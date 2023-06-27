Taking a machete to the ABC … again

Concerns have been voiced by the sector this past week, as repercussions from the cuts to the ABC announced on 15 June have settled in.

At the time, the Media, Entertainment & Arts Alliance (MEAA) called the ABC’s actions ‘disrespectful’ in a formal statement. Today (27 June), the National Association for the Visual Arts (NAVA) has challenged the decision in a formal statement, saying that it goes against the national broadcaster’s charter.

NAVA Executive Director Penelope Benton made the point: ‘Under its charter, the ABC is required to “encourage and promote the musical, dramatic and other performing arts in Australia”. Without a strong in-house unit to create and commission arts programming, the national broadcaster will fail its charter responsibilities.’

It was a view echoed by MEAA Chief Executive Erin Madeley, who said: ‘The decision by the ABC flew in the face of Revive, the National Cultural Policy, which seeks to restore the importance of the arts in Australia’s society and economy.’

Madeley continued: ‘Arts coverage has been a fundamental role of the ABC from its earliest days, so we struggle to see how this decision fulfils its charter obligations.’

With the ink barely dry on the Revive, the Government appears to be backpedalling on its vision. Benton said the restructure has been in spite of the Government’s ‘commitment to provide security of funding and independence for the ABC by delivering five-year funding terms and reinstating indexation for ABC funding,’ in the policy.

She continued: ‘Two of the ABC’s most senior dedicated arts journalists, Arts Digital Editor Dee Jefferson and Managing Editor Arts Edwina Throsby, both deeply respected across the sector, were made redundant. This is a significant loss… The job of coordinating and curating arts stories nationally will now fall to just two remaining arts journalists with no specialised editorial support.

‘At a time when interest in the arts in Australia has never been higher, it makes no sense for the ABC to diminish its specialist editorial staff,’ Benton said.

Going against its own agency findings

The ABC’s managing director, David Anderson, announced that the restructure will equate to the loss of up to 120 jobs. The news was delivered as the ABC announced its next five-year plan, which charts a dramatic shift towards its digital operation and products, such as ABC News, ABC iView and ABC listen.

‘Anderson’s justification of the restructure as part of a digital-first approach contradicts the ABC’s decision to cut the Arts Digital Editor,’ Benton said, adding, ‘[The] redundancies undoubtedly have a detrimental impact on both the quantity and quality of arts content shared by the ABC.’

This comes at a time when 98% of Australians engage in the arts in some way, according to 2020 research by the Australia Council, the government’s peak arts body.

The data shows that it should be a time to boost the ABC’s team of specialist arts reporters, programmers and editors, rather than exacerbate the impacts of three restructures since 2016, said Benton.

NAVA reiterated that, in its research, the Government’s own agency found ‘that Australians are increasingly captivated by our thriving visual arts and craft sector’. NAVA also drew upon recent findings in the ‘A New Approach‘ report, which also demonstrate that government needs to be investing in our nation’s cultural future: ‘Young middle Australians (18- to 29-year-olds) see arts and culture as central to their lives… They describe their engagement with arts and culture as inseparable from their other everyday activities.’

The MEAA also made the point that the restructure will have a huge impact on people living outside of the state’s capitals. ‘For people living in remote and regional Australia, who rarely have physical access to arts and rely on the national broadcaster to provide them with their cultural “fix”, this risks leaving them with even fewer opportunities to participate in our artistic and cultural life,’ said Madeley.

Also cut are state-based 7pm news bulletins on Sundays, replaced with a single national program and iView news bulletins. Part of that reshuffle will make the ABC’s political editor redundant, as well as many specialist and seasoned journalists.

‘The ABC has been running on empty for the past decade and we are concerned about how it can continue to deliver quality public interest journalism with even fewer staff following these cuts,’ concluded MEAA Media Director Cassie Derrick.

The news comes as arts coverage by all media has declined over the past decade.

ArtsHub will continue to report on this topic as more detail unfolds.