On the move: latest arts sector appointments

Melbourne Chamber Orchestra appoints new Executive Director

Following an extensive recruitment process, the Board of Melbourne Chamber Orchestra has appointed Adele Schonhardt OAM as the organisation’s new Executive Director.

Board Chair Fran Thorn said, ‘We are delighted with the appointment of Adele as our next Executive Director – she brings to the role drive and deep knowledge of classical music. Her absolute commitment to music in Australia has recently been shown through her co-founding of the ADCH [Australian Digital Concert Hall], which was a literal lifeline for our sector during a difficult period. We are looking to a great future with Adele Schonhardt and Sophie Rowell at the helm of the MCO.’

Schonhardt joins Melbourne Chamber Orchestra fresh from the ADCH – a multi award-winning start-up that she and Chris Howlett launched to support professional musicians during the pandemic. Having generated over $4 million for Australian artists, ADCH was acquired by a larger streaming provider in early 2024.

Before ADCH, Adele spent two decades honing her arts leadership skills at the Melbourne Conservatorium, through Musica Viva Australia, with the orchestras and venues of Germany, at the League of American Orchestras in New York, as Chair of community broadcaster 3MBS and through an Executive MBA at the Australian Graduate School of Management (UNSW). She shares in several major awards and was honoured to receive a Medal of the Order of Australia for Service to the Arts in 2024.

Schonhardt said, ‘I’m so proud to join Melbourne Chamber Orchestra, and to build on the remarkable 11-year legacy of my predecessor, Richard Jackson. I’ve long been a huge MCO fan. It’s an ensemble that’s dear to my heart and deeply familiar thanks to our close collaboration through ADCH and my years hosting Sunday night MCO broadcasts on 3MBS radio.

‘I’m particularly excited to be working with Artistic Director Sophie Rowell, whom I greatly admire for her skill, generosity and vision. Under her leadership, the future is bright indeed – a fantastic line-up of musicians at the top of their game, presenting some of the most exciting repertoire around.’

Sophie Rowell added, ‘I am thrilled to welcome Adele into the MCO fold and I look forward to exploring where our shared visions for this fabulous orchestra will take us.

‘Having known Adele through her pivotal work with Chris Howlett that gave such light to so many artists on the ADCH platform, I am delighted to have the opportunity to work much more closely with her into what I am sure will be a very exciting future for the MCO, creating new and invigorating platforms on which our organisation will flourish.’

Read: Meanjin artists diversifying skills to create facilities independent of government funding

New CEO for City Recital Hall

The Board of City Recital Hall has appointed Kate Wickett, former CEO of Sydney WorldPride, as its new Chief Executive Officer.

With a stellar record of transforming Sydney into a bustling hub for domestic and international visitors, Wickett is looking to revitalise Sydney’s cultural scene and draw audiences to the heart of the city in her new role.

Wickett’s tenure at Sydney WorldPride saw nearly 70,000 visitors drawn to New South Wales and the injection of significant economic activity into the region. Her expertise in strategic operations and stakeholder engagement, paired with deep and respected connections across government and business sectors as well as community, position her to lead City Recital Hall into a new era of cultural prominence.

Rachel Launders, City Recital Hall Chair, said, ‘We are delighted to have Kate joining the City Recital Hall as our next CEO, following an extensive search process. Having run the very successful WorldPride 2023 in Sydney, Kate has impeccable connections into all tiers of government and the business community, which will be of great benefit to the Hall as we look to cement our place in the state’s cultural landscape, offering our exceptional and diverse programming.’

Wickett said of her new role: ‘City Recital Hall has always been a beacon of artistic excellence in Sydney. I am excited to contribute to its legacy by enhancing its role as a cultural nucleus that not only entertains but also fosters musical and orchestral excellence, performance and dialogue. Drawing on my experience, my goal is to infuse City Recital Hall with a spirit of celebration and diversity of programming that resonates throughout this world class venue.’

New appointments at Melbourne Art Library

Melbourne Art Library (MAL) has recently made two appointments: major milestones since its inception as an independent lending library in 2020.

Jahkarli Felicitas Romanis has joined MAL as a Board member. Romanis is a proud Pitta Pitta woman and emerging artist based on Kulin Land. Her practice aims to subvert and disrupt colonial ways of thinking and image making and is heavily informed by her family stories and oral histories. Romanis was MAL’s inaugural Artist in Residence back in 2022 and this appointment formalises her presence within the organisation as it continues to probe at what a library can be.

Equally significant, the previously volunteer-run organisation has now hired its first paid employee. Amelia Saward joins MAL part-time, bringing with her experience across independent arts, festivals and higher education spaces. Saward has made an immediate impact, alleviating a raft of administrative and communication work within the team.

Shepparton Art Museum appoints new Head of Curatorial Programming and Collections

Shepparton Art Museum (SAM) has appointed Danny Lacy as its new Head of Curatorial Programming and Collections.

Having previously been a part of the SAM curatorial team from 2010-2012, Lacy rejoins SAM with outstanding credentials, having spent the past eight years at Mornington Peninsula Regional Gallery (MPRG), initially as Senior Curator and later as Gallery Director. During this period he led MPRG through a period of sustained growth and change. Notably, Lacy was instrumental as one of the Artistic Directors behind the Mornington Peninsula’s ambitious public art project Front Beach, Back Beach, developed in collaboration with Deakin University’s Public Art Commission.

Prior to working at MPRG, Lacy held an active curatorial practice across a range of contemporary art spaces, including as Director of West Space, Curator at SAM, Program Administrator at Monash University Museum of Art, and Installation and Project Coordinator at the Australian Centre for Contemporary Art. He holds a Master of Arts (Visual Culture) and Postgraduate Diploma of Arts (Art History and Film Studies) from Monash University. In 2015 he was based in Singapore for three months while undertaking an Asialink Arts Management residency.

Melinda Martin, SAM CEO, said of the appointment, ‘We are thrilled to welcome Danny back to SAM and to Shepparton for an exciting new chapter. Having grown up in a regional community himself, Danny understands the importance of regional art museums and the integral part they play in the community. We are looking forward to seeing the many contributions he will make to the organisation as he leads our curatorial and collections team.’

Lacy himself said, ‘I’m really excited at the opportunity to work with Melinda and the team at SAM. I’m looking forward to returning to Shepparton, engaging with the community, inspiring people through our creative programming, and supporting SAM to be one of the most vibrant art museums in the country.’

Lacy will commence his role as Head of Curatorial Programming and Collections on Tuesday 11 June.

New Client Services Coordinator joins Artbank

Artbank has welcomed Barry Keldoulis to its team in the role of Artbank Client Services Coordinator.

Artbank Director Zoë Rodriguez said of Keldoulis’ appointment: ‘We are excited to welcome Barry to the Artbank team. His whole career is a testament to how perfect he is for our organisation – he has worked internationally and locally to support visual artists to thrive and tell Australian stories. This is also Artbank’s mission. His passion for Australian culture is palpable and infectious. His understanding of commercial objectives and experience working with clients to support their ambition to elevate spaces is unparalleled.’

New CEO joins Arts Access Victoria

Internationally renowned artist Joshua Pether has been appointed as the new CEO of Arts Access Victoria (AAV).

Pether is an experimental performance artist, dancer and choreographer of Kalkadoon heritage, and was recently based in Noongar Country in Western Australia. His performance practice is influenced by his two cultural histories: Indigeneity and disability.

‘Joshua Pether is a brilliant artist and leader who has worked alongside AAV through the years as we campaign for systemic change in the sector. Joshua was a Foundation Artist of the Alter State Festival, AAV’s partnership with Arts Centre Melbourne, and has been a public voice and representative for disabled artists for many years. The Board are pleased to welcome Joshua into the role of AAV CEO,’ said Nic Vogelpoel, Chair, Arts Access Victoria Board.

Outgoing Arts Access Victoria CEO and Artistic Director Caroline Bowditch added: ‘I could not be more thrilled to welcome Joshua Pether to the role of CEO of Arts Access Victoria. Joshua brings deep knowledge of the sector and is an experienced and respected leader. I am honoured to leave AAV in the stewardship of such a dynamic individual who has great plans for the future.’

Perther said of his appointment: ‘I look to this next venture in my artistic career with a sense of both exhilaration and trepidation… As AAV celebrates its 50th year, I look towards a vision where we can dream of an Australian arts landscape that incorporates disability into every aspect of the arts and that we build a community of artists that become self-determined in every aspect of their arts practice and work. I ask the Victorian disability arts community to come with me on this journey as we look towards a future and vision beyond that of which is possible.’

Pether will relocate to Naarm/Melbourne to commence the role in June. Caroline Bowditch finishes up at AAV in July.

Federal Government announces new appointment to Creative Workplaces Council

The Albanese Labor Government has announced the appointment of Simon Abrahams as a member of the Creative Workplaces Council for a four-year term.

Abrahams is a festival director, creative producer and arts advocate with 20 years’ experience in the industry.

Minister for the Arts Tony Burke said Abrahams’ extensive skills and industry experience will provide a valuable contribution to the Council.

‘Artists deserve safe and fair workplaces, like any other worker. That’s why we established Creative Workplaces.

‘Having people like Simon – with extensive experience and in-depth industry knowledge – on the Council is crucial to making that a reality,’ the Minister said.

Abrahams said it was essential artists had safe spaces in which to work. ‘Creative Workplaces plays a vital role in strengthening our sector and it’s a privilege to contribute to its work.

‘To make sure we can create bold and ambitious artworks, we need to ensure there are safe places for artistic risk taking, and I’m excited to help shape this work alongside Kate [Jenkins] and the Council,’ he said.

The Federal Government established Creative Workplaces last year in direct response to calls from the industry about widespread risk, inequality and discrimination in the arts and culture sector.

Chaired by former Sex Discrimination Commissioner Kate Jenkins AO, the Creative Workplaces Council is progressing its important work to promote fair, safe and respectful workplaces for artists, arts workers and arts organisations.

Abrahams is the Creative Director and Chief Executive Officer of Melbourne Fringe. His commitment to increase diversity in the arts sector to date includes the launch of innovative programs such as Indigenous commissioning and producer development program Deadly Fringe; experimental, contemporary and live art program for children XS; as well as Radical Access, an inclusion program for people who are d/Deaf or with disability.

Abrahams was the co-founder of Theatre Network Australia, serving as its chair from 2010‑2017. He previously served as Head of Programming at the Wheeler Centre for Books, Writing & Ideas, Executive Producer and Co-Chief Executive Officer at Polyglot Theatre, and was a member of City of Melbourne’s Night Time Economy Activation Taskforce.

More recent appointments