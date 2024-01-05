This week’s arts news and trending topics

As a new year gets underway, our most-read stories of the week demonstrate your interest in planning for the year ahead, while also keeping your finger on the creative pulse of what’s happening around the country.

This week’s top arts news stories

What our opera companies are offering in 2024

New leadership means new energy for major companies in an exciting year.

Must-see museum blockbusters in 2024

As Australians continue their love affair with all things ancient Egyptian, some of our museums are also embracing VR to take us on journeys through time, and deep into the natural world this year.

Activists belatedly celebrate Fringe World’s separation from fossil fuel sponsor

The end of an 18-month philanthropic partnership with Woodside has been claimed as a victory by climate change activists….

New shows and films to stream in January 2024: Netflix, Binge, ABC iview and more…

Your guide to the best new shows on streaming platforms in Australia in January 2024.

The top arts news and reviews from the Amplify Collective

Regional connections – a case for a Regional Arts Triennial

A West Australian project connecting regional arts and curatorial practice has seeded an ambitious statewide arts sector event.

Book review: The Collected Regrets of Clover, Mikki Brammer

A debut about a death doula, who learns how to embrace the mystery of life, has unique promise, but the tropes it follows are all too familiar.

An unfunded discovery platform: inside Phoenix Central Park

Phoenix’s financial freedom allows the team to focus on curating a mindful audience experience. Patrons are invited in for one purpose: to immerse themselves in the fleeting moment.

Top reviews for the week

Exhibition review: LISA GORMAN + MIRKA MORA: To breathe with the rhythm of the heart, Warrnambool Art Gallery ★★★★1/2

A lyrical and symbiotic pairing of fashion design, sculptural installations, painting, embroideries and more by two Australian icons.

Exhibition review: Ramses & the Gold of the Pharaohs, Australian Museum ★★★★★

A harmonious blend of ancient wonders and modern innovation that explores the life of the illustrious pharaoh, Ramses the Great.

Theatre review: Circus 1903, Sydney Opera House ★★★1/2

Puppetry meets circus arts in a show that’s fun for the whole family.

Exhibition review: John Meade: It’s Personal!, McClelland Gallery ★★★★

Humble in scale, but deliciously rich, John Meade’s solo exhibition plays on form and entices intimate viewing.

Performance review: Gatsby at the Green Light, The Studio, Sydney Opera House ★★★★1/2

Craig Ilott and Stuart Couzens have adapted The Great Gatsby into an exhilarating performance set in a 1920s bar.

Career and education chatter this week

Prizes and competitions to enter in 2024

A go-to list of prizes and competitions across the visual arts, performing arts and writing and publishing in the first half of 2024.

Anti-resolutions for 2024: 6 things to embrace

Sometimes it is the anti-resolution – the least well-kept goal – that is the one to shake you up and get you rolling into the new year with a clear focus.

To leave, or not to leave – this is the question

Three creatives reveal how the grass is greener where you water it, and how their arts practices were enhanced by a leap into the unknown.

Why I’m studying… Honours in Performing Arts (Dance) at WAAPA

West Australian dancer Annmarie Clifton-James graduated from WAAPA in 2022, but chose to continue study with an Honours year. She talks us through the course and her new passion for motion capture.

What we learned: top 10 career lessons from 2023

Forget quiet quitting and quiet firing. Last year was all about having better conversations – about money, mental health, performance reviews and showing up online.

