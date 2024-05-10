This week’s arts news and trending topics

This week’s top arts news stories

Are art books an anomaly in the publishing industry?

As Melbourne Art Book Fair gears up for its 10th anniversary, ArtsHub asks how art and design books have survived the blow of digital publishing.

Is poetry really ‘the tyrannical discipline’?

This is how Sylvia Plath described the art form, but three contemporary poets have very different views.

UNESCO City of Crafts puts craftsmanship on the dinner table

The City of Ballarat was recognised as a UNESCO City of Crafts and Folk Art in 2019 and is one of four UNESCO Creative Cities in Victoria – the only state in the world to have this many designations.

Hate transmuted into theatrical gold in new staged reading of The Laramie Project

A Sydney reading of the verbatim play about Matthew Shepard’s murder will feature Shepard’s father, Dennis, reading his courtroom statement.

Alarming cost increases for arts organisations not in-line with funding levels

How many more arts organisations will have to cancel or reduce their programming under the weight of rising costs?

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star rating system. These are the week’s most read reviews from around the country:

Theatre review: The Woman in Black, QPAC ★★★★1/2

A powerful production of this acclaimed British thriller has commenced its national Australian tour.

Dance review: Études/Circle Electric, Sydney Opera House ★★★★

An ambitious program demonstrating the complexity and skill demanded by contemporary and classical ballet.

Theatre review: The President, Roslyn Packer Theatre ★1/2

A talented cast is wasted in this disappointing production.

Musical review: The Grinning Man, Alex Theatre ★★1/2

A number of miscalculations may make you grimace instead of grin in the Australian premiere of this British musical.

Theatre review: WAY, fortyfivedownstairs ★★★★1/2

A one-person show that skilfully covers a societal issue with empathy and compassion.

Jobs and education chatter this week

10 entry-level arts jobs to consider (part 2)

For those who have recently either graduated or made the decision to pursue a career in the arts, it can be hard to know the kind of professional roles available at the entry-level position, which not only utilise existing skills, but can lead to opportunities in the sector. Here, ArtsHub compiles a list of entry-level roles to consider and suggests things to look out for.

Is the secret of arts marketing really to ‘know thyself’?

A recent international study into arts marketing practices casts light on how an organisation’s core values play a part in achieving audience growth.

When you need to change to get it right

The MCA has worked with its challenges – and in sync with museum trends globally – to rethink its future. ArtsHub speaks with Director Suzanne Cotter.

The Artist’s Way Week 9: Recovering a sense of compassion

Procrastination is usually just fear dressed up. This week we heal the shame of past failures, learn how to forgive ourselves, and navigate creative U-turns.

Is Substack changing the lives of Australian writers?

Australian writers are flocking to the popular platform, which promises to centre the experience of the writer and reader.

