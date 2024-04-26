Hairy Potter – selling a show when the author is persona non grata

Roman Polanski’s publicists known all about this, so do Woody Allen’s. And of course these days so do J K Rowling’s. While purportedly no longer a billionaire due to her charitable donations, the author and philanthropist has still seen huge success in Australia over the years. Books and films aside, the stage show Harry Potter and the Cursed Child had a four-year record-breaking run at the Princess Theatre in Melbourne, with over 1300 performances and over a million tickets sold. It even managed to survive the on-off COVID cancellations, keep many of the cast and crew on JobKeeper, as they’d been with the production for more than a year, and then come back to further success, having rejigged the over five-hour two-parter into a just as popular, albeit slightly more manageable, three-and-a-half-hour affair.

So it’s fair to say there’s always been a lot of love in the (local) room for the schoolboy wizard and his magical mates.

But you’d have to have been dwelling in the deepest vaults of Gringotts Bank not to be aware that, unlike her creation, the Boy Who Lived’s author is not the most popular person on the planet today, specifically regarding her expressed views about the trans community. Recently she has been in hot water all over again for social media posts challenging the new hate crime laws in Scotland.

And there now seem to be increasing levels of enthusiasm for entertainment critiquing her. Self-described ‘polyamorous autistic ADHD trans lesbian‘ Anna Piper Scott debuted her show An Evening with JK in last year’s Melbourne Fringe, selling out before she even opened. The show has since also played in Adelaide Fringe. To say it didn’t paint Rowling in a flattering light would be something of an understatement.

Read: Activists will tell you that trans roles should go to trans actors – I disagree

If Rowling’s name is so much as mentioned on social media it will draws the fiercest response from both supporters and detractors. Piper Scott herself said on Instagram that her show ‘got me more hate mail than I’ve ever gotten,’ adding, with an implicit knowing wink, ‘from people who definitely aren’t transphobic’.

So where does this leave those in the entertainment and creative sectors who are looking to ride the Hogwarts Express today? Because a quick scout of current arts events shows us there were at least three Potter themed experiences hoping to rustle up a Melbourne audience in the month of April alone.

Tim Motley as Barry Potter. Image: Supplied.

Wingardium Leviosa

Two were more conventional stage show performances. There was Barry Potter and the Magic of Wizardry, included in the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, which was a straight-up comedy magic show. It was the brainchild of Tim Motley, who has a swag of fringe festival awards and also performs as the magical detective character Dirk Darrow.

Motley says he’s only been doing the Barry Potter character in his magic show for about a year. It was developed in response to him becoming ‘a bit weary’ of mostly performing to Boomer crowds. Without children of his own or any experience being a children’s entertainer, a show aimed at families and Millennials held some appeal. ‘I thought I’d give it a go, it was a nice idea for a show and I found the joy in it.’

Plus, as he says, a magic act inspired by the school of magic and witchcraft is really a bit of a no-brainer. ‘Since the first book was published… I’ve never seen an actual proper show done by a magician with magic. It’s Harry Potter and the subject is magic… but no one’s actually doing a theatre show about Harry Potter and the magic of Harry Potter, which seems insane to me.’

But the timing? How are audiences reacting to the presentation of this world right now? Far from shunning Barry Potter, Motley says it’s one of the most successful things he’s done. ‘It sold out the whole Edinburgh run… and broke box office solo show records, which was shocking because it’s only a new show,’ he says.

The key, however, seems to be careful separation of art and artist.

‘I’ve been extremely delicate and careful to avoid that. The show is about the wizarding world. And it’s my version, of course. Not exactly the same,’ says Motley. ‘I don’t touch on JK at all. [The controversy] probably has negatively impacted ticket sales somewhat. But I wouldn’t say by that much.

He elaborates: ‘In the first run of this show, in Perth Fringe World last year, I had a whole routine about meeting a certain Scottish author on a train in 1992 when I was 17, and had just graduated from school and telling her my life story. Because that was the premise that I’m the right age to have been the real life inspiration for the character… So a million dollars later, here we are, and I’m in a little pub somewhere, right? That’s the premise of the show. But as soon as I mentioned J K Rowling, the audience would get very silent. And they wouldn’t laugh at the jokes for the next five to 15 minutes. Because I could feel from the audience there was an awkwardness and it was nothing to do with her political stance or anything. It was just bringing her up as a topic. It made people cringe a bit. So I cut that routine after the first one.’

While Motley may have decided the safest (and funniest) route was to divorce his show from the author altogether, another show still mentions her… but only in passing.

Expelliarmus

Opening at the Athenaeum this week as part of a national tour is the Olivier Award-nominated two-hander Potted Potter: The Unauthorised Harry Experience, which takes all seven books of the series and condenses them into 70 minutes of slapstick, spontaneity and silliness. It’s been around for nearly 20 years now, starting as a brief street show in which creators Daniel Clarkson and Jefferson Turner entertained queues waiting for the release of the sixth book by performing a skit summing up the preceding five.

Scott Hoatson in ‘Potted Potter’. Image: Supplied.

Growing into a full show, it’s been touring pretty much ever since (including in the UK, North America and Australia) with various duos playing all the parts. Scott Hoatson and Brendan Murphy are taking the honours in its current iteration, which has returned Down Under to play in Canberra, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth.

Hoatson says this is his third time in Australia with the show and it’s a destination he loves because ‘the audiences are more gregarious and fun’.

He adds that he hasn’t really noticed any difference in the way audiences respond to the show today compared to when opinions about the author weren’t so divided.

‘The shows still seem quite popular,’ he says. ‘We get really good houses… people just separate the artists from the art perhaps? It seems as if people enjoy the show for what it is, which is like a celebration of the Harry Potter story. We haven’t noticed anything detrimental, people still come and seem to have a good time.’

And, to be honest, the show is performed at such a breakneck speed and is so cluttered with nonsense and slapstick asides that the brief allusion to Rowling’s name flashes by before audiences really have time to react.

Expecto patronum

Perhaps for Victorians, though, the most untried and untested event is the Harry Potter A Forbidden Forest Experience. Having previously been installed in the US, the UK and – somewhat randomly –Belgium, the experience is produced by the global live entertainment company Fever in association with Warner Bros and it’s a cross between a VIVID light projection (without the Opera House), Lightscape and theme park spectacle Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey (without the ride).

It comprises a woodland trail full of lighting and sound effects, and Harry Potter or Fantastic Beasts inspired installations and “interactive” segments.

Earlier in the year there was some uncertainty about the viability of the event when a community-led complaint about the location saw more than 21,000 sign an online petition concerned about the original intention of staging the event at The Briars, a fenced wildlife sanctuary at Mount Martha on Victoria’s Mornington Peninsula. The concerns were over disruption for the local fauna, particularly the nocturnal animals that inhabit the area.

Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience. Photo: Supplied.

Mornington Peninsula Shire chief executive John Baker told a community meeting that the Council had consulted with experts to prevent any negative impacts on wildlife, but with criticism of the Belgian experience and other recent immersive disasters like the Glasgow Willy Wonka affair possibly also fresh in the organisers’ minds, the decision was taken to relocate. It hasn’t moved far though; the new location is the Mount Martha Community Forest, which backs onto The Briars.

Experience review: Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience, The Briars, Mornington Peninsula

How that will all pan out remains to be seen, but the extravaganza opened in early April with its producers fervently hoping that the new location works and that the connection with the original creator of Potter-verse doesn’t deter the crowds. When ArtsHub asked them about the J K Rowling issue, however, the response was the ‘spokesperson is unavailable for further interviews as part of this campaign’, which is probably telling enough in its own right. It’s also hard not to notice that none of the advertising for the event, nor the signage in the actual location, mentions the writer.

And, it has to be said, that on the night ArtsHub attended, the crowds certainly were out in force, undeterred by the association with the person who should not be named. No, not Voldemort, the other one…