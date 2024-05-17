News

This week’s arts news and trending topics

Our weekly wrap of the stories our readers loved and those you may have missed.
17 May 2024
Madeleine Swain
arts news. image is a young boy standing in front of foliage with his hands cupping his mouth to shout.

This week’s top arts news stories

Budget 2024-25: what’s in it for the arts?
Arts education, live music and screen content for children are among the areas targeted for investment in Tuesday’s Federal Budget.

Gina Rinehart pressures NGA to remove portrait by Vincent Namatjira – now the whole net is searching for it
The work was previously shown in Vincent Namatjira: Australia in colour at AGSA, with the current exhibition set to run until 21 July at NGA.

Upset over delayed Welcome to Country at Green Room Awards, ceremonial leader seeking apology
The Green Room Awards Association has landed itself in hot water following the unexplained delay of the Welcome to Country speech at its recent Awards Ceremony.

$5.9 million funding injection welcomed in Western Australia
Major companies such as WASO, WA Opera and Black Swan will benefit the most, while 35 small-to-medium companies and two regional galleries also gain additional support.

Building a contemporary museum: learnings with Suhanya Raffel
From studying art history in Sydney to helming the Asia Pacific Triennial in Queensland and now leading Hong Kong’s M+, Suhanya Raffel shares her biggest career lessons.

More arts news

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star rating system. These are the week’s most read reviews from around the country:

Musical review: Priscilla Queen of the Desert – the musical, Mandurah Performing Arts Centre
This accomplished jukebox musical served as a reminder of how far society has (and hasn’t) evolved. 

Theatre review: Switzerland, Ensemble Theatre
Patricia Highsmith is all the rage at the moment, so it’s a good time to stage Joanna Murray-Smith’s play about the writer.

Exhibition review: JXSH MVIR: Forever I Live, Koorie Heritage Trust
When kinship is involved – it shows.

Book review: Venus Without Furs, Gabrielle Everall
A collection of poetry that riffs and talks back to Leopold von Sascher-Masoch, author of notorious classic Venus in Furs.

Performance review: Parrwang Lifts the Sky, Malthouse Theatre
Based on an original creation story from Wadawurrung Country, this is a tale of a magpie named Parrwang who saves the world from darkness.

More recent reviews

Jobs and education chatter this week

The Artist’s Way Week 10: Recovering a sense of self-protection
What are the perils and toxic patterns we keep encountering on the path towards greater creativity? This week we learn how to stop blocking.

Counting Gender: The Countess Report’s urgent call for action
The new report highlights the lack of progress made in terms of gender representation in the visual arts.

Do you have what it takes to be a technical writer?
Are you very analytical, with an excellent grasp of communicating in plain English? You may be a good fit for technical writing.

APAM heading to WA
The Australian Performing Arts Market will be hosted in Western Australia by PAC Australia in 2026, 2028 and 2030.

Have you checked out our Education and Student News landing page? It’s a great feature to make it easier to find career stories.

Madeleine Swain

Madeleine Swain is ArtsHub’s managing editor. Originally from England where she trained as an actor, she has over 25 years’ experience as a writer, editor and film reviewer in print, television, radio and online. She is also currently Vice Chair of JOY Media.

A young man sitting in a music recording studio surrounded by sound equipment.
Features

What's changed for artists’ incomes? Throsby-led research paints harsh view

Findings from Creative Australia’s latest six-yearly demographic research into the working lives of artists reveals some concerning trends.

Jo Pickup
25th Biennale of Sydney Artistic Director, Hoor Al Qasimi. Photo: Dan Boud. A woman with light brown skin, gradient brown hair, wearing lipstick, a blue velvet blazer and smiling at the camera.
News

Hoor Al Qasimi to helm 25th Biennale of Sydney

Arab curator and President of the International Biennial Association, Hoor Al Qasimi says the 25th Biennale of Sydney will have…

Celina Lei
A glass jar containing wads of Australian dollars and coins is held towards the camera by an anonymous figure.
News

Budget 2024-25: what’s in it for the arts?

Arts education, live music and screen content for children are among the areas targeted for investment in Tuesday’s Federal Budget.

Richard Watts
Tom Moore, 'Dandy Lion among The Antipodes', 2023. Photo: Grant Hancock. Funky glass figures that combines animal features with human limbs.
News

Opportunities and awards

30 UNDER 30 mentorship, free fashion business program, plus winners of richest women's art prize and books of the year!

Celina Lei
Western Australia. Arts funding injection. Image is bundles of $100 notes photographed close up.
News

$5.9 million funding injection welcomed in Western Australia

Major companies such as WASO, WA Opera and Black Swan will benefit the most, while 35 small-to-medium companies and two…

Richard Watts
