Vale Jan Senbergs

I don’t consider myself to be a painter. I make images… Images that don’t always stem out of the formality of art. – Jan Senbergs (1)

This is the quote that opens curator Elena Taylor’s catalogue essay for Senbergs’ major survey exhibition, Jan Senbergs: Observation – Imagination, which was presented by The Ian Potter Centre: NGV Australian Art, in 2016.

If you had the opportunity to see this incredible, expansive exhibition, you would agree, it was an exhibition that stuck with you. Often this week, with the news of the death of Melbourne artist Jan Senbergs, I have thought of those sweeping salon hangs of paintings in that survey – big bold abstractions that defined specific moments across his career, but were equally timeless.

Senbergs was a bit like that himself. At the time of that survey exhibition, critic Sasha Grishin described the artist as ‘a loner and a maverick’, but also labelled him a ‘gutsy, figurative expressionist and socially committed humanist’.

News was shared on social media channels of Senbergs’ death over the weekend, with a flurry of warm tributes.

Understanding Jan Senbergs

Born 1939 in Latvia, Jan Senbergs moved to Melbourne as a boy in 1950. His artistic journey started with a five-year screenprinting apprenticeship at Artprint Publicity in Oakleigh (later Plasprint in Richmond), attending Melbourne School of Printing and Graphic Art. It would remain a foundation to his practice.

While at art school he met substitute teacher Leonard French, and later became part of the group Melbourne Abstract Painters. And, across his life, he was surrounded by a circle of artist friends.

In many ways, success came early to Senbergs. After solo exhibitions in 1961 and 1962, he was considered a hot young Melbourne artist, and was already accruing a suite of prize wins (among them the Georges Invitation Art Prize, Gold Coast City Art Prize, Launceston Art Purchase Prize, George Crouch Prize, Fremantle Drawing Prize and Dobell Drawing Prize, among others).

It was the awarding of the Helena Rubinstein travelling art scholarship in 1966 that saw him head to Europe and then London with a young family in tow. But, unlike many artists who joined “the scene”, it was other things that interested Senbergs.

He returned as an eddy of art movements was swirling around the Australian art scene – conflating abstraction, conceptual art, land and body art, and new minimalism – with The Field exhibition (1968, NGV) dividing artists.

He said of that period, ‘It was a time of swimming against a very strong tide and ending up sideways.’ Undeterred, Senbergs instead expanded his practice to sculpture, and also to include photographic images screenprinted into his paintings.

It was during this time that he boldly found his own language – a layered geometric figuration that was driven by his endless curiosity and his love of literature, architecture, non-Western arts, ancient mythology and music.

In her catalogue essay, Taylor describes him as ‘a scavenger’ and a ‘collector of images taken from anywhere and everywhere’.

For an artist, his work was very consistent over his five-decade career – again this was a point clearly made and mapped out in the aforementioned survey.

Often selected for major commission work, Senbergs represented Australia at the prestigious 12th São Paolo Biennial (Brazil) in 1973, and in 1977 was commissioned to create work for the new High Court building in Canberra.

During his time in the nation’s capital, it was the dismissal of the Whitlam Government that resulted in one of his most iconic images, Altered Parliament House I (1976).

‘Jan Senbergs: Observation – Imagination’, NGV Australia, Melbourne 2016. Photo: ArtsHub.

During the 1980s Senbergs travelled widely – to the remote deserts of Western Australia, to Antarctica on a six-week residency with the Australian Antarctic Division and to the US, where he lived from 1989-1990 and was Visiting Chair in Australian Studies at Harvard University. He was the first artist to hold this illustrious post. These experiences, and landscapes, entered his work.

At the beginning of the decade he also rented a studio in Port Melbourne, which resulted in an industrial or broken urban landscape motif begining to appear in his work – the ships and cranes of his Port Liardet paintings (1980-81) and his Copperopolis – Mt Lyell mining landscape series (1983), which offer an aesthetic bridge to the later urban scenes of the 1990s.

His studio was demolished by developers the year the Port Liardet paintings were made.

Another pivotal shift was in 1996 when he was invited to make a work for the top floor of Crown Casino. That over-city view led to a deeper engagement with the landscape, in particular a suite of panoptic images of various locations, which were incredibly inventive and almost vibrated with energy.

Scale was never a problem for Senbergs, and his 4.6-metre Pulaski Skyway painting – which reflects the post-industrial landscape of a freeway wasteland from New Jersey to Newark – is a scape of both splendour and decay.

‘Jan Senbergs: Observation – Imagination’, NGV Australia, Melbourne 2016 (detail). Photo: ArtsHub.

The US remained a constant, and he returned often. It was Senbergs and artist Robert Jacks who approached the Australia Council for the Arts (now Creative Australia) for a New York studio, which evolved into the Green Street Studio in SoHo.

Senbergs served on the Visual Arts Board of the Australia Council (1984), and was appointed a Trustee of the NGV the same year. He was made a Member of the Order of Australia in 2003. In 2006, the first monograph on his career was published, Voyage and Landfall: The Art of Jan Senbergs by Patrick McCaughey (Miegunyah Press).

Parallel to his making practice, Senbergs regularly taught – first at RMIT in Melbourne and, for a brief period, at the Canberra School of Arts. He made prolifically and he showed prolifically – he was loyal to Rudy Komon Gallery until it closed, and later Niagara Galleries, and he also held a deep relationship with the Australian Print Workshop.

Late in his career, Senbergs turned from those epic city scapes to the bush, deeply impacted by the raging bushfires of 2014 in the Victorian Otways, with a suite of dramatic paintings to echo the impact of his earlier Antarctica works.

His artworks are held in major collections across Australia and abroad.

Note: (1) From interview with James Gleeson 1979, sound recording, National Gallery of Australia. Published in the exhibition catalogue, Jan Senbergs: Observation – Imagination.