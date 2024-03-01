This week’s arts news and trending topics

This week’s top arts news stories

We take a look at the arts news that pushed to the top of the pile this week, from well-being for artists to free travel scholarships.

Vale Jan Senbergs

A unique visual language and an ever curious mind, Jan Senbergs is farewelled by the visual arts sector.

The Artist’s Way – an invitation to change your life

Julia Cameron’s creativity manual is still a global bestseller, three decades after it was first published. Come on the journey with ArtsHub as we work through our blocks, fears, procrastination – and even a slight resistance to “woo”.

Study abroad, fully paid? Samstag Scholarships are open

Awarding multiple scholarships each year, Samstag offers a life-changing opportunity to deepen your arts practice through study aboard.

Best of Melbourne Art Fair 2024

What to see at this year’s Melbourne Art Fair, which features contributions from over 60 galleries.

More arts news

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star rating system. These are the week’s most read reviews:

Theatre review: Gaslight, Playhouse Theatre, QPAC ★★★1/2

A revitalised production of Patrick Hamilton’s play blends contemporary norms alongside classic thriller tropes with mixed results.

Book review: One Another, Gail Jones ★★★★★

Gail Jones’ latest novel shines a light darkly through the life of Joseph Conrad.

Performance review: Sherlock Holmes: The Last Act, Adelaide Fringe Festival ★★★★★

A one-man performance channelling arguably the world’s most famous fictional detective.

Performance review: Food, Perth Festival ★★★1/2

Interactive show where audiences are invited to have a seat at the table.

Exhibition review: Steve McCurry ICONS, Seaworks Maritime Museum ★★★★

Over 100 well-known and less familiar Steve McCurry images are brought together at the Seaworks Maritime Museum in the Melbourne suburb of Williamstown.

Music review: Umberto’s Mahler, QPAC ★★★★★

A triumphant Mahler 7 opened the Queensland Symphony Orchestra’s 2024 Maestro Series.

More recent reviews

Read: 2024 Arts Conference and Summit Planner

Jobs and education chatter this week

What does the Universities Accord Final Report mean for the arts?

This blueprint for major reform of tertiary education contains little that’s specifically about the arts or humanities, but there are clues in the detail.

Tips on a more environmentally sustainable practice

From easing up on the travel to rethinking how we reuse things, creatives offer tips for a more sustainable way to work.

SYWMAJ: Playwright

Emily Sheehan shares the realities of her work as a playwright, her advice for others starting out and crucial skills in the profession.

Back yourself: an honest guide on how to be a creative freelancer

Thinking about going on the ‘lance? Valuable advice about diving into the freelance world from an illustrator, a writer and an actor.

8 steps to build profitable creative courses

This practical guide will take you through every step of establishing a new creative course.

And a continuing favourite with ArtsHub readers:

Prizes and competitions to enter in 2024

A go-to list of prizes and competitions across the visual arts, performing arts and writing and publishing in the first half of 2024.

More careers articles

Have you checked out our Education and Student News landing page? It’s a great feature to make it easier to find career stories.