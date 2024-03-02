First look at 2024 Melbourne Writers Festival

Melbourne Writers Festival has offered a glimpse into its 2024 program, which this year will run from 6-12 May.

In a Melbourne Writers Festival exclusive, Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist Michael Cunningham will open the Festival with an in-conversation event alongside Ailsa Piper at Melbourne Town Hall on 8 May.

Cunningham will introduce his novel and newest work in nearly a decade, named Day. It is a family saga following the lives of three haunted New Yorkers during a mysterious pandemic.

Cunningham’s 1998 novel, The Hours, won the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction and the PEN/Faulkner Award in 1999. He is a Professor in the Practice of Creative Writing at Yale University.

On 10 May, Irish novelist Paul Murray will bring his 650-page Booker-nominated work, The Bee Sting to The Athenaeum, in conversation with Michael Williams. The book is dedicated to each of the four family members of a dysfunctional rural Irish family, and described by Slate as ‘a novel that engages the world on every page’.

The third appearance revealed in the announcement is US novelist and essayist Leslie Jamison, who will discuss Splinters, her memoir of divorce, motherhood, art and new love. Jamison is The New York Times bestselling author of The Recovering: Intoxication and Its Aftermath, which documents her journey of recovering from alcohol and substance dependence, while sharing insights from the history of the recovery movement with others. Jamison will be in conversation with Rebecca Harkins-Cross at State Library Victoria’s Conversation Quarter on 12 May.

Melbourne Writers Festival’s first 2024 program reveal came days after the resignation of deputy chair, Leslie Reti, over a poetry session on First Nations and Palestinian solidarity that was purportedly planned in the program this year.

The full program is set to be announced on 21 March.

Melbourne Writers Festival runs from 8-12 May with a dedicated Schools Program running from 6-9 May.