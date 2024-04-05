Castlemaine State Festival enters voluntary administration

One of Victoria’s longest-running and most respected multi-arts festivals, the biennial Castlemaine State Festival, has entered into voluntary administration.

The news was announced in an email from the Festival Board, sent just before 5pm last Thursday 28 March, at a time when many people were already switching off their computers and leaving work in preparation for the Easter break.

The Board’s statement pointed to major financial losses suffered by the 2023 Festival as the reason for calling in administrators.

‘Despite significant efforts to return the Castlemaine State Festival to profitability after heavy losses in 2023, the Board has made the reluctant but necessary decision to enter into Voluntary Administration,’ the statement read.

‘We understand that this will be upsetting for the many people who have supported, enjoyed and championed our Festival over many years, as it is for the Board and staff.

‘Glen Kanevsky and Robert Woods of Deloitte Financial Advisory were appointed Voluntary Administrators of Castlemaine State Festival Ltd after close of business on 26 March 2024 and have taken operational control … [of] this challenging process,’ the statement added.

According to the Midland Express (which covers news from the Macedon Ranges and Mount Alexander Shires, and is one of the few media outlets to report on the Castlemaine State Festival Board’s announcement to date), the 2023 Festival reported ‘fewer visitors, lower ticket sales and diminished audience satisfaction’.

This follows an 11% decrease in box office income at the previous Festival held in 2021, though that Festival nonetheless saw overall income increase by 24.3% from $1,693,974 in 2019 to $2,105,684 in 2021 (thanks to a 21% increase in government grants), according to the Castlemaine State Festival’s 2021 Social and Economic Impact Report.

The 2023 Festival’s Social and Economic Impact statement has yet to be released.

Financial woes?

Multiple sources in the Castlemaine arts community have suggested to ArtsHub that the Festival’s financial situation is allegedly so dire that Festival reserves have not just been exhausted but are significantly in deficit, a rumour the Chair of Castlemaine State Festival Lucy Mayes is quick to lay to rest.

‘That’s definitely not the case,’ says Mayes, a consultant, lawyer and social worker who has sat on the Castlemaine State Festival Board since 2018 and became Acting Chair in October 2023. She was formally appointed as Chair at the Board’s December AGM.

‘We had very healthy reserves, which had been built up incrementally under the leadership of the most recent previous [Artistic] Director and the one prior to him… Those very healthy reserves were exhausted by significant losses at the 2023 Festival, but we were able to recover quickly and we are not in debt to anybody. We are, and have always been, able to pay our bills. Despite significant efforts to return the Castlemaine State Festival to profitability, the Board has made the reluctant but necessary decision to enter into Voluntary Administration.’

Castlemaine State Festival faced numerous unprecedented challenges in 2023, which apparently took a significant toll on the Festival’s finances.

Heavy rain and flooding caused by weather conditions associated with La Niña – which necessitated additional costs as a result of needing to construct outdoor stages and provide weatherproofing as well as last-minute venue changes in 2023 – impacted the Festival’s bottom line.

Additional post-COVID challenges, such as diminished supply pipelines resulting in major cost increases, and the lack of experienced production and technical staff due to people understandably leaving the sector in search of more reliable work during the pandemic, also possibly contributed to the Festival’s current predicament.

‘There were multiple variables and complexities that we had to work around and consider as part of operating in a post-COVID environment,’ agrees Mayes. ‘We were, however, working off the back of the fact that we had been one of the few organisations to stage a full-scale and highly successful Festival in 2021, in the middle of COVID lockdowns and restrictions.’

Numerous Australian music festivals have closed or been cancelled this year, including Splendour in the Grass and Groovin the Moo. Similarly, Hobart’s winter festival Dark Mofo announced late last year it was going on hiatus in 2024, though the festival has subsequently announced a small but dedicated events program this June, including the return of the popular Winter Feast.

The decision to call in administrators last week is seen by the Board as ‘the only responsible option available to us in order to secure the future of the Festival,’ Mayes tells ArtsHub, adding that it was certainly not an option that the Board took lightly.

‘We acknowledge the important place that the Festival has in the Australian cultural landscape as Victoria’s only state festival and Australia’s longest running regional arts festival, which was preparing to celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2026. We are making every effort available to us to honour the legacy of the Festival and bring it back to its best. We are grateful for the long-standing support of the Victorian Government through Creative Victoria, Mount Alexander Shire and our patrons and donors, and we value the extraordinary community at the heart of this Festival,’ Mayes says.

Until the administrators’ findings are delivered, Mayes explains she is unable to say if any current staff positions at the Festival will be impacted; nor can she say for certain that the future of Castlemaine State Festival is secure.

‘Voluntary administration is not the end of the road. We now have a limited window of opportunity in which the administrators will work closely with all stakeholders to assess the options available to restructure the operations, preserve the legacy of the Festival and determine a path forward. Staff and board are focused on supporting that process as much as possible,’ she says.

The community responds

Castlemaine locals who spoke to ArtsHub regarding the background to the situation described the Festival’s most recent iteration as stale, risk adverse, failing to appropriately reflect or engage with the town’s vibrant local community, and not making enough use of Castlemaine’s unique and unusual spaces – factors they believe contributed to the financial losses of last year.

Others disagreed to an extent, stressing the impact of COVID in 2021 and La Niña in 2023 on the Festival, while simultaneously acknowledging that the employment of local artists and community groups certainly appeared to be less visible in the 2023 Castlemaine State Festival program.

The failure in 2023 to reinstate the free community celebrations that had opened and closed earlier iterations of the Festival was another point of contention, as were concerns about the impact of Castlemaine State Festival now running a year-round venue, the Goods Shed, and whether this had resulted in Festival management being spread too thinly.

A lack of programming for families in 2023 was another point of contention, though conversely the high levels of engagement by teenagers in the 2023 Festival were noted and praised.

Suzanne Donisthorpe, a Board member of Castlemaine Documentary Festival and previously a long-running arts presenter at local community radio station Main FM, says last week’s announcement by the State Festival Board was ‘very sad’.

She went on to criticise the Festival’s recent lack of engagement with the local arts community, while also acknowledging that generating a sense of community engagement and connection can be challenging.

‘This is not something that is easy to achieve. It requires really being part of things, seeing what’s happening, going to gigs, meeting the people in all the amazing arts spaces in town who are already doing lots of things. The trick is to bring all that amazing energy onboard, not upstage it,’ Donisthorpe says.

Despite the shock caused by the Castlemaine State Festival Board’s decision to call in administrators, some in the local arts community are adamant that the decision was made in the Festival’s best interests and hope it results in positive outcomes.

Jacqueline Brodie-Hanns, Managing Director of local business Shedshaker Brewing and Chair of the Castlemaine Fringe, tells ArtsHub the decision to call in administrators signifies an important opportunity for regrowth for Castlemaine State Festival; nor does she think the Festival’s future is under threat.

‘The [State] Festival isn’t going anywhere – it’s too valuable to the town. This is an opportunity for a reset … and I have every confidence the Festival will do just that,’ she says.

Similarly, Donisthorpe adds, ‘Hopefully something will rise from the ashes… I would love to see the Festival continue. I think working more closely with Fringe and working more closely with the community would be the key to an ongoing, successful [State] Festival.

‘The local arts community is more than happy to help the Festival go on. It is the flagship festival and it has been going for a very long time. It’s waxed and waned over the years, and I’ve come to festivals where it’s been even more grim than the recent one,’ she laughs.

‘It’s really about finding the right people to do the job – people that can talk to the community and have the community’s trust and find ways to re-engage the Festival back into the community and, as I say, not upstage the community, but work with it,’ Donisthorpe adds.

While the future of Castlemaine State Festival is currently unclear, the Board’s recent statement indicates that more will be known once the administrators have conducted their investigation.

‘The administrators will investigate the events and circumstances leading up to their appointment and will work closely with all stakeholders to assess the options available to restructure the operations, preserve the legacy of the Festival and determine a path forward,’ the Board said.

‘It’s too early to know where this process will take us, but we hope to be in a position to involve our community more fully in our recovery efforts at the appropriate time.’

About the Festival

Castlemaine State Festival was established in 1976, predating both the Melbourne Fringe Festival (established 1982) and Melbourne Festival (inaugurated in 1986 as Spoleto Melbourne, though now known as RISING following its Victorian Government-driven merger with White Night Melbourne).

Held biennially in the central Victorian town of Castlemaine, the State Festival traditionally has a strong performing arts focus, including interstate and international guests.

The 2023 Festival program featured Adelaide circus company Gravity and Other Myths, Brisbane’s cabaret/burlesque troupe Brief Factory, Canadian company Mammalian Diving Reflex’s Nightwalks with Teenagers, and live music from Australian artists including Frente and vocal duo Vika and Linda, as well as US outfit Kurt Vile and The Violators.

Detractors speaking with ArtsHub on background criticised the significant absence of theatre productions in the 2023 Festival program, as well as the poor representation of visual arts events.

An open studio program featuring many of the visual artists living in the region has been a regular component of the Festival for many years, though this is an umbrella program coordinated by Arts Open and not the State Festival itself.

If the Castlemaine State Festival survives this current crisis, its next edition – the 25th festival – will be held in 2025.