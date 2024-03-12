RISING launches 2024 festival program

Gideon Obarzanek, co-Artistic Director of Melbourne’s winter arts festival RISING, is in a reflective mood as he explains what he and co-Artistic Director Hannah Fox have learned from previous editions of the festival and what is different about this year’s program.

‘In a city of five million people that’s very, very spread out, having a critical mass and having a walkable footprint is really important for a festival. We didn’t begin with that last year, so now we’ve really reinforced our commitment to that [concept],’ Obarzanek explains.

As a result, visitors will find this year’s RISING stretches in a spine through the city, from Birrarung Marr/the Yarra River along Swanston Street to Melbourne Town Hall and north to State Library Victoria and the University of Melbourne.

The many program highlights include the return of The Rivers Sing, a monumental sound work created by Yorta Yorta/Yuin soprano and composer Deborah Cheetham Fraillon AO and audio artists Byron Scullin and Thomas Supple, which was first presented by the festival in 2021.

One of just a handful of works that were not cancelled when that year’s RISING was shut down due to COVID-19 restrictions, The Rivers Sing is an evocative, moving and thrilling work that – in 2021 – could really only be properly experienced by those living within five kilometres of its riverside installation.

Describing the piece as ‘a festival work that is really a ritual,’ Obarzanek continues: ‘It happens at a particular time of day, as we go into evening, and it’s something that can bring people together. Technically, the sound travels literally for kilometres, so we can hear it from great distances, and if you come to the river it’s really staged at sunset. So the sunset itself becomes part of the work. And this year many thousands of people who never got to experience The Rivers Sing will finally get to hear the work.’

In nearby Federation Square, The Blak Infinite is an expansive free exhibition and public program curated by Kimberley Moulton (Yorta Yorta) and Kate ten Buuren (Taungurung).

Tony Albert’s ‘Unalienable,’ installation view, Sullivan & Strumpf, Sydney, 2016. Photo: Supplied.

Anchoring The Blak Infinite is Kamilaroi, Kooma, Jiman and Gurang Gurang artist Richard Bell’s installation EMBASSY – inspired by the original Aboriginal Tent Embassy pitched on the grounds of Canberra’s Parliament House in 1972.

Immersive projections by Tarryn Love (Gunditjmara Keerray Woorroong) sharing stories of Sky Country and the cosmos each evening, and Tony Albert’s (Girramay/Yidinji/Kuku Yalanji) large-scale artwork BEAM ME UP The Art of Abduction, exploring themes of alienation, belonging and place through colour-filled installations and a children’s program, will also feature.

Hidden gems

‘Melbourne is a really progressive city with an appetite for discovering hidden gems, both in the physical and the metaphorical sense, and so the program really leans into that character,’ Obarzanek tells ArtsHub.

Events such as Night Trade, the festival’s nightly social club, are designed to cater to this aspect of Melbourne and Melburnians’ character. Delving deep into the city’s hidden history, Night Trade will take over the network of laneways beneath the Capitol Theatre, including Howey Place – the home of Melbourne’s most eccentric and ambitious book shop, E W Cole’s Book Arcade, as well as the first queer club in the city – with a mix of installations, exhibitions, micro-bars, interactive art, music and dance.

At the nearby Max Watt’s, as well as over the road at Melbourne Town Hall, the RISING team have curated a festival within a festival called Day Tripper, featuring a diverse line-up of acts including post-punk, acid house, minimal techno, ambient, hip hop, disco, video works and contemporary dance.

‘Melbourne has got a pretty busy cultural calendar and … we realised that there’s kind of a sense of sensory overload often, with a festival program. Some people are not going to forensically go through that program and would prefer us to guide them and make recommendations. So Day Tripper, on the King’s Birthday Weekend, is a fantastic opportunity to come to a six-hour event where some of the best shows are all put together under a single ticket, which covers a city block. It covers the Melbourne Town Hall and Max Watts’, The Capitol and the laneways. It’s like a real mini-festival,’ Obarzanek tells ArtsHub.

Confronting performance

This year’s RISING also features a number of performances that are sure to get people talking, including two powerful durational works.

Indie theatre group Pony Cam, fresh from a successful return season of their earlier work Grand Theft Theatre at Adelaide Festival, makes its RISING debut with the exhausting yet compelling performance piece Burnout Paradise (first staged at the 2023 Melbourne Fringe Festival). Sure to resonate with artists and arts workers alike, the production sees the members of Pony Cam running on a series of treadmills as they attempt everything from writing a grant application to life maintenance and self-care, all within a tightly allocated and sweaty timeframe.

‘We gave [Pony Cam] an award for that piece at Fringe, and when they told us that they wanted to do it again, and they want to prep for taking it to Edinburgh, we just thought that this was a really great opportunity to bring back the show. I think there were many people in Melbourne who didn’t get a chance to see it, and many people like yourself would love to see it again,’ says Obarzanek.

Pony Cam’s ‘Burnout Paradise’ at Melbourne Fringe Festival 2023. Photo: Supplied.

Burnout Paradise ‘so well encapsulates the challenge of living a good life and living a productive life or just getting by in a capitalist system. Making a living while trying to live your life,’ he continues.

‘And it also lines up with One Song in an odd way, which is a fantastic show by Miet Warlop from Belgium. It can best be described as a squad of musicians who perform a live competition concert while competing on a challenging sports obstacle course. And so when I saw Pony Cam after seeing One Song, [what resonated] was this … kind of a consciousness, not just in Melbourne, but in other performers around the world, of attempting to do something while being challenged. So it’s going to be a very interesting coupling in the program with these two works.’

The RISING program also features ILBIJERRI’s acclaimed new production Big Name, No Blankets, a rock ’n’ roll musical celebrating the music of the groundbreaking Warumpi Band from the perspective of founding members the Butcher brothers, new dance works from leading local choreographers Lucy Guerin and Melanie Lane, the previously announced works Counting and Cracking and Communitas, and a diverse live music program, including a headline gig by Western Sydney’s controversial drill act OneFour, who struggle to perform in their home state of NSW due to unwanted attention from police.

Read: Counting and Cracking: RISING to stage Belvoir’s acclaimed theatrical epic

Perhaps the most challenging work in the performance program will be The Bride and the Goodnight Cinderella, part one of the Cadela Força Trilogy by Carolina Bianchi and Cara de Cavalo, in which actor/director Bianchi drugs herself and passes out on stage in order to reclaim her own experience of being date-raped.

While she is unconscious, Bianchi’s body is manipulated by her fellow performers in a powerful and carefully controlled work that The Guardian called ‘astonishing, dragging us through hell and out the other side without ever being gratuitous or graphic in its presentation,’ and which also explores the global epidemic of sexual violence against women more broadly.

Obarzanek praises the work as ‘one of the most unique and affecting pieces of theatre that I’ve seen in the last 10 years – and I’ve watched a lot of performance’.

He continues: ‘It’s particularly important because Carolina talks about an experience from 10 years ago when her drink was spiked. She was sexually abused and woke up somewhere else. And what she talks about a lot is that this memory has been taken away from her. She has no memory of the event, and that’s what she finds so disturbing. And so she creates an imaginary journey of what her body would go through, through the controls of theatre-making.

‘This is a form of theatre I’ve never seen before. It was so affecting. It’s an extraordinary work.’

RISING runs from 1-16 June 2024. Visit website for details.