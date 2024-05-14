News

 > News

$5.9 million funding injection welcomed in Western Australia

Major companies such as WASO, WA Opera and Black Swan will benefit the most, while 35 small-to-medium companies and two regional galleries also gain additional support.
14 May 2024
Richard Watts
Western Australia. Arts funding injection. Image is bundles of $100 notes photographed close up.

All Arts

Photo: Joshua Hoehne, Unsplash.

Share Icon

Western Australia’s peak arts body has welcomed the investment of almost $6 million in new funding for the state’s major performing arts companies, while also urging the State Government to do more to support the sector as a whole.

The Cook Labor Government’s funding announcement, made last week as part of WA’s 2024-2025 State Budget, is designed to support major arts sector employers, namely Black Swan State Theatre Company, Marrugeku Inc, West Australian Ballet, West Australian Symphony Orchestra and West Australian Opera.

The new funding is intended to ensure Western Australia’s major companies can continue providing local employment opportunities, while also creating new artistic works – as well as ensuring that they are better positioned to absorb the rising production and touring costs currently affecting arts organisations across the country.

The WA State Budget also includes a one-off $359,000 funding boost for 35 small-to-medium companies through the Government’s Arts Organisation Investment Program (AOIP), and $300,000 of additional investment over next three years for Bunbury Regional Gallery and Geraldton Regional Gallery.

Read: Alarming cost increases for arts organisations not in-line with funding levels

‘Guiding the growth of our state’s arts, culture and creative industries remains a priority and we are backing this up with continued investment,’ Minister for Culture and the Arts David Templeman said of the new investment.

‘That is why the 2024-25 State Budget includes $5.9 million in new funding for various creative industries, to support employment opportunities for local creatives, creation of new works and production and touring costs to showcase our talent across the state, nation and world.

‘In my work as part of the Cook Government, I have been firmly focused on building a better future for all who work in the sector.

‘The arts and our creative industries are essential for community wellbeing, the creation of jobs and the diversification of our economy,’ Templeman concluded.

In response to queries from ArtsHub, a representative of the Department of Local Government, Sport and Cultural Industries (DLGSC) provided the following breakdown of where the new funding for major companies was being allocated over the next two years.

ArtsHub understands that last week’s funding investment by the Cook Labor Government is the result of long-term and committed lobbying by the sector.

However, the funding announcement can also be read as the Government’s covert acknowledgement of the degree to which not including consumer price indexing (CPI) in annual and ongoing arts funding – without which organisations effectively have their funding cut every year due to the impact of inflation and rising production costs – has significantly impacted the arts sector in WA.

Tania Hudson, CEO of the Chamber of Arts and Culture WA, said the announcement was welcome news for the five major recipients.

‘Any new money coming into the sector is appreciated, and these organisations have been doing an excellent job of maintaining their productions in the face of plateauing, non-indexed operational funding and increased costs across the board,’ Hudson said.

‘They are significant employers within the sector who provide pathways for artists and future arts leaders. The return on investment that these organisations deliver is significant.

‘However, financial challenges are being experienced right across the sector. We urge the WA Government to consider the impact of increased operating costs on organisations of all sizes. At a minimum, CPI must be added to all future operational funding for organisations,’ Hudson said.

The Chamber of Arts and Culture WA remains committed to working with the State Government and the sector to build greater support, she added.

‘The arts, culture and creative industries sector are absolutely critical to Western Australia’s social and economic success. Not only do they play a key role in the vibrancy and liveability of our state, but they contribute solutions to challenges in areas such as health, education, regional development, tourism and trade,’ Hudson said.

The Chamber is now looking forward to the release of the WA Government’s 10-year vision for culture, arts and creativity, she continued.

‘We expect that the vision will incorporate goals and actions in crucial areas such as First Nations, regional and outer metropolitan, and young people. We also expect to see a real commitment to strengthening support for our creative workforce.

‘Our sector provides $3.3 billion in value-add, employs more than 50,000 people and facilitates 10,000 businesses. We need to continue to support a sector that supports so much that is good about Western Australia,’ Hudson concluded.

Western Australia’s Shadow Minister for Culture and the Arts, Peter Charles Collier MLC, was approached for comment, but had not responded to ArtsHub‘s queries at the time of publication.

Richard Watts

Richard Watts is ArtsHub's National Performing Arts Editor; he also presents the weekly program SmartArts on Three Triple R FM, and serves as the Chair of La Mama Theatre's volunteer Committee of Management. Richard is a life member of the Melbourne Queer Film Festival, and was awarded the status of Melbourne Fringe Living Legend in 2017. In 2020 he was awarded the Sidney Myer Performing Arts Awards' Facilitator's Prize. Most recently, Richard was presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award by the Green Room Awards Association in June 2021. Follow him on Twitter: @richardthewatts

Related News

Visual Arts Performing Arts News Writing and Publishing Digital Film Television Features Career Advice Opinions & Analysis
More
Two scuba divers swim towards the camera as a school of yellow fish swim past them in the opposite direction. Arts sector appointments.
News

On the move: latest arts sector appointments

This week’s round-up of arts sector comings and goings includes news of a new CEO, a new ED and a…

Richard Watts
The Artist's Way self-protection. image is a man in a yellow bee keeper's costume carrying an insert from a hive.
The Artist's Way

The Artist's Way Week 10: Recovering a sense of self-protection

What are the perils and toxic patterns we keep encountering on the path towards greater creativity? This week we learn…

Rochelle Siemienowicz
A newspaper is printed on an industrial printing press.
News

This week’s arts news and trending topics

Our weekly wrap of the stories our readers loved and those you may have missed.

Richard Watts
The 13th FestPAC in Hawai’i will celebrate and showcase Pacific arts and culture. Photo: Supplied. Dancers in Hawai’i.
News

First Nations delegation to represent Australia in Hawai’i

Over 50 First Nations arts practitioners will take part in cultural exchange with Indigenous Pacific Islanders at the 2024 FestPAC.

ArtsHub
Gravity & Other Myths to present WA-exclusive, ‘The Mirror’ as part of RE//PERTH 2024. Photo: Andy Phillipson. Acrobats doing stunts on stage with green light acting like a gateway on stage behind them.
News

Perth extends the festival spirit to winter months

ARTRAGE’s newest winter offering, RE//PERTH, will launch in July with interactive fashion workshops, performances, food experiences and more.

ArtsHub
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login