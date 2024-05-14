$5.9 million funding injection welcomed in Western Australia

Western Australia’s peak arts body has welcomed the investment of almost $6 million in new funding for the state’s major performing arts companies, while also urging the State Government to do more to support the sector as a whole.

The Cook Labor Government’s funding announcement, made last week as part of WA’s 2024-2025 State Budget, is designed to support major arts sector employers, namely Black Swan State Theatre Company, Marrugeku Inc, West Australian Ballet, West Australian Symphony Orchestra and West Australian Opera.

The new funding is intended to ensure Western Australia’s major companies can continue providing local employment opportunities, while also creating new artistic works – as well as ensuring that they are better positioned to absorb the rising production and touring costs currently affecting arts organisations across the country.

The WA State Budget also includes a one-off $359,000 funding boost for 35 small-to-medium companies through the Government’s Arts Organisation Investment Program (AOIP), and $300,000 of additional investment over next three years for Bunbury Regional Gallery and Geraldton Regional Gallery.

‘Guiding the growth of our state’s arts, culture and creative industries remains a priority and we are backing this up with continued investment,’ Minister for Culture and the Arts David Templeman said of the new investment.

‘That is why the 2024-25 State Budget includes $5.9 million in new funding for various creative industries, to support employment opportunities for local creatives, creation of new works and production and touring costs to showcase our talent across the state, nation and world.

‘In my work as part of the Cook Government, I have been firmly focused on building a better future for all who work in the sector.

‘The arts and our creative industries are essential for community wellbeing, the creation of jobs and the diversification of our economy,’ Templeman concluded.

In response to queries from ArtsHub, a representative of the Department of Local Government, Sport and Cultural Industries (DLGSC) provided the following breakdown of where the new funding for major companies was being allocated over the next two years.

ArtsHub understands that last week’s funding investment by the Cook Labor Government is the result of long-term and committed lobbying by the sector.

However, the funding announcement can also be read as the Government’s covert acknowledgement of the degree to which not including consumer price indexing (CPI) in annual and ongoing arts funding – without which organisations effectively have their funding cut every year due to the impact of inflation and rising production costs – has significantly impacted the arts sector in WA.

Tania Hudson, CEO of the Chamber of Arts and Culture WA, said the announcement was welcome news for the five major recipients.

‘Any new money coming into the sector is appreciated, and these organisations have been doing an excellent job of maintaining their productions in the face of plateauing, non-indexed operational funding and increased costs across the board,’ Hudson said.

‘They are significant employers within the sector who provide pathways for artists and future arts leaders. The return on investment that these organisations deliver is significant.

‘However, financial challenges are being experienced right across the sector. We urge the WA Government to consider the impact of increased operating costs on organisations of all sizes. At a minimum, CPI must be added to all future operational funding for organisations,’ Hudson said.

The Chamber of Arts and Culture WA remains committed to working with the State Government and the sector to build greater support, she added.

‘The arts, culture and creative industries sector are absolutely critical to Western Australia’s social and economic success. Not only do they play a key role in the vibrancy and liveability of our state, but they contribute solutions to challenges in areas such as health, education, regional development, tourism and trade,’ Hudson said.

The Chamber is now looking forward to the release of the WA Government’s 10-year vision for culture, arts and creativity, she continued.

‘We expect that the vision will incorporate goals and actions in crucial areas such as First Nations, regional and outer metropolitan, and young people. We also expect to see a real commitment to strengthening support for our creative workforce.

‘Our sector provides $3.3 billion in value-add, employs more than 50,000 people and facilitates 10,000 businesses. We need to continue to support a sector that supports so much that is good about Western Australia,’ Hudson concluded.

Western Australia’s Shadow Minister for Culture and the Arts, Peter Charles Collier MLC, was approached for comment, but had not responded to ArtsHub‘s queries at the time of publication.