Are art books an anomaly in the publishing industry?

‘How would art publishing survive?’ was a question that Megan Patty, Head of Publications, Photographic Services and Library at National Gallery of Victoria (NGV) had 10 years ago. Now, as the Melbourne Art Book Fair enters its decade anniversary from 23 May to 2 June, this worry seems to have shifted into strong confidence in the industry.

Patty has been curator of the Melbourne Art Book Fair (MABF) presented by the NGV since its beginnings in 2014. She reflects, ‘It’s been amazing to watch the industry grow, shift and change, and be a part of that change over the last 10 years.

’I think 10 years ago, there were proclamations that print was dead and it was all about digital publishing… The Melbourne Art Book Fair is part of a network of art book fairs around the world – major cities like New York, Tokyo, Paris, Mexico City, Berlin and now Lagos. They are testament to the fact that art book publishing is perennial. It has survived, particularly publishing around artists and designers – they make up a large proportion of illustrated titles that are published around the world each year.’

What has sustained this interest and driven people to continue purchasing physical, hard-copy art books? Patty says the answer is manifold.

’Art books do a few things,’ explains Patty. ‘A lot of art book publishers are trusted sources for information on artist and designers, so they become key reference material. At the same time, because they’re often filled with beautiful reproductions and cutting-edge graphic design, they become treasured objects in people’s lives.

’I think it’s really important to highlight the fact that [art and design books] do multiple things and it isn’t just about them being a coffee table book,’ Patty adds.

As to whether most purchasers of art books actually read them, that’s a question people can witness answered live at one of the MABF programs this year. Human Love Quest (Conor Gallacher, Xander Allan and Alex Reid) will present Matcher in the Rye, a participatory dating show tailored to MABF that asks prospective dates pressing questions like “Do you own a Kindle?”, “How many books do you actually read in your collection?” and “Do you only buy art books for the pretty pictures?”.

This fun approach is one way MABF is tailoring its program to a wider audience, including offerings for not only art and design practitioners, but also children, students and families.

Patty adds that the demographic for MABF ‘is heavily male compared to other programming events, and mostly 40 [years of age] and under’. This is different to the general audience demographic in the arts, which is usually older women of a middle-class background.

This is likely due to the collaborative and interdisciplinary nature of art and design publishing, which brings together graphic designers, photographers, editors and typographers, as well as professionals across the art, design and architecture fields.

The business side of art publishing and new opportunities

Patty also mentions that the MABF has evolved to form stronger ties with general trade publishing in Australia, allowing art and design publishers and independent publishers the opportunity to connect and network with the broader industry. ‘We start to break down some of the silos between these kinds of publishing and open up opportunities for people with independent practices as well as the trade,’ says Patty.

Often, art and design publications involve higher production costs as compared to trade fiction, for example. While this may not necessarily lead to a lower profit margin for publishers, Patty does mention that many of these publications are supported publicly or philanthropically as well. These kinds of support recognise each publication is unique and bespoke, that ‘it’s not a templated approach’, Patty adds.

Read: Should I self-publish?

She continues that for those interested in entering the field, ‘people should give it a go and there are ways to work around the barriers’ if cost is a concern.

’Some of the really interesting projects I’ve seen have leaned into the problem and really worked it to their advantage.’

But one really important thing to consider is: who is your readership? Patty explains, ’For me, art book or otherwise, every book needs to find its reader – and that’s a successful book. As publishers, we want to speak to as many readers as possible, but we want that book to be really meaningful for the person that buys it and treasures it, or passes it on to someone as a gift.’

MABF 2024 highlights

Each year the NGV launches a new art and design publication to coincide with MABF. In 2024, Observations: Moments in Design History will be released as the second volume in NGV’s Observations series and explores close to 400 years of design innovation across Europe, the Middle East, Asia and the US.

On 23 May, author of Design as an Attitude, Alice Rawsthorn OBE will be in Melbourne to launch the publication and deliver a keynote.

Another 2024 MABF program highlight for Patty is Katy Hessel in Conversation: The Story of Art Without Men on 29 May. ‘It’s very exciting in terms of what her book has done for art,’ says Patty. ‘[It’s about] unlearning and telling untold stories. She’s really a trailblazer in terms of making art history so accessible for such a broad range of people.’

Read: 5 program highlights of Melbourne Design Week 2024

The main Stallholder Fair will be held from 24-26 May at the Great Hall of NGV International on St Kilda Road. A new feature, The Daily Kiosk, will present emerging publishers and small print-run publications each day.

On 25 May, Creative Australia presents a free talk, ‘The State of Art Publishing’ while Patty together with Cora Roberts, Philip Adams and Zoë Croggon will dive into ‘What’s Next? Sales, Marketing and Distribution for Independent Publishers’.

Bookshop by Uro. in Collingwood Yards will also present a satellite program as part of 2024 Melbourne Art Book Fair. Photo: Supplied.

This year, satellite programs will take place across regional Victorian cities including Ballarat, Castlemaine, Geelong and the Surf Coast region. From 31 May to 1 June, a publishing-focused iteration of May’d Arts Festival will be presented by Creative Geelong Inc at CenterPoint Arcade.

Find the full 2024 Melbourne Art Book Fair program.

Melbourne Art Book Fair is presented as part of Melbourne Design Week, 23 May to 2 June.