This week’s arts news and trending topics

This week’s top arts news stories

Budget 2024-25: what’s in it for the arts?

Arts education, live music and screen content for children are among the areas targeted for investment in Tuesday’s Federal Budget.

Gina Rinehart pressures NGA to remove portrait by Vincent Namatjira – now the whole net is searching for it

The work was previously shown in Vincent Namatjira: Australia in colour at AGSA, with the current exhibition set to run until 21 July at NGA.

Upset over delayed Welcome to Country at Green Room Awards, ceremonial leader seeking apology

The Green Room Awards Association has landed itself in hot water following the unexplained delay of the Welcome to Country speech at its recent Awards Ceremony.

$5.9 million funding injection welcomed in Western Australia

Major companies such as WASO, WA Opera and Black Swan will benefit the most, while 35 small-to-medium companies and two regional galleries also gain additional support.

Building a contemporary museum: learnings with Suhanya Raffel

From studying art history in Sydney to helming the Asia Pacific Triennial in Queensland and now leading Hong Kong’s M+, Suhanya Raffel shares her biggest career lessons.

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star rating system. These are the week’s most read reviews from around the country:

Musical review: Priscilla Queen of the Desert – the musical, Mandurah Performing Arts Centre

This accomplished jukebox musical served as a reminder of how far society has (and hasn’t) evolved.

Theatre review: Switzerland, Ensemble Theatre

Patricia Highsmith is all the rage at the moment, so it’s a good time to stage Joanna Murray-Smith’s play about the writer.

Exhibition review: JXSH MVIR: Forever I Live, Koorie Heritage Trust

When kinship is involved – it shows.

Book review: Venus Without Furs, Gabrielle Everall

A collection of poetry that riffs and talks back to Leopold von Sascher-Masoch, author of notorious classic Venus in Furs.

Performance review: Parrwang Lifts the Sky, Malthouse Theatre

Based on an original creation story from Wadawurrung Country, this is a tale of a magpie named Parrwang who saves the world from darkness.

Jobs and education chatter this week

The Artist’s Way Week 10: Recovering a sense of self-protection

What are the perils and toxic patterns we keep encountering on the path towards greater creativity? This week we learn how to stop blocking.

Counting Gender: The Countess Report’s urgent call for action

The new report highlights the lack of progress made in terms of gender representation in the visual arts.

Do you have what it takes to be a technical writer?

Are you very analytical, with an excellent grasp of communicating in plain English? You may be a good fit for technical writing.

APAM heading to WA

The Australian Performing Arts Market will be hosted in Western Australia by PAC Australia in 2026, 2028 and 2030.

