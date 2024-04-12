News

 > News

This week’s arts news and trending topics

We break it – you read it. This week's top arts news stories.
12 Apr 2024
Gina Fairley
man and woman sitting back to back looking at their phones. News.

All Arts

Arts news. Photo: Cottonbro Studio, Pexels.

Share Icon

This week’s top arts news stories

We take a look at the arts news that pushed to the top of the pile this week. From what’s streaming this month to new models of philanthropy and current literature trends – these were your top reads this week.

Castlemaine State Festival enters voluntary administration
After suffering heavy losses in 2023, the future of the long-running regional arts festival is currently unknown.

Vale Richard Dunn and Bruce Armstrong
It has been a very sad week for the visual arts sector, as news that five prominent artists have died.

2024 Stella Prize shortlist announcement
Small press publishing houses dominate the shortlist of this year’s Stella Prize.

Disturbing trend damaging actors’ mental health
Forced to wait up to four months to hear the outcome of an audition, actors find that their mental health is regularly suffering.

David Walsh pulls the plug on summer festival Mona Foma
The festival’s most recent edition was ‘a poorly attended artistic triumph,’ according to Mona owner and founder David Walsh.

More arts news

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star rating system. These are the week’s most read reviews:

Exhibition review: Nicholas Mangan: A World Undone, Museum of Contemporary Art Australia ★★★★★
A thought-provoking exhibition by Nicholas Mangan that makes us question our relationship with the natural world – and at what cost?

Comedy review: Hannah Gadsby: Woof!, Arts Centre Melbourne, MICF 2024 ★★★★
The star of global hit show Nanette makes a welcome return to the stage.

Read: more Melbourne International Comedy Festival reviews here

Experience review: Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience, The Briars, Mornington Peninsula ★★★1/2
Fancy a trip to a Potter-themed forest experience? Butter beer included…

Book review: Whenever You’re Ready, Trish Bolton ★★★1/2
A debut novel from a Melbourne-based author in which a trio of 70-something women take the spotlight.

Theatre review: Closer, La Boite Theatre ★★★1/2
An enthralling tale about the contentious nature of love and lust.

More recent reviews

Read: 2024 Arts Conference and Summit Planner

Jobs and education chatter this week

A rise in demand for good writers
From creative writing genres to honing workplace writing skills, this program gives you the edge when it comes to flexible writing and publishing.

My arts job in 2030
Have you hedged your bets correctly? Does your job have a future – or a different future? ArtsHub takes a cross-sector look at what that future may hold.

The art of audio description
Accessibility doesn’t start and end with wheelchair access and closed captions. Audio description can make a huge difference to the experience of blind or low-vision arts lovers.

The Artist’s Way Week 5: Recovering a sense of possibility
Are self-limiting beliefs holding you back? And what are the pay-offs for staying stuck? This week we dare to dream.

So you want my arts job: Gallery Retail Manager
Blending an eye for the visual arts and design with business acumen, Ali Carpenter gives us a look into JamFactory’s retail outlets.

More careers articles

Have you checked out our Education and Student News landing page? It’s a great feature to make it easier to find career stories.

Student Membership - Join for FREE
Gina Fairley

Gina Fairley is ArtsHub's National Visual Arts Editor. For a decade she worked as a freelance writer and curator across Southeast Asia and was previously the Regional Contributing Editor for Hong Kong based magazines Asian Art News and World Sculpture News. Prior to writing she worked as an arts manager in America and Australia for 14 years, including the regional gallery, biennale and commercial sectors. She is based in Mittagong, regional NSW. Twitter: @ginafairley Instagram: fairleygina

Related News

Reviews News Features Digital Film Television Theatre Music Sponsored Career Advice
More
Image is a pink/red background with a tonne weight on it, bearing the inscription Funny Tonne
Features

Funny Tonne – part two, MICF 2024

The second batch of top reviews from the Funny Tonne, the Melbourne International Comedy Festival's fledgling reviewers for 2024.

ArtsHub
Plot Twist. Jana Firestone. Image is on the left a young woman with shoulder length fair wavy hair parted in the middle and a leopard print top. She has one hand on her hip. On the right is a purple book cover with a looped pink arrow crossing the front over the title.
Reviews

Book review: Plot Twist, Jana Firestone

A self-help guide to surviving life’s curveballs.

Barrina South
dancers performing. Carmen
Reviews

Ballet review: Carmen, Sydney Opera House

A rethinking of 'Carmen' reflects on gender power structures in a brilliant performance for our times.

Gina Fairley
Image is an illustration of a huge book towering over a little grassy hill on which there is a red chair and a small chair. There is a golden glow over everything and a setting sun over a forest in the background with some birds in the distant sky.
Features

Book trailers: moveable blurbs on screen

Book trailers are visual shortcuts and can be part of a targeted marketing plan.

Thuy On
Jessi Ryan: Functional Bottom. Image is a topless young performer in fishnet stockings sitting on their haunches with a fur coat draped across their knee. They have heavy make-up and chest and arm tattoos.
Reviews

Comedy review: Jessi Ryan: Functional Bottom, Club Voltaire, MICF 2024

An entertaining and shocking debut that takes you through a year in the life of medical drama, sex and relationships. 

Kim Hitchcock
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login