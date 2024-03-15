News

 > News

This week’s arts news and trending topics

Did you miss anything important this week? Our weekly round-up of ArtsHub’s most-read stories will bring you up to speed.
15 Mar 2024
Richard Watts
A dynamic photo of a jazz band, taking from behind the trumpet players looking towards the stage lights.

All Arts

Photo: Uwe Conrad, Unsplash.

Share Icon

This week’s top arts news stories

La Mama to pause public performances in 2025 after unsuccessful funding bid

La Mama Theatre, the independent theatre organisation in the Melbourne suburb of Carlton, announced on Tuesday that it will cease public performances during 2025.

RISING launches 2024 festival program

‘Melbourne is a really progressive city with an appetite for discovering hidden gems, both in the physical and the metaphorical sense, and so the program really leans into that character,’ RISING co-AD Gideon Obarzanek tells ArtsHub.

We need to talk about audience consent

While intimacy coordinators are now ensuring that performers’ safety and comfort are being considered as a priority, have audiences been overlooked in the conversation about consent?

Vivid Sydney spotlights humanity for 2024 Festival

‘Humanity is at the core of everything we do, and this year Vivid Sydney is diving deeply into what makes us uniquely human,’ says Festival Director Gill Minervini.

Major new museum show unshackles convict stories from myth

TMAG’s exhibition spotlights freedom fighters among Australia’s early convicts to reframe well-worn narratives around their fates as dispossessed victims. Instead, it argues their organised actions helped shape the nation’s democracy.

More arts news

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star rating system. These are the week’s most read reviews:

Exhibition review: Leonardo da Vinci – 500 Years of Genius, THE LUME ★★★1/2

THE LUME provides multiple immersive touch points in its latest exhibition with Leonardo da Vinci’s inventions in the limelight.

Exhibition review: Bruce Nuske, Samstag Museum of Art ★★★★★

Maximalist ceramicist Bruce Nuske and minimalist designer Khai Liew are an unlikely pair, but their collaboration overwhelms with a sense of wonder.

Theatre review: 37, Southbank Theatre, The Sumner ★★★★★

Trawlwoolway man, Nathan Maynard, has written something pretty special here and, in the hands of Isaac Drandic (Noongar) as director, and his ensemble of talented actors, it is just such good theatre: bold, shocking, important, accessible. It also wields that most wonderful of wily weapons – humour – with precision.

Exhibition review: Ten Thousand Suns, 24th Biennale of Sydney ★★★★1/2

An exhibition shaped by global connections and new learnings – a refreshing edition of the Biennale of Sydney.

Opera review: The Threepenny Opera, Her Majesty’s Theatre, Adelaide Festival ★★★1/2

Searing satire and a rage against capitalism wrapped up in a love story.

More reviews

Jobs and education chatter this week

6 tips for entering an art prize

Many say art prizes are as fraught as entering the lottery, but you can hedge your bets. Here’s how.

Move over Millennials, it’s time for older women writers to shine

Are the works of older women writers writing about their lives a new Australian publishing trend?

The Artist’s Way: Week 2 – recovering a sense of identity

Self-definition is a major component of recovering our creative selves. This week we look at drawing new boundaries and avoiding poisonous playmates and crazymakers.

More careers articles

Have you checked out our Education and Student News landing page? It’s a great feature to make it easier to find career stories.

Richard Watts

Richard Watts is ArtsHub's National Performing Arts Editor; he also presents the weekly program SmartArts on Three Triple R FM, and serves as the Chair of La Mama Theatre's volunteer Committee of Management. Richard is a life member of the Melbourne Queer Film Festival, and was awarded the status of Melbourne Fringe Living Legend in 2017. In 2020 he was awarded the Sidney Myer Performing Arts Awards' Facilitator's Prize. Most recently, Richard was presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award by the Green Room Awards Association in June 2021. Follow him on Twitter: @richardthewatts

Related News

Visual Arts Performing Arts News Writing and Publishing Digital Film Television Features Career Advice Opinions & Analysis
More
A heritage-listed former warehouse that is now an arts centre. The photo shows the sandstone which makes up the building, several windows, and a sign reading 'Salamanca Arts Centre' above the main entrance.
News

Salamanca Arts Centre campaigns for Tasmanian Icon status

Home to many artists and arts organisations, Hobart's heritage-listed Salamanca Arts Centre has not received recurrent government funding for over…

Richard Watts
Work from the series 'Cocoon' by Terence Lin, selected for the MAPh 'TOPShots 2024' exhibition. Image: Supplied. A digitally manipulated photographic work featuring a close lineup of oval portraits of Asian youths smiling with their eyes closed and wearing red bow ties with a white shirt. The portraits populate a red background.
News

Opportunities and awards

Australia's biggest open studios event calls for registrations, plus portraits and landscapes taking out wins and Tasmanian Theatre Awards announced.

Celina Lei
Powerhouse Castle Hill. Image: Rory Gardiner. The front entrance to Powerhouse Castle Hill, featuring a minimalistic silver-panelled architecture and large glass doors that also reveals the second floor.
Sponsored

A new storehouse for the Powerhouse Collection

Powerhouse Castle Hill will provide new levels of access to its exceptional 500,000-strong collection while Powerhouse’s $1.2 billion renewal is…

Celina Lei
Light installation with blue tones and people interacting. Vivid Sydney.
News

Vivid Sydney spotlights humanity for 2024 Festival

Activities to help you plan your Vivid Sydney itinerary this year.

Gina Fairley
RISING. A woman in a slip sits on a mattress on the floor, while a man at the foot opens a can of drink. Behind the mattress is a panel with the words SHE GOT LOVE daubed on in red paint.
Features

RISING launches 2024 festival program

Provocative theatre, a notorious rap group from Western Sydney and an Aboriginal rock ’n’ roll musical are among the highlights…

Richard Watts
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login