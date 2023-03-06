Time out to look at a book

It’s all too easy to forget to relax while studying or eking out a living in the hurly-burly of life. But Australian Reading Hour is a salient reminder to carve out some time in our frenetic schedules to enjoy the benefits of a book or two. A spin-off from Australia Reads, Australian Reading Hour first began in 2012 as part of the National Year of Reading. It’s a day when the books community – a cohort of booksellers, publishers, authors and libraries – work together to spread the word: the wholesale benefits and enjoyment to be gleaned from reading.

With over 200 events country-wide, and over 11,000 students poised to tune into online activities, Australian Reading Hour has enlisted a number of ambassadors to help promote its cause and to underscore the fact that reading is as important as ever: for mental and physical well-being, and for growing literacy and community-building, as much as for pure escapism and pleasure.

It seems that not enough of us are picking up a book, and the results are troubling. According to Adult Learning Australia, the largest national peak body for adult and community education, around 44% of Australians struggle with the literacy skills needed for everyday life, 2022 NAPLAN results revealed a new low in literacy rates for teenage boys and, in the 2021 National Reading Survey, a survey of 3000 Australians revealed that one in five had not read or listened to a single book in a year.

Reading for just 30 minutes per week reduces stress, blood pressure and heart rate, finds the Canadian report, For the love of reading (J Am Coll Health, 2022). It says, ‘Recreational reading is a simple and cost-effective tool to help college students cope with mental health problems,’ adding that, ‘taking time out to read really is good for us’.

Further studies by the University of Liverpool (UK) Centre for Research into Reading, Literature and Society, shows that reading also ‘increases self-esteem and supports mental wellbeing, with readers 21% less likely to report feelings of depression’.

It found that, ‘just over half of the UK adult population regularly reads for pleasure, with nearly half of readers saying it helped them to sleep better, and nearly a fifth of readers saying it made them feel less lonely’.

The report also found that one of the greatest benefits of reading is its encouragement of empathy: readers had a better understanding of other people’s feelings compared to non-readers.

Below Reading Hour ambassadors elaborate on why books are a perfect package for entertainment and edification, and why reading is physically and emotionally good for you.

Reading should be a lifelong habit

Formerly a primary teacher, Robyn Ewing is currently Professor Emerita at the University of Sydney.

‘Learning to read is an ongoing process, critical for our social and emotional well-being, academic success and future life chances. Reading is not a global skill that once attained in the early years of school stays with us – we need to continue to develop our reading for different purposes and contexts over our lifetime,’ Ewing says.

Robyn Ewing. Photo: Supplied.

‘Research demonstrates that the more children and young people read, the more likely they are to enjoy reading and the more we will develop our knowledge and vocabulary. Adults and caregivers can model their enjoyment of reading and their reading strategies, and foster talk with young and proficient readers about stories, ideas and concepts.

‘Being able to read for pleasure and read at our leisure supports our knowledge of ourselves, perspectives of others and our understanding of the world. It also supports our vocabulary and spelling development, and confidence in writing. Reading rich imaginative fiction is especially important because it nurtures our empathy and compassion,’ says Ewing, echoing the University of Liverpool’s findings.

‘Book ownership and being able to choose what we read are also important factors in predicting future academic success. Sadly, in Australia there are many children who do not have access to these opportunities every day, especially those who are vulnerable or at risk or living in remote and isolated contexts.’

Reading contributes to a healthier life

Dr Norman Swan Photo: Janie Barrett.

Supporting the initiative, Dr Norman Swan agrees with this analysis, saying that we should ‘recognise what reading – particularly fiction – does for you.

‘It opens up new worlds, exercises your imagination, brings out your emotional self and uses parts of your mind that don’t often get an outing [and] it does make you more fun to be with,’ he adds.

As Australian Reading Hour Ambassador and lawyer-turned-crime-writer Dervla McTiernan points out: ‘It’s wonderful for readers and writers to have a special day to celebrate what we love. I think too about the people who have wandered away from books over the years, and just need a reminder of what they’ve been missing and a way back in. Australian Reading Hour can be that reminder.’

The value of reading for just 30 minutes a week

Another supporter of Australian Reading Hour, author Alice Pung encourages a reading culture. ‘I grew up with a mum who couldn’t read. I know first-hand how life-changing being able to read can be … it keeps us safe from harm and comforts us in our isolation,’ she says.

Reading is not only important for literacy levels in Australia, but also for our well-being, which allows us to find comfort in connectivity.

The Kids and Family Reading Report (2018), says that 74% of children agree that reading fiction and non-fiction is a way to help them understand the world, with a similar percent (73%) agreeing that reading about current events makes it easier to talk about or understand them.

It adds that just over half of the children surveyed (53%) also agree a book has helped them through a difficult time, and it’s heartening to see that nearly the same percentage of parents (55%) feel books have played this role for their child.

About six in 10 parents (58%) report diversity is extremely or very important in the books their child reads, and nearly four in 10 kids ages nine to 17 (38%) agree. But the number of children who say they love reading drops signiﬁcantly from 40% among eight-year-olds to 28% among nine-year-olds.

Highlighted events

Finally, actor Rob Mills is another who says he loves to read, and he encourages everyone to pick up a book this week. He says, ‘[Reading] helps me to escape into other worlds. I love knowledge. I love to progress in life and reading helps us do that.’ He recommends picking up Bulldozed by Niki Savva for Australian Reading Hour this week.

The national celebration returns with the encouragement to people to take an hour out of their day to read, share and enjoy books. Out of the 200-plus events taking place nationwide this Thursday, look out for:

getting a taste of Australian titles through Story Snippets! Australia Reads has partnered with Metro Tasmania and Libraries Tasmania to celebrate Aussie authors and launch this initiative



posters with QR codes will allow commuters on all Tasmanian buses to freely read the first chapters of Australian novels. Story Snippets are available to all Australians online

ghost stories for adults, poetry slams and book launches, pizza and pyjama reading parties and panel discussions, as part of Australian Reading Hour – volunteers will be reading in the Dymocks George Street store windows in Sydney and there’s a picnic (with free books!) at Barangaroo with Hachette publishers.



Australia Reads and Sydney Opera House presenting The Magic of Storytelling, a free digital event creating a brand new story live – hosted by author and comedian Peter Helliar, the event will feature a stellar line-up of bestselling children’s authors, including Sally Rippin



tThe launch of Australian Reading Hour at Parliament House with authors Rick Morton and Anne Brinsden joining Graham Perrett MP, Anne Webster MP and Parliamentary Friends – they’ll discuss the importance they place on growing up as readers in regional Australia



Australia Reads and Vision Australia presenting Representation Matters, a discussion about the visibility of disability in books and stories. Hear from Paralympian, three-time World Champion Surfer, World Champion cyclist and author Matt Formston; author, musician and advocate Eliza Hull; and award-winning poet Andy Jackson



Matt Formston; author, musician and advocate Eliza Hull; and award-winning poet Andy Jackson Sensory Storytime at Libraries ACT Kippax Branch, which is aimed at those who are living with autism or living with challenges related to sensory experiences, but it can be of benefit for all children, and



a special reading of Sea Country by Aunty Patsy Cameron at the George Town Community Hub in Tasmania, where you can wear your favourite pyjamas and join in – with pizza provided.

Check out the diverse program of events that’s listed by state, at Australia Reads.

Australian Reading Hour is an initiative of Australia Reads, and began in 2012 as part of the National Year of Reading. It’s a national collaboration between the Australian Publishers Association, Australian Libraries and Information Association, Australian Society of Authors and BookPeople (formerly the Australian Booksellers Association.)

