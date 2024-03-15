This week’s arts news and trending topics

This week’s top arts news stories

La Mama to pause public performances in 2025 after unsuccessful funding bid

La Mama Theatre, the independent theatre organisation in the Melbourne suburb of Carlton, announced on Tuesday that it will cease public performances during 2025.

RISING launches 2024 festival program

‘Melbourne is a really progressive city with an appetite for discovering hidden gems, both in the physical and the metaphorical sense, and so the program really leans into that character,’ RISING co-AD Gideon Obarzanek tells ArtsHub.

We need to talk about audience consent

While intimacy coordinators are now ensuring that performers’ safety and comfort are being considered as a priority, have audiences been overlooked in the conversation about consent?

Vivid Sydney spotlights humanity for 2024 Festival

‘Humanity is at the core of everything we do, and this year Vivid Sydney is diving deeply into what makes us uniquely human,’ says Festival Director Gill Minervini.

Major new museum show unshackles convict stories from myth

TMAG’s exhibition spotlights freedom fighters among Australia’s early convicts to reframe well-worn narratives around their fates as dispossessed victims. Instead, it argues their organised actions helped shape the nation’s democracy.

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star rating system. These are the week’s most read reviews:

Exhibition review: Leonardo da Vinci – 500 Years of Genius, THE LUME ★★★1/2

THE LUME provides multiple immersive touch points in its latest exhibition with Leonardo da Vinci’s inventions in the limelight.

Exhibition review: Bruce Nuske, Samstag Museum of Art ★★★★★

Maximalist ceramicist Bruce Nuske and minimalist designer Khai Liew are an unlikely pair, but their collaboration overwhelms with a sense of wonder.

Theatre review: 37, Southbank Theatre, The Sumner ★★★★★

Trawlwoolway man, Nathan Maynard, has written something pretty special here and, in the hands of Isaac Drandic (Noongar) as director, and his ensemble of talented actors, it is just such good theatre: bold, shocking, important, accessible. It also wields that most wonderful of wily weapons – humour – with precision.

Exhibition review: Ten Thousand Suns, 24th Biennale of Sydney ★★★★1/2

An exhibition shaped by global connections and new learnings – a refreshing edition of the Biennale of Sydney.

Opera review: The Threepenny Opera, Her Majesty’s Theatre, Adelaide Festival ★★★1/2

Searing satire and a rage against capitalism wrapped up in a love story.

Jobs and education chatter this week

6 tips for entering an art prize

Many say art prizes are as fraught as entering the lottery, but you can hedge your bets. Here’s how.

Move over Millennials, it’s time for older women writers to shine

Are the works of older women writers writing about their lives a new Australian publishing trend?

The Artist’s Way: Week 2 – recovering a sense of identity

Self-definition is a major component of recovering our creative selves. This week we look at drawing new boundaries and avoiding poisonous playmates and crazymakers.

