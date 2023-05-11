This week’s arts news and trending topics

This week’s top arts news stories

What caught our readers’ attention this past week – clearly it was the Budget. But other strong stories capturing readers were the Archibald, Wynne and Sulman winners, as well as new conversations around the connection between creatives and depression.

Budget 2023-24: What’s in it for the arts?

Nearly $960 million is being directed towards Australia’s cultural sector, including support for arts education and training, and the screen sector.

Creatives more prone to depression: myth or reality?

The depressed or manic creative is a well-known stereotype. But where’s the evidence to prove that it’s true?

Who are the 2023 Archibald, Wynne and Sulman winners?

Celebrating portraiture as an expanded field of painting in our times, Julia Gutman wins the Archibald with a textiles work.

‘Let’s pretend this is a film’ – when screen techniques tread the boards

There’s a long and storied tradition of film technology appearing on our stages, but to what end?

And for another week running, news from Tasmania is capturing our readers’ interest with the profile:

Meet Dark Mofo’s new Artistic Director

As this favourite winter festival approaches, our interview with Chris Twite on his appointment to curate the 2024 Dark Mofo continues to stay as a top read for another week.

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star system for reviews. These were this week’s most read reviews:

Dance review: Ballet to Broadway, His Majesty’s Theatre, WA ★★★★1/2

West Australian Ballet shines in this breathtaking triple bill.

Theatre review: Happy Days, Southbank Theatre ★★★★1/2

Beckett’s play about maintaining optimism in an existential crisis is deftly handled by Judith Lucy.

Book review: Painting the Light, Ned Manning ★★★

A solid read for those who enjoy Australian historical fiction.

Exhibition review: Murmurations, Museum of History ★★★★

This outdoor animated video and digital artwork is short and mesmerising.

Education and career chatter this week

So you want my arts job: Art Fair Director

The Other Art Fair Director Luke Potkin reveals what it takes to deliver a high-profile event that puts artists’ interests first.

The tricky dollar discussion around skill

Following ArtsHub‘s look at the value of skill in arts education, we ask whether we are willing to pay for good skills.

And continuing to be a favourite read again this week:

The 10 best performance review questions to ask your manager

Whether you are a manager yourself, or an arts professional stepping into your annual performance review, ArtsHub arms you with the best questions to ask.

