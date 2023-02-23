News

This week’s arts news and trending topics

What's in the headlines and what people are talking about in the arts this week.
24 Feb 2023
Gina Fairley

All Arts

Headlines that kicked this week in the news. Image shutterstock.

This week’s top arts news stories

The headlines and compelling arts news that caught our readers’ attention this week were varied, with a focus this week on protest and pushback with controversies about both Palestinian and Ukrainian writers in Adelaide, Roald Dahl’s books called into question, and an ACMI recent forum looking at capitalism. This is what was top of your reading list:

To update or not to update, that is the question
If Roald Dahl books are being altered to suit current sensibilities, what could that mean for today’s writers in the future?

Are calls to cancel two Palestinian writers from Adelaide Writers’ Week justified?
Denis Muller from the Centre for Advancing Journalism at the University of Melbourne examines the case for cancelling two contentious festival guests – The Conversation.

Why capitalism isn’t paying for creative labour
In a recent panel at ACMI, the authors of Chokepoint Capitalism shared insights on why ‘art is making more money but artists are getting poorer’.

Putting the science behind performers’ well-being
Caring for performers’ mental and physical well-being needs to be backed by evidence-based methods for maximum impact.

Don’t underestimate the cold call: behind HOTA’s Pop exhibition
In a clear coup, the billon-dollar Mugrabi Collection of Pop art comes to rest at the Gold Coast, in an Australian first.

More arts news.

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star system for reviews; these were this week’s most read reviews:

Dance review: Body Body Commodity, Earls Arts Centre, Launceston ★★★★★
The lines between object, body and product blur as five female performers animate and interact with a mass of pastel foam objects.

Theatre review: Nosferatu, Malthouse ★★★★1/2
A modern telling of a classic tale plays around with a pastiche of Gothic tropes.

Exhibition review: We Are Electric, UQ Art Museum ★★★★1/2
An exhibition about energy that promotes the collective over Darwin’s theory of ‘survival of the fittest’.

Book review: Little Plum, Laura McPhee-Browne ★★★★1/2
Laura McPhee-Browne’s second novel, Little Plum, beautifully captures the tumultuous ambiguity of impending parenthood with dream diaries, food babies and characters bearing gemstone names.

More recent reviews.

Read: Arts festivals and events calendar 2023

Career chatter this week

Tips on transitioning from student life to working life
Caught in the hiatus between student life and kicking off your professional career? Here are some tips to ‘keep calm and carry on’.

So you want my arts job: Damian Callinan, comedian
There’s more to comedy than just making people laugh, Damian Callinan explains.

What Christie’s investment in Art Money means for Australian artists
Art Money CEO Paul Becker reveals what it means to bring Christie’s on board this Aussie-founded, global marketplace for art.

More careers articles.

Gina Fairley

Gina Fairley is ArtsHub's National Visual Arts Editor. For a decade she worked as a freelance writer and curator across Southeast Asia and was previously the Regional Contributing Editor for Hong Kong based magazines Asian Art News and World Sculpture News. Prior to writing she worked as an arts manager in America and Australia for 14 years, including the regional gallery, biennale and commercial sectors. She is based in Mittagong, regional NSW. Twitter: @ginafairley Instagram: fairleygina

