternating perspectives, Depth of Field asks questions about the reliability of memory.

R E Generation by Michael Prewer (MidnightSun, June)

This literary science fiction is a fast-paced narrative of survival interspersed with 24 vignettes that

document humanity’s neglect and wilful destruction of the planet.

Non-Fiction

The Buddhist and the Ethicist by Peter Singer and Shi Chao-Hwei (Text Publishing, January)

Australian philosopher and professor of bioethics Peter Singer and Taiwanese Buddhist monastic and social activist Shih Chao-Hwei discuss ethics and key Buddhist concepts and ultimately reveal how we can all move towards making the world a better place.

Life Skills for a Broken World by Ahona Guha (Scribe, January)

A framework for living well from an author and psychologist who answers questions such as: How can I manage heartbreak? How do I cope with death? How can I learn to tolerate anxiety and have hope?

Couple Goals: Building a strong financial future and an even better relationship by Nicole Haddow (Hachette, January)

A practical guide for couples to navigate financial issues such as whether to split costs and have a joint bank account and explores what happens if the relationship dissolves.

The Lucky Ones: Stories of Australian refugee journeys by Melinda Ham, (Affirm, February)

A book of refugee stories from award-winning journalist and former foreign correspondent, Melinda Ham. Featuring people from different generations, countries and backgrounds, these families all share one thing in common – escaping persecution in their home country to find safety in Australia.

The Great Housing Hijack by Cameron K Murray (Allen & Unwin, March)

The Great Housing Hijack reveals how vested interests pull the strings of the property market in Australia and offers a solution for genuinely affordable housing for those who need it. While Australians on regular incomes dream of lower rents and prices, the housing policy debate has been hijacked, sailing further away from workable solutions. Murray reveals how property insiders shape the housing market and its policy settings.

The Cancer Finishing School by Peter Goldsworthy (Penguin, March)

Writer and novelist Peter Goldsworthy also happens to be a GP of 40 years’ standing, so in this book we get to see what happens when doctor becomes the patient. It follows his journey to hospital and chemotherapy following a cancer diagnosis.

The Way We Are by Hugh MacKay (Allen & Unwin, May)

Social psychologist Hugh Mackay draws on thousands of interviews over a lifetime of research to present a portrait of Australia today, with topics ranging from gender equality to misogyny to “fake wisdom”.

Deep Water by James Bradley (Hamish Hamilton, April)

A blend of science, history and personal reflection, Deep Water explores the wonder and mystery of the ocean and our relationship to past, present and future.

Short Stories

Greater City Shadows by Laurie Steed (UWAP, February)

Stories exploring connections between imperfect people in one of the most isolated cities in the world.

We All Lived in Bondi Then by Georgia Blain (Scribe, February)

A collection of previously unpublished short stories from the late author about relationships and family, illness and health, love and death that were gathered and published with assistance from Blain’s husband.

Always Will Be by Mykaela Saunders (UQP, March)

Speculative fiction imagining what Country, community and culture would look like if local First Nations people asserted their sovereignty.

The White Cockatoo Flowers: Stories by Ouyang Yu (Transit Lounge, April)

Ouyang Yu’s first collection of stories in English range in subject from homesickness to a boy’s wish to “rebrand” himself with an English name, to the travails of buying a new car. Yu peels back the layers on what it means to move from one culture to another and what it means to be a writer, husband, parent and stranger on both foreign and familiar ground.

Biography/Memoir

Loving My Lying, Dying, Cheating Husband by Kerstin Pilz (Affirm, March)

What would you do if your husband, who had cheated on you throughout your relationship, developed cancer? Kerstin Pilz took the road less travelled and became his carer.

Excitable Boy: Essays on risk by Dominic Gordon (Upswell, April)

Essays exploring life in the city and inner western suburbs of Melbourne, a volatile time of risk and danger, and a canvassing of working class culture and its intersection with criminality.

Growing up Torres Strait Islander in Australia edited by Samantha Faulkner (Black Inc, April)

The latest in the Black Inc series, this collection comprises work from a range of writers including Jimi Bani, Aaron Fa’Aoso, Edward Koiki Mabo, Thomas Mayo and Lenora Thaker.

Because I’m Not Myself, You See: A Memoir of Motherhood, Madness and Coming Back From the Brink by Ariane Beeston (Black Inc, May)

A memoir about perinatal mental health conditions, how we may prevent them and how we can treat them more effectively.

Suddenly Single at Sixty by Jo Peck (Text, May)

How did Jo Peck get her life back on track after being left by her husband of 25 years for a younger woman?

Peripathetic: Notes on Unbelonging by Cher Tan (NewSouth, May)

A series of essays that move restlessly between forms and make the collection difficult to categorise. Peripathetic blends cultural criticism, experimental writing, autotheory, (inter)net writing and literary memoir. Tan writes about capitalism, identity and technology.



Love, Death & Other Scenes by Nova Weetman (UQP, April)

Nova Weetman’s first book for adults is a memoir that includes her reflections on the death of her partner, playwright Aidan Fennessy, during the 2020 COVID lockdown.

Poetry

Fat Chance: Journalism Poems by Kent MacCarter (Upswell, January)

Described as a “feel bad book”, this collection investigates non-fiction reportage; even its words are structured in columns of justified prose.

Raw Salt by Izzy Roberts-Orr (Vagabond, January)

A debut collection that moves from the loss of a father to our changing ecosystems and the ongoing degradation of the environment. It’s a book of lived experiences.

Between Worlds by B D Lovell (UWAP, February)

This intriguing verse novel about space exploration and the complexities of human connection will appeal to not only readers of poetry, but also YA and science fiction fans.

Television by Kate Middleton (Giramondo, February)

Part criticism, part autobiography, Kate Middleton’s poetry collection is inspired by television drama, from Astro Boy and Roadrunner to series like Pretty Little Liars, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Twin Peaks and Beverly Hills 90210.



Gawimarra Gathering by Jeanine Leane (UQP, February)

Divided into three sections, ‘Gathering’, ‘Nation’ and ‘Returning’, Jeanine Leane’s latest collection weaves memory, language and history together, in support of the personal and the political.