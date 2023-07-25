Shankari Chandran wins 2023’s Miles Franklin Award

Shankari Chandran has won the Miles Franklin Literary Award for her novel, Chai Time at Cinnamon Gardens, published by Ultimo Press.

An equally shocked and ecstatic Chandran speaks to ArtsHub about her win from her Sydney home. ‘I was told a few weeks ago and I made poor Richard Neville, the chair of the selection panel, repeat himself to me four times because my brain just did not compute what he was saying. And then I asked him if I could just put him on mute so that I could scream.’

Chandran is hopeful that her book, alongside others on the Miles Franklin longlist and shortlist, will now find new readers. ‘I’m excited by the prospect of a wider readership for for this novel. Chai Time at Cinnamon Gardens can take the reader to a difficult and uncomfortable place; there’s trauma and bigotry – but I have tried to explore that within a safe space of humour and love and respect,’ she says.

Despite its benign looking cover and cute and cosy title, the book, which was two years in the making, is a multigenerational and historical journey of revelation and reckoning across time and place. Chandran, who points out that Australia is her chosen home, and Sri Lanka her ancestral home, describes her novel as being ‘set in a nursing home in Western Sydney, against the backdrop of rising racism in contemporary Australia, and flashing back to big movements in Sri Lanka’s history, but also dives into the contested formation and histories of both countries’.

The author is heartened that there’s more engagement in issues of race in contemporary times, particularly as Chai Time ‘explores questions of what it means to be Australian and why that is defined and forged by particular dominant groups to the inclusion of some and to the exclusion of others’.

Chandran is especially gratified that her third book has been awarded the most prestigious literary prize in Australia, considering that she despaired of it even being published. ‘I was told that my first novel, Song of the Sun God, was not Australian enough for the market. It’s about the choices made by three generations of Australian Sri Lankan Tamil women to survive Sri Lanka’s war, and it was about colonisation, dispossession or forced migration and the creation of hubs. To me, it is very much an Australian story… But now it’s currently under development with funding from Screen Australia to be adapted into television with with one of the actresses from Bridgerton, so someone must have liked it…’

In her second book, Chandran recalls with pain that she had to change the name and ethnicity of her protagonist from being a South Asian and brown to being white in order to get it published, so it’s with some vindication that she now basks in the glow of recognition for Chai.

‘I thought my publishing days were over in Australia and in the world and I had to learn to be OK with that. So that was what enabled me to write Chai Time in Cinnamon Gardens with complete honesty.

‘I talked with my gloves off and kept my heart open, and just wrote how I felt and experienced and what I’ve always wanted to say. This novel starts in anger and finishes in love and it helped me explore the confusion that I’ve often felt about identity in Australia.’

She speaks with ArtsHub about the, by and large, white curator literary culture and how it’s slowly changing to take in more disparate voices, and how books like hers will be part of its dismantling process.

‘I feel like I have been championed and supported, and empowered and enabled by the advocacy and hard work and incredible writing of so many writers of colour. So I think what we’re seeing is the natural evolution of this chain in Australia, but one that has happened through the hard work of other people, including publishers,’ she adds.

Chandran offers thanks to her publisher at Ultimo, Robert Watkins, ‘who has set out very deliberately to ensure that his company is an expansive space that welcomes and reflects a multiplicity of identities within Australia’.

Ultimately though, she’s taking this award as a collective win for the POC community at large. After all, as she puts it, ’We are very collectivist societies. We don’t exist in isolation. We don’t exist or do anything on our own. We’re born into large and vibrant extended families that take us with them and we take them with us. And so I feel that this award is very much a shared win.’

Chandran will receive $60,000 in prize money.

Of the winning novel, the judges’ said: ‘Chai Time at Cinnamon Gardens is alive with character, dialogue and action. With enormous skill Chandran recounts a solemn history, largely through a cast of squabbling, endearing elders, and invites us to open our hearts and minds: “If you read the literature of a country … you will understand it; you will fall in love with it”.’

The 2023 judging panel comprised author and literary critic, Dr Bernadette Brennan; literary scholar and translator, Dr Mridula Nath Chakraborty; book critic, Dr James Ley; NSW Mitchell Librarian and Chair, Richard Neville; and author and editor, Dr Elfie Shiosaki.

The other 2023 shortlisted titles are:

Established through the will of My Brilliant Career author, Stella Miles Franklin, for the ‘advancement, improvement and betterment of Australian literature’, the Miles Franklin Literary Award recognises a novel of ‘the highest literary merit’ that presents ‘Australian life in any of its phases’. Perpetual serves as Trustee for the Award.