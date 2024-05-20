Gina Rinehart’s own creativity revisited as she attacks Namatjira’s portrait

In the wake of the recent news story of one artist’s creativity being questioned: Gina Rinehart pressures NGA to remove portrait by Vincent Namatjira – now the whole net is searching for it, ArtsHub decided to dig up Rinehart’s own creative endeavour, by way of her foray into poetry. It’s titled ‘Our Future’ for those who have not yet come across it.
Composed in 2012, this poem, comprising eight rhyming couplets, was written as a rallying call for minerals to be dug out of the earth with as little tax possible. It was Rinehart’s response to the introduction of the Mineral Resources Rent Tax (MRRT) and was subsequently engraved on a plaque, before being affixed to an iron ore boulder. It sits as an outdoor artwork in Rinehart’s home state of Western Australia.
The globe is sadly groaning with debt, poverty and strife
And billions now are pleading to enjoy a better life
Their hope lies with resources buried deep within the earth
And the enterprise and capital which give each project worth
Is our future threatened with massive debts run up by political hacks
Who dig themselves out by unleashing rampant tax
The end result is sending Australian investment, growth and jobs offshore
This type of direction is harmful to our core
Some envious unthinking people have been conned
To think prosperity is created by waving a magic wand
Through such unfortunate ignorance, too much abuse is hurled
Against miners, workers and related industries who strive to build the world
Develop North Australia, embrace multiculturalism and welcome short term foreign workers to our shores
To benefit from the export of our minerals and ores
The world’s poor need our resources: do not leave them to their fate
Our nation needs special economic zones and wiser government, before it is too late
Perhaps Rinehart should feel a bit more magnanimous towards Namatjira given she faced plenty of criticism regarding the literary qualities of the heartfelt ode to the resources industry that is ‘Our Future’. The Huffpost cited one Wikipedia user who called the verse, ‘the universe’s worst poem, although many still dispute if it qualifies to be classified as poetry’.
Professor Dennis Haskell, a creative writing lecturer at the University of Western Australia (UWA), told ABC Radio at the time ‘…if one of our creative writing students at UWA had presented it, he or she wouldn’t have done very well.
‘As a poet she’s about as good as I am at mining,’ added Haskell.