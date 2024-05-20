Gina Rinehart’s own creativity revisited as she attacks Namatjira’s portrait

In the wake of the recent news story of one artist’s creativity being questioned: Gina Rinehart pressures NGA to remove portrait by Vincent Namatjira – now the whole net is searching for it, ArtsHub decided to dig up Rinehart’s own creative endeavour, by way of her foray into poetry. It’s titled ‘Our Future’ for those who have not yet come across it.

Composed in 2012, this poem, comprising eight rhyming couplets, was written as a rallying call for minerals to be dug out of the earth with as little tax possible. It was Rinehart’s response to the introduction of the Mineral Resources Rent Tax (MRRT) and was subsequently engraved on a plaque, before being affixed to an iron ore boulder. It sits as an outdoor artwork in Rinehart’s home state of Western Australia.

The globe is sadly groaning with debt, poverty and strife

And billions now are pleading to enjoy a better life

Their hope lies with resources buried deep within the earth

And the enterprise and capital which give each project worth

Is our future threatened with massive debts run up by political hacks

Who dig themselves out by unleashing rampant tax

The end result is sending Australian investment, growth and jobs offshore

This type of direction is harmful to our core

Some envious unthinking people have been conned

To think prosperity is created by waving a magic wand

Through such unfortunate ignorance, too much abuse is hurled

Against miners, workers and related industries who strive to build the world

Develop North Australia, embrace multiculturalism and welcome short term foreign workers to our shores

To benefit from the export of our minerals and ores

The world’s poor need our resources: do not leave them to their fate

Our nation needs special economic zones and wiser government, before it is too late

Perhaps Rinehart should feel a bit more magnanimous towards Namatjira given she faced plenty of criticism regarding the literary qualities of the heartfelt ode to the resources industry that is ‘Our Future’. The Huffpost cited one Wikipedia user who called the verse, ‘the universe’s worst poem, although many still dispute if it qualifies to be classified as poetry’.

Professor Dennis Haskell, a creative writing lecturer at the University of Western Australia (UWA), told ABC Radio at the time ‘…if one of our creative writing students at UWA had presented it, he or she wouldn’t have done very well.

‘As a poet she’s about as good as I am at mining,’ added Haskell.