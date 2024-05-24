This week’s arts news and trending topics

This week’s top arts news stories

Gina Rinehart’s own creativity revisited as she attacks Namatjira’s portrait

With mining magnate Gina Rinehart suddenly pivoting to arts criticism, we thought it was only fair to revisit her own creative output, specifically her poem, ‘Our Future’.

Do ‘pay what you can’ schemes boost ticket sales?

In these economically tough times, is now the right moment for more arts companies to try new ticketing models to widen access?

Back to back Golden Lions for Australia

Recent artistic achievements on the world stage are remarkable and deserve to be celebrated, says the CEO of Creative Australia.

A strong community focus takes art to new places in Brisbane

Ten months into her role as Director of Museum of Brisbane, Zoe Graham is driving an innovative program that places local artists and artworks front and centre.

Exit through the gift shop

There’s an undeniable link between the art and the commercial in gallery stores: a successful gallery store is an essential element of an institution’s public engagement and makes a significant financial contribution towards keeping the doors open.

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star rating system. These are the week’s most read reviews from around the country:

Theatre review: Ulster American, Ensemble Theatre ★★★★

Feminism, #MeToo, toxic masculinity, the Northern Irish ‘Troubles’ and the theatre itself are dissected in this provocative work.

Musical review: Share House: The Musical, Arts Centre Melbourne ★★★1/2

The trials and tribulations of house sharing in your 30s come under the microscope in this sign of the times musical that is fun and funny.

Theatre review: The Word, Abbotsford Convent ★★★1/2

A youthful cast of 11 grapple with meaning and the power and absence of words.

Exhibition review: Andrew Fyfe, Joanna Wolthuizen, Lee-Anne Raymond, Demetrios Vakras, SOL Gallery ★★★★

SOL Gallery’s latest exhibition is another triumph of Melbourne’s artistic diversity and character.

Book review: Lola in the Mirror, Trent Dalton ★★★

Trent Dalton’s latest novel looks in the mirror and finds violence and despair, but also hope and art.

Jobs and education chatter this week

What’s changed for artists’ incomes? Throsby-led research paints harsh view

Findings from Creative Australia’s latest six-yearly demographic research into the working lives of artists reveals some concerning trends.

The Artist’s Way Week 11: Recovering a sense of autonomy

Acceptance of ourselves and handling success without self-sabotage.

So you want my arts job: 2D Type Artist

Ever wondered how words can convey emotions through design and animation? UK-based Mat Voyce shares his insights on building a career as a type artist.

