Two writers’ festivals reveal their 2024 programs

Both the Melbourne Writers Festival (MWF) and Brisbane Writers Festival (BWF) have released their full 2024 programming.

MWF runs from 6-12 May. In addition to the previously reported headliners including Michael Cunningham, Paul Murray and Leslie Jamison, MFW will welcome US author Ann Patchett (Tom Lake), Japanese writer Toshikazu Kawaguchi (Before the Coffee Gets Cold), Irish novelist Paul Lynch (Prophet Song), British philosopher A C Grayling (Who Owns the Moon?) and more.

This is the final program for outgoing MWF Artistic Director Michaela McGuire, who says, ‘After nine incredibly rewarding years programming writers’ festivals, I’ve never been more proud of a line-up than this one. Old and new favourites come together in smart and surprising combinations to discuss the ghosts of history, past mistakes, past selves and the stories that haunt them. I count myself as an extremely fortunate literary citizen of Melbourne to be in the finest possible company this May.’

MWF curators Mykaela Saunders and Ziggy Ramo have also included five events that interrogate ‘what it means to be human’ and imagine possible futures.

Ramo (Human?) will be involved in a conversation with Chelsea Watego (Another Day in the Colony), Lamisse Hamouda (The Shape of Dust) and Mo’Ju to unpack the history of colonisation.

Meanwhile, Saunders will talk alongside Daniel Browning about her speculative fiction Always Will Be, which depicts a future of sovereignty and self-determination for Goori people.

For the 2024 Peter Steele Conversation, Grace Yee will discuss her winning work for 2024 Victorian prize for Literature, Chinese Fish, a story of migration, patriarchy and racism. She’ll be appearing alongside inaugural Poet in Residence at University of Melbourne, Maxine Beneba Clarke.

The John Button Oration will feature political and news journalist Laura Tingle, who will examine the state of national debate in Australia and civil discourse.

Poetry event, Let It Bring Hope, will feature First Nations and Palestinian poets including Tony Birch and Samah Sabawi, Jeanine Leane and Micaela Sahhar, and Nayuka Gorrie and Sara Saleh.

MWF is also presenting workshops for attendees to hone their craft, including Writing Place and Season with Bruce Pascoe, and Aiming Higher: Risk and Creative Ambition with Charlotte Wood.

Over in the sunshine state

BWF returns from 30 May to 2 June with over 150 live events, featuring more than 60 Brisbane authors and national and international guests.

Local headliners include Melissa Lucashenko, Julia Baird, Kate Ceberano, Chris Hammer, Trent Dalton and Bryan Brown, while international highlights include Booker Prize-shortlisted author Paul Murray, bestselling crime writer Michael Connelly, fantasy author Naomi Novik, UK novelist and screenwriter Louise Doughty and dystopian/fantasy fiction writer Samantha Shannon.

Connelly will make his BWF debut this year to discuss Resurrection Walk as well as attend the International Crime panel talk, and Novik makes her first appearance at BWF in over 10 years to share insights on the Scholomance trilogy.

BWF 2024 also welcomes First Nations Cultural Curators Melanie Saward and Lenora Thaker, and the First Word Opening Address keynote by Lucashenko, Goori author of Edenglassie, who will also be at MWF to discuss her historical fiction.

BWF 2024 will cover a wide range of topics, including politics, free speech, democratic fragility, fashion, music, history, family ties, environment and the Matildas.

BWF Artistic Director Jackie Ryan says, ‘Our slogan is “Have we got a story for you” and it’s a promise we’re keen to deliver on – whether your appetite is for culture, science, sport, literature, politics, espionage, music, health, comedy, romance, performance, crime, history, poetry – or a combination of the above.

‘We’re serving up a veritable buffet of writers and subject interests in 2024 and have set the conversational table with fine panel and chairing combinations for audiences to feast on.’

‘It’s an intellectual all-you-can-eat,’ adds Ryan.

Hot on the release of HBO Max crime thriller Tokyo Vice Season 2, the original Jake Adelstein will be at BWF, discussing his memoir turned screen hit drawn from working as a foreign investigative journalist covering the city’s yakuza and criminal underworld.

While also due to make an appearance at Melbourne Design Week this year, British podcaster and art historian Katy Hessel will bring her book The Story of Art Without Men to BWF, speaking with VAULT Editor Alison Kubler.

The four-day BWF sees the return of the Marion Taylor Gala dinner at the Queensland Art Gallery’s Water Mall with bestselling British author Louise Doughty delivering the keynote on 31 May.

The Melbourne Writers Festival 2024 runs from 6-12 May; check out the full program.

The Brisbane Writers Festival 2024 runs from 30 May to 2 June; check out the full program.