This week’s arts news and trending topics

This week’s top arts news stories

We take a look at the arts news that pushed to the top of the pile this week. From what’s streaming this month to new models of philanthropy and current literature trends – these were your top reads this week.

Castlemaine State Festival enters voluntary administration

After suffering heavy losses in 2023, the future of the long-running regional arts festival is currently unknown.

Vale Richard Dunn and Bruce Armstrong

It has been a very sad week for the visual arts sector, as news that five prominent artists have died.

2024 Stella Prize shortlist announcement

Small press publishing houses dominate the shortlist of this year’s Stella Prize.

Disturbing trend damaging actors’ mental health

Forced to wait up to four months to hear the outcome of an audition, actors find that their mental health is regularly suffering.

David Walsh pulls the plug on summer festival Mona Foma

The festival’s most recent edition was ‘a poorly attended artistic triumph,’ according to Mona owner and founder David Walsh.

More arts news

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star rating system. These are the week’s most read reviews:

Exhibition review: Nicholas Mangan: A World Undone, Museum of Contemporary Art Australia ★★★★★

A thought-provoking exhibition by Nicholas Mangan that makes us question our relationship with the natural world – and at what cost?

Comedy review: Hannah Gadsby: Woof!, Arts Centre Melbourne, MICF 2024 ★★★★

The star of global hit show Nanette makes a welcome return to the stage.

Read: more Melbourne International Comedy Festival reviews here

Experience review: Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience, The Briars, Mornington Peninsula ★★★1/2

Fancy a trip to a Potter-themed forest experience? Butter beer included…

Book review: Whenever You’re Ready, Trish Bolton ★★★1/2

A debut novel from a Melbourne-based author in which a trio of 70-something women take the spotlight.

Theatre review: Closer, La Boite Theatre ★★★1/2

An enthralling tale about the contentious nature of love and lust.

More recent reviews

Read: 2024 Arts Conference and Summit Planner

Jobs and education chatter this week

A rise in demand for good writers

From creative writing genres to honing workplace writing skills, this program gives you the edge when it comes to flexible writing and publishing.

My arts job in 2030

Have you hedged your bets correctly? Does your job have a future – or a different future? ArtsHub takes a cross-sector look at what that future may hold.

The art of audio description

Accessibility doesn’t start and end with wheelchair access and closed captions. Audio description can make a huge difference to the experience of blind or low-vision arts lovers.

The Artist’s Way Week 5: Recovering a sense of possibility

Are self-limiting beliefs holding you back? And what are the pay-offs for staying stuck? This week we dare to dream.

So you want my arts job: Gallery Retail Manager

Blending an eye for the visual arts and design with business acumen, Ali Carpenter gives us a look into JamFactory’s retail outlets.

More careers articles

Have you checked out our Education and Student News landing page? It’s a great feature to make it easier to find career stories.