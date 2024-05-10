This week’s arts news and trending topics

News

10 May 2024
Richard Watts
A newspaper is printed on an industrial printing press.

Photo: Bank Phrom, Unsplash.

This week’s top arts news stories

Are art books an anomaly in the publishing industry?

As Melbourne Art Book Fair gears up for its 10th anniversary, ArtsHub asks how art and design books have survived the blow of digital publishing.

Is poetry really ‘the tyrannical discipline’?

This is how Sylvia Plath described the art form, but three contemporary poets have very different views.

UNESCO City of Crafts puts craftsmanship on the dinner table

The City of Ballarat was recognised as a UNESCO City of Crafts and Folk Art in 2019 and is one of four UNESCO Creative Cities in Victoria – the only state in the world to have this many designations.

Hate transmuted into theatrical gold in new staged reading of The Laramie Project

A Sydney reading of the verbatim play about Matthew Shepard’s murder will feature Shepard’s father, Dennis, reading his courtroom statement.

Alarming cost increases for arts organisations not in-line with funding levels

How many more arts organisations will have to cancel or reduce their programming under the weight of rising costs?

More arts news

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star rating system. These are the week’s most read reviews from around the country:

Theatre review: The Woman in Black, QPAC ★★★★1/2

A powerful production of this acclaimed British thriller has commenced its national Australian tour.

Dance review: Études/Circle Electric, Sydney Opera House ★★★★

An ambitious program demonstrating the complexity and skill demanded by contemporary and classical ballet.

Theatre review: The President, Roslyn Packer Theatre ★1/2

A talented cast is wasted in this disappointing production.

Musical review: The Grinning Man, Alex Theatre ★★1/2

A number of miscalculations may make you grimace instead of grin in the Australian premiere of this British musical.

Theatre review: WAY, fortyfivedownstairs ★★★★1/2

A one-person show that skilfully covers a societal issue with empathy and compassion.

More recent reviews

Jobs and education chatter this week

10 entry-level arts jobs to consider (part 2)

For those who have recently either graduated or made the decision to pursue a career in the arts, it can be hard to know the kind of professional roles available at the entry-level position, which not only utilise existing skills, but can lead to opportunities in the sector. Here, ArtsHub compiles a list of entry-level roles to consider and suggests things to look out for.

Is the secret of arts marketing really to ‘know thyself’?

A recent international study into arts marketing practices casts light on how an organisation’s core values play a part in achieving audience growth.

When you need to change to get it right

The MCA has worked with its challenges – and in sync with museum trends globally – to rethink its future. ArtsHub speaks with Director Suzanne Cotter.

The Artist’s Way Week 9: Recovering a sense of compassion

Procrastination is usually just fear dressed up. This week we heal the shame of past failures, learn how to forgive ourselves, and navigate creative U-turns.

Is Substack changing the lives of Australian writers?

Australian writers are flocking to the popular platform, which promises to centre the experience of the writer and reader.

Have you checked out our Education and Student News landing page? It’s a great feature to make it easier to find career stories.

Richard Watts

Richard Watts is ArtsHub's National Performing Arts Editor; he also presents the weekly program SmartArts on Three Triple R FM, and serves as the Chair of La Mama Theatre's volunteer Committee of Management. Richard is a life member of the Melbourne Queer Film Festival, and was awarded the status of Melbourne Fringe Living Legend in 2017. In 2020 he was awarded the Sidney Myer Performing Arts Awards' Facilitator's Prize. Most recently, Richard was presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award by the Green Room Awards Association in June 2021. Follow him on Twitter: @richardthewatts

The 13th FestPAC in Hawai’i will celebrate and showcase Pacific arts and culture. Photo: Supplied. Dancers in Hawai’i.
News

First Nations delegation to represent Australia in Hawai’i

Over 50 First Nations arts practitioners will take part in cultural exchange with Indigenous Pacific Islanders at the 2024 FestPAC.

ArtsHub
Gravity & Other Myths to present WA-exclusive, ‘The Mirror’ as part of RE//PERTH 2024. Photo: Andy Phillipson. Acrobats doing stunts on stage with green light acting like a gateway on stage behind them.
News

Perth extends the festival spirit to winter months

ARTRAGE’s newest winter offering, RE//PERTH, will launch in July with interactive fashion workshops, performances, food experiences and more.

ArtsHub
a brightly coloured photograph of #D block lettering that spells: "You are" in white letters, and "You" in dark red letters.
Features

Is the secret of arts marketing really to 'know thyself'?

A recent international study into arts marketing practices casts light on how an organisation’s core values play a part in…

Jo Pickup
Vittoria Di Stefano, 'Pears on a Willow (detail)', 2024. Linden New Art JUNCTURE Art Prize winner. Photo: Supplied. A small bronze object respending a plant seed lying on a flat piece of wool.
News

Opportunities and awards

Textile Awards call for entries, funding for live music in NSW, plus winners of new JUNCTURE Art Prize and 2024…

Celina Lei
A highway at night. On the left hand side, the blurred and speeding white-coloured headlights of cars race toward the camera. On the right, red taillight trails recede into the distance.
News

On the move: latest arts sector appointments

Our weekly round-up of Australian arts sector comings and goings.

Richard Watts
