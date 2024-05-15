Opportunities and awards

This week’s opportunities

Awards and competitions

2024 Shane & Cathryn Brennan Prize

The Shane & Cathryn Brennan Prize for Playwriting was developed to discover and celebrate the best new scripts among Australian playwrights. The Prize invites playwrights to submit unproduced plays across two categories with $60,000 in shared prize money: Stage and Theatre for Young Audiences. The Prize is open to Full and Associate Australian Writers’ Guild members.

Submissions close 3 June; learn more and submit.

Richell Prize for Emerging Writers

Unpublished writers are invited to submit entries to the Richell Prize for Emerging Writers with $10,000 and a 12-month publishing mentorship with Hachette Australia on offer. Adult fiction and adult narrative non-fiction are eligible. Writers do not need to have a full manuscript at the time of submission, though they must intend to complete one. The Prize will be judged on the first three chapters of the submitted work, along with a synopsis outlining the direction of the proposed work and detail about how the author’s writing career would benefit from winning the Prize.

Submissions close 7 July; learn more and submit.

Nakata Brophy Prize for Young Indigenous Writers

Sponsored by Trinity College at the University of Melbourne, the Nakata Brophy Prize was established in 2014 and recognises the talent of young Indigenous writers from across Australia. First prize includes $5000, an optional writing residency at Trinity College and publication of the successful piece in Overland. The prize alternates between poetry and short fiction each year. In 2024, first prize will be awarded to the best poem up to 88 lines by an Indigenous writer who is 35 years or younger at the closing date of the competition. A runner-up prize may also be awarded.

Submissions close 27 July; learn more and submit.

Cosplay Central Crown Championships (Vic)

Held at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre as part of PAX Aus 2024 (11-13 October), this competition will crown a winner to represent Australia at the Cosplay Central Crown Championship Final at the Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo (C2E2) from 11-13 April 2025. The Australian champion will be supported with return flights to Chicago, accommodation, two badges for C2E2 and two three-day badges for PAX Aus 2025.

Applications close 9 September; learn more and apply.

Grants and funding

Music Australia Export Development Fund

The International Professional and Artistic Development, International Performance and Touring Activity, and International Market and Audience Development streams are three programs offered by Music Australia to support a diverse range of Australian artists to build international careers. The three streams offer a maximum of between $10,000-$25,000 in matched funding.

All applications close 9 July for activities between 2 October 2024 and 1 January 2025; learn more and apply.

Call-outs

30 UNDER 30 Mentorship Program (Mentors)

Communicating the Arts (CTA) and G&A are calling for those interested in being a mentor as part of the 30 UNDER 30 program for young professionals. Benefits as a mentor include leadership development, networking opportunities, conference access and more.

EOIs close 15 May; learn more and apply.

Carl Nielsen Design Accelerator program (NSW)

The second annual Carl Nielsen Design Accelerator program invites early to mid-career Australian industrial designers to partake in an eight-month industry program to develop or promote a project that demonstrates outstanding design in sustainability. One project designed in Australia will be selected by a panel to receive specialised industry-level assistance in the areas of production, mentorship, research and outreach. Powerhouse may also seek to acquire the winning project into the Powerhouse Collection and recipients may participate in Sydney Design Week in 2025. Industrial designers with a maximum of 10 years post-graduation are encouraged to apply.

Applications close 7 June; learn more and apply.

Goolugatup Heathcote 2025-26 artistic program (WA)

Three artist opportunities are open for applications at Goolugatup Heathcote: Gallery exhibition program 2025-26, Melville Contemporary 2025 and Goolugatup Emerging Artist Residency 2024. Artists can apply for multiple programs if eligible.

Applications close 21 June; learn more and apply.

Frankston Arts Centre Open Exhibition (Vic)

Frankston City Council is calling for visual artists across all mediums to submit artworks for its open exhibition with the chance to win $1000. The exhibition calls for submissions that explore the wonder of the natural world and the human connection to nature. The theme is open to broad artistic interpretation and aims to inspire others to care and protect the environment around us.

Entries close 21 July; learn more and enter.

Professional development

Melbourne Fashion Hub Fashion Business Program 2024/25

The September intake for the free six-week Fashion Business Program is now open, offering practical knowledge and industry insights for aspiring professionals to kick-start their careers in the fashion industry. Students and recent graduates will have the opportunity to have their work seen by local and international industry experts, gain hands-on experience through the Melbourne Fashion Hub pop-up store and more.

Applications are now open; learn more and apply.

Imago Creative Writing Fellowship and Summer Scholars Program (NSW)

Offered by the State Library of NSW, the $50,000 Creative Writing Fellowship aims to support an emerging writer to produce a non-fiction or fiction work of any genre, while the $10,000 Summer Scholars program provides 10 people (five PhD students and five creative practitioners) with the opportunity to learn archival research skills that can take them into the next stage of their careers.

Applications close 12 July; learn more and apply.

Want more? Visit our Opportunities page for more open competitions, prizes, EOIs and call-outs.

This week’s winners

Visual arts

Yolŋu artist Gaypalani Wanambi, based in north-east Arnhem Land, has taken out Australia’s highest value art prize for women – the $35,000 Ravenswood Australian Women’s Art Prize. Prize patron, judge and artist Jade Oakley says the fine engravings of Wanambi’s winning work, Dawurr, ‘have a jewellery-like quality, and light is refracted by the intricately worked surface of the artwork, so that as the viewer moves the shimmering details of the artwork appear to change in response’. Dawurr is etched upon a reclaimed road sign. The 2024 Emerging Artist Prize went to Sydney-based artist, Chris Gleisner for her sculpture, Sculpted Triangles. Sisters Nancy Long Nungarrayi and Rene Long Nungarrayi won the 2024 Indigenous Emerging Artist Prize for their collaborative work, Pereltye, also known as bush lollies.

2024 Ravenswood Australian Women’s Art Prize-winner, Gaypalani Wanambi, ‘Dawurr’. Image: Supplied.

The winner of the Remagine Art Prize 2024 has been announced, with Lane Cove-based artist Phoebe Stone taking out the first prize of $5000 for her oil and pastel painting, Serene Sea. Inspiration for Stone’s work came when she was walking the Gadyan track around Sydney’s Berry Island Reserve and spotted a large oil tanker. ‘Its hull was faded black and rusty red in hue. The irony of the name of the tanker “Serene Sea” really struck me. An oil tanker, serenity? A “Serene Sea”? As I walked on, I couldn’t help but muse that this might be a plea from the workers of the ship: a serene sea, a safe passage home,’ says Stone. ‘Yet as thoughts about excessive consumption, endless industries devouring fossil fuels, rising temperatures and sea levels swam around my head, I realised, this isn’t just their plea, it’s ours too…’ Mascot-based artist Chris Gleisner was awarded Highly Commended, winning $2500 in prize money for her work, The Sixth Extinction: a Short-List. The Local Artist Award went to James Birch; Coco X Huang won the Youth Award (18-25 years) and Fleur Brett took out the Recycled/Reused Materials Award. The theme for this year’s Remagine Art Prize was ‘Crossroads of Consumption’ and the finalist exhibition runs until 26 May at Wallarobba Arts and Cultural Centre.

The Australian Centre for Contemporary Art (ACCA) has revealed the artists selected for the 2024 Macfarlane Commissions – the fourth edition of a multi-year partnership supporting new works by emerging and mid-career artists. Andy Butler, Teelah George, Joel Sherwood Spring, Salote Tawale, Nicholas Smith, Kim Ah Sam and Alexandra Peters will come together to present Future Remains, reflecting on the ways that the past reverberates in the present. Curator Dr Shelley McSpedden says the exhibition is ‘grappling with knotty notions of truth, authenticity, imitation and desire. Ranging in tenor from humorous and poetic to bitingly satirical, these works explore how the stories told about the past are fabricated and perpetuated, and how they shape the contours of our personal and collective lives’. She continues, ‘At an historical moment when we are collectively grappling with contested histories and their profound impact on our present reality, the artists brought together in Future Remains not only probe the veracity of personal and social historical accounts, they attempt to rework them into something productive for the future.’ Future Remains runs from 29 June to 1 September, with works spanning moving image installation, sculpture, weaving and more.

Adelaide’s JamFactory has announced SA-based artist Tom Moore as the winner of the 2024 FUSE Glass Prize. This year, the works of 12 established and six emerging artists were selected as finalists by the 2024 judging panel. Moore took out the $20,000 non-acquisitive award with Dandy Lion among the Antipodes (Handsome Duckling, Sweet Boots, Quadravian Cyclops, Dandy Lion and Kohl Canary), 2022-2023. The judges said, ‘Tom is an established artist at the height of his creative powers. He has long been recognised as a leading proponent of traditional Venetian glass-blowing techniques, but in this virtuosic composition of beguiling characters, he has taken his work to new levels of intrigue and refinement. The chromatic gradation across the group and the multilayered play with symmetry and absurdity give the work a compelling quality. The longer you look, the more Moore you see!’ Moore works within the host glass community at JamFactory and from his home studio, and is also an Adjunct Research Fellow at the University of South Australia, where he is undertaking practical investigations in glass focusing on hybrid life forms, humour and the anthropocene. The David Henshall Emerging Artist Prize of $5000 went to Canberra-based artist, Emeirely Nucifora-Ryan for Processed, July 2023, 2023. The exhibition of finalists’ works is showing at JamFactory until 7 July 2024, followed by a tour to the ANU School of Art and Design Gallery, Canberra from 8 August to 6 September 2024 and Australian Design Centre, Sydney from 3 October to 13 November 2024.

Performing arts

The 22nd annual Short+Sweet Festival has announced its winners, celebrating the biggest little theatre. Brave People by Allen Staples, directed by Kay Paynter of Summer Hill, NSW took out Best Play and Paynter was also named Best Director. Best Script went to Main Character Energy, written and directed by Freia Kirkaldy and A Thing of Hope by Geraldine Marcellino. Best Actor was awarded to Brea Macey for her role in A Thing of Hope, while People’s Choice went to Three Sides to Every Story by Sally Bartley, directed by Dan Maher with Ashley Fraser, Henry Twomey and Sam Zerger.

Australian musicians are celebrating wins at the International Songwriting Competition (ISC). Out of 14,000 entries submitted from 140 countries, songs by Australian writers have secured 30 honours, including three First Place winners. The latter include songwriters Leanne King, Megan Lipworth, Vanessa Couper, Reuben Couper and Josh Pyke (NSW) for their song ‘Little River Runs’ in the Children’s music category; Hayley Warner and Tom Jordan (NSW) for ‘Brother’ in Folk/Singer-Songwriter; and Daniel Acheson and Jude York (Tas) for ‘Neverland’ (feat. Jude York) in the Unsigned category. See the complete list of winners.

Read: Canberra Symphony Orchestra receives Federal funding boost

The 2024 artists selected to participate in Australian Dance Theatre’s Tanja Liedtke Studio Residencies are emerging South Australian dance artist Amelia Watson, Kaurna/Narungga performance maker Jacob Boehme, and a collective of pan-indigenous artists comprising Karlia Cook, Danni Cook, Bella Waru and Amelia Jean O’Leary. The artists receive a $2600 stipend, travel and accommodation support, two weeks of access to the Tanja Liedtke Studio in Kaurna Yerta/Adelaide, along with assistance from the team at Australian Dance Theatre. Artists are encouraged to develop new works that extend their practice, push form and bring previously unheard stories to the stage during their residencies. Residencies will take place in July, August and November.

Writing and publishing

Two First Nations poets have won State Library of Queensland’s black&write! Fellowships. Torres Strait Islander and Tongan writer, Meleika Gesa-Fatafehi, from Acacia Ridge in Queensland and Gamilaroi poet, Lulu Houdini, from Shoalhaven, NSW will each receive $15,000 in prize money, editorial manuscript development with State Library and a publication opportunity with Hachette Australia. This is the first time both fellowships have been awarded to poets. Gesa-Fatafehi’s To Clear Your Throat of Fish is a political and personal poetry collection that examines themes of nature, displacement and connection to Country. Houdini’s poetry collection mai-lai is a living archive of her journey through identity with raw energy.

Described by the judges as ‘the hidden gem’ of Australian screenwriting, Belinda Chayko has been awarded the $30,000 Mona Brand Award for Women Stage and Screen Writers. The Award recognises her body of work that centres on the profound, unresolved events of our time – going to war, surviving bushfires (Fires), rescuing refugees (Safe Harbour). The judges said, ‘Chayko’s writing seamlessly merges the political and the personal. She tells gripping stories that explore morally complex ideas and characters. Who is right or wrong is never as important as truthful explorations of how people behave under pressure, and what their decisions say about them. And nothing is more important than their humanity.’ The $10,000 Early Career Writer Award was given to Hannah Carroll Chapman for her reboot of the Australian Heartbreak High series.

The 2024 Australian Book Industry Awards (ABIAs) were recently presented to 22 winners, selected by an experienced cohort of respected publishers, booksellers, agents, and media and industry representatives. The 2024 ABIA Book of the Year was awarded to The Voice to Parliament Handbook (Hardie Grant Publishing) co-authored by First Nations leader Thomas Mayo and veteran journalist Kerry O’Brien. The book also won the ABIA Social Impact and General Fiction Book of the Year awards as ‘a poignant reminder of a significant moment in Australian history’. Audiobook of the Year was taken out by Hedley Thomas’ The Teacher’s Pet, Literary Fiction Book of the Year went to Trent Dalton for Lola in the Mirror, Biography Book of the Year awarded to Anna Funder for Wifedom: Mrs Orwell’s Invisible Life; and Madeleine Gray’s Green Dot took out The Matt Richell Award for New Writer of the Year. Edenglassie by Melissa Lucashenko was awarded Small Publisher’s Adult Book of the Year, while Magabala Books, based in the remote Kimberley, was awarded Small Publisher of the Year. Find the full list of 2024 ABIA Awards winners here.

All

A new creative studio hub on Collins Street in Melbourne has opened its doors with over 100 tenants including designers, video game producers, architects and writers. The City of Melbourne Creative Spaces initiative has transformed a large office floor at 271 Collins Street into a space for creative practitioners. Collins Street Studios is supported through the $200 million Melbourne City Revitalisation Fund – a joint partnership between the City of Melbourne and the Victorian Government. Tenants include Summerfall Studios, Winston Tang, Robin Boyd Foundation, Mungo Horey, Cypher Culture, VectorStorm and No More Poetry. Research by SGS Economics estimates the new studios will inject $23.8 million into the economy. Find out more.

In similar news, Parramatta Artists Studios (PAS) has also opened the door to its latest residents in Granville, Western Sydney. It is said to be the largest council-led artist studio initiative in Sydney, supporting hundreds of artists since 2006. The newest creative hub offers studios for 12 artists for a 12-month residency. The 2024 PAS Granville artists are Morgan Hogg, Monica Rani Rudhar, Marian Abboud, M Sunflower, Kirtika Kain, Keg de Souza, Celine Cheung, Bonnie Huang, Audrey Newton, Anney Bounpraseuth, Ali Tahayori and Abdullah M I Syed. Find out more.

Shortlisted and finalists

Hadley’s Art Prize has selected 35 contemporary Australian artists as finalists of the prize’s 2024 edition. They are now in the running for the $100,000 acquisitive prize, with works presented in an exhibition at Hadley’s Orient Hotel, Hobart from 3-25 August. Finalists include Robert Fielding, Zaachariaha Fielding, Rosie Hastie, Naomi Hobson, Harrison Bowe, Belinda Yee, Jane Burton, Helen Mueller and Stephanie Tabram. The 2024 judging panel comprised the Curator of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Art at the National Gallery of Australia Tina Baum, Senior Curator of Exhibitions at the Museum of Contemporary Art Australia Jane Devery and British-Australian artist and Associate Head of Art at the University of Tasmania, Dr Neil Haddon. The judging panel said, ‘The selection process led us through a captivating array of interpretations that explore the essence of place, the ever-changing views of land, and that weave together contemporary views with older narratives to depict a connection (or disconnection) to Australian landscapes. It has been fascinating to see such a nuanced interplay of tradition and innovation and we look forward to seeing the works firsthand to discover more about their production and material qualities.’

Hadley’s Art Prize 2024 finalist Milan Milojevic, ‘Arcadia Terra Incognita 2’, 2024, digital, woodblock and etching. Image: Supplied.

Check out previous Opportunities and Awards wraps for more announcements.