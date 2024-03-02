News

 > News

First look at 2024 Melbourne Writers Festival

Three international speakers have been revealed for the 2024 Melbourne Writers Festival with more to come.
2 Mar 2024
ArtsHub
Upcoming speakers at Melbourne Writers Festival. L to R: Paul Murray, Leslie Jamison, Michael Cunningham. Photo: Supplied. On the left is a Caucasian man with greying brown hair and a beard, wearing a checkered shirt and looking slightly stern at the camera. In the middle is a Caucasian woman with brown hair hanging in front of her shoulders, head slightly tiled and wearing a vibrant patterned top. On the right is a Caucasian man with black frame glasses, short grey hair and a small smile, wearing a blue shirt.

Writing and Publishing

Upcoming speakers at Melbourne Writers Festival. L to R: Paul Murray, Leslie Jamison, Michael Cunningham. Photo: Supplied.

Share Icon

Melbourne Writers Festival has offered a glimpse into its 2024 program, which this year will run from 6-12 May.

In a Melbourne Writers Festival exclusive, Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist Michael Cunningham will open the Festival with an in-conversation event alongside Ailsa Piper at Melbourne Town Hall on 8 May.

Cunningham will introduce his novel and newest work in nearly a decade, named Day. It is a family saga following the lives of three haunted New Yorkers during a mysterious pandemic.

Cunningham’s 1998 novel, The Hours, won the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction and the PEN/Faulkner Award in 1999. He is a Professor in the Practice of Creative Writing at Yale University.

On 10 May, Irish novelist Paul Murray will bring his 650-page Booker-nominated work, The Bee Sting to The Athenaeum, in conversation with Michael Williams. The book is dedicated to each of the four family members of a dysfunctional rural Irish family, and described by Slate as ‘a novel that engages the world on every page’.

The third appearance revealed in the announcement is US novelist and essayist Leslie Jamison, who will discuss Splinters, her memoir of divorce, motherhood, art and new love. Jamison is The New York Times bestselling author of The Recovering: Intoxication and Its Aftermath, which documents her journey of recovering from alcohol and substance dependence, while sharing insights from the history of the recovery movement with others. Jamison will be in conversation with Rebecca Harkins-Cross at State Library Victoria’s Conversation Quarter on 12 May.

Read: Teacher-writers: the hyphenated existence

Melbourne Writers Festival’s first 2024 program reveal came days after the resignation of deputy chair, Leslie Reti, over a poetry session on First Nations and Palestinian solidarity that was purportedly planned in the program this year.

The full program is set to be announced on 21 March.

Melbourne Writers Festival runs from 8-12 May with a dedicated Schools Program running from 6-9 May.

ArtsHub

Built upon a proud 24-year heritage, ArtsHub is Australia's leading independent online resource dedicated to the world of the arts. Our passionate team actively pursues a vision of being a world-class arts and culture publishing, media and marketplace business that significantly contributes to developing a dynamic, diverse and prosperous arts industry.

Related News

Performing Arts Visual Arts Film Digital Television News All Arts Reviews Features Fiction
More
Two panels. Left: black and white photo of blonde woman in a cap, author Donna Cameron. Right. Image of her book, 'The Rewilding'
Reviews

Book review: The Rewilding, Donna M Cameron

A climate change novel that explores ecological possibilities.

Erich Mayer
daschund dog standing on top of speaker boxes. Arts news
News

This week's arts news and trending topics

We break it – you read it. This week's top arts news stories.

Gina Fairley
The Invocations. On the left is a colour headshot of a young woman with long fair hair, head tilted to the left and smiling slightly at the camera. On the right is a book cover for The Invocations, with a young woman glowering in the centre and two others behind her.
Reviews

Book review: The Invocations, Krystal Sutherland

A thrilling dark YA urban fantasy about three young women and their demons.

Jemimah Brewster
The Wartime Book Club. Image on the left is a book cover with a picture of a 1940s woman in a yellow jumper. On the right is a colour author image of a woman in a white short sleeved blouse with mid length blonde hair and a side parting. She is smiling ruefully off to the right.
Reviews

Book review: The Wartime Book Club, Kate Thompson

The new historical fiction from this bestselling author is rewarding, but uneven.

Savannah Hollis
Still from recording of feature writing workshop at The Channel - Arts Centre Melbourne. Two women are sitting on stage against a black backdrop. On the left is Celina, an Asian Australian woman in her mid-20s with a black bob, denim jacket and black dress. On the right is Madeleine, a middle aged Caucasian woman wearing a blue and white floral shirt and white pants.
Videos

ArtsHub writing workshop 2: Feature Writing

In this session, ArtsHub's Madeleine Swain and Celina Lei run through feature writing from pitch to publish.

ArtsHub
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login