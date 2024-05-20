News

 > News

Gina Rinehart’s own creativity revisited as she attacks Namatjira’s portrait

Do you remember Gina Rinehart's poem 'Our Future'? Here it is, for those who missed it when it first came out.
20 May 2024
Thuy On
Image is an older white woman with shoulder length hair and grey at the temples. She wears a pearl necklace and a V white scoop neck top with a grey leaf pattern on it and is looking off to the right. The portrait, among two other works of Gina Rinehart, are reproduced in Vincent Namatjira's monograph. Image: Supplied, courtesy Thames & Hudson.

Writing and Publishing

L-R: Gina Rinehart, poet. Image: Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade website, Wiki Commons. The portrait of Gina Rinehart reproduced in Vincent Namatjira’s monograph. Image: Supplied, courtesy Thames & Hudson.

Share Icon

In the wake of the recent news story of one artist’s creativity being questioned: Gina Rinehart pressures NGA to remove portrait by Vincent Namatjira – now the whole net is searching for it, ArtsHub decided to dig up Rinehart’s own creative endeavour, by way of her foray into poetry. It’s titled ‘Our Future’ for those who have not yet come across it.

Composed in 2012, this poem, comprising eight rhyming couplets, was written as a rallying call for minerals to be dug out of the earth with as little tax possible. It was Rinehart’s response to the introduction of the Mineral Resources Rent Tax (MRRT) and was subsequently engraved on a plaque, before being affixed to an iron ore boulder. It sits as an outdoor artwork in Rinehart’s home state of Western Australia.

The globe is sadly groaning with debt, poverty and strife
And billions now are pleading to enjoy a better life
Their hope lies with resources buried deep within the earth
And the enterprise and capital which give each project worth
Is our future threatened with massive debts run up by political hacks
Who dig themselves out by unleashing rampant tax
The end result is sending Australian investment, growth and jobs offshore
This type of direction is harmful to our core
Some envious unthinking people have been conned
To think prosperity is created by waving a magic wand
Through such unfortunate ignorance, too much abuse is hurled
Against miners, workers and related industries who strive to build the world
Develop North Australia, embrace multiculturalism and welcome short term foreign workers to our shores
To benefit from the export of our minerals and ores
The world’s poor need our resources: do not leave them to their fate
Our nation needs special economic zones and wiser government, before it is too late

Perhaps Rinehart should feel a bit more magnanimous towards Namatjira given she faced plenty of criticism regarding the literary qualities of the heartfelt ode to the resources industry that is ‘Our Future’. The Huffpost cited one Wikipedia user who called the verse, ‘the universe’s worst poem, although many still dispute if it qualifies to be classified as poetry’.

Professor Dennis Haskell, a creative writing lecturer at the University of Western Australia (UWA), told ABC Radio at the time ‘…if one of our creative writing students at UWA had presented it, he or she wouldn’t have done very well.

‘As a poet she’s about as good as I am at mining,’ added Haskell.

Thuy On

Thuy On is the Reviews and Literary Editor of ArtsHub and an arts journalist, critic and poet who’s written for a range of publications including The Guardian, The Saturday Paper, Sydney Review of Books, The Australian, The Age/SMH and Australian Book Review. She was the books editor of The Big issue for 8 years. Her debut, a collection of poetry called Turbulence, came out in 2020 and was released by University of Western Australia Publishing (UWAP). Her second collection, Decadence, was published in July 2022, also by UWAP. Her third book, Essence, will be published in 2025. Twitter: @thuy_on Instagram: poemsbythuy

Related News

Performing Arts Visual Arts Film Digital Television News All Arts Reviews Features Fiction
More
aerial view of people looking at art books
Features

Autumn art reads

With the colder weather settling in, why not curl up with an art book? ArtsHub looks at the latest releases,…

Gina Fairley
News

100 Story Building has a new address in Melbourne's west

A new home in Melbourne's west for a creative writing centre for the young.

Thuy On
Small Press Network. Image is a cash register in a bookshop.
News

Small Press Network (SPN) pauses operations

The Small Press Network is temporarily halting operations in order to reassess its funding models and to seek community support.

Thuy On
Venus Without Furs. On the left a shot of the author, who is a middle aged white woman with short brushed back grey hair. She has glasses on her head, a green and black dress and is standing in front of a microphone reading from a book. On the right is a book cover showing an artistic nude looking to the right and her mirror double looking to the left.
Reviews

Book review: Venus Without Furs, Gabrielle Everall

A collection of poetry that riffs and talks back to Leopold von Sascher-Masoch, author of notorious classic 'Venus in Furs'.

Tiffany Barton
Tom Moore, 'Dandy Lion among The Antipodes', 2023. Photo: Grant Hancock. Funky glass figures that combines animal features with human limbs.
News

Opportunities and awards

30 UNDER 30 mentorship, free fashion business program, plus winners of richest women's art prize and books of the year!

Celina Lei
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login