News

 > Writing and Publishing > News

Shankari Chandran wins 2023’s Miles Franklin Award

Chai Time at Cinnamon Gardens takes out the most prestigious literary prize in Australia.
25 Jul 2023
Thuy On

Writing and Publishing

Shankari Chandran calls her award a collective win for the POC community in Australia. Photo: Supplied.

Share Icon

Shankari Chandran has won the Miles Franklin Literary Award for her novel, Chai Time at Cinnamon Gardens, published by Ultimo Press.

An equally shocked and ecstatic Chandran speaks to ArtsHub about her win from her Sydney home. ‘I was told a few weeks ago and I made poor Richard Neville, the chair of the selection panel, repeat himself to me four times because my brain just did not compute what he was saying. And then I asked him if I could just put him on mute so that I could scream.’

Chandran is hopeful that her book, alongside others on the Miles Franklin longlist and shortlist, will now find new readers. ‘I’m excited by the prospect of a wider readership for for this novel. Chai Time at Cinnamon Gardens can take the reader to a difficult and uncomfortable place; there’s trauma and bigotry – but I have tried to explore that within a safe space of humour and love and respect,’ she says.

Despite its benign looking cover and cute and cosy title, the book, which was two years in the making, is a multigenerational and historical journey of revelation and reckoning across time and place. Chandran, who points out that Australia is her chosen home, and Sri Lanka her ancestral home, describes her novel as being ‘set in a nursing home in Western Sydney, against the backdrop of rising racism in contemporary Australia, and flashing back to big movements in Sri Lanka’s history, but also dives into the contested formation and histories of both countries’.

The author is heartened that there’s more engagement in issues of race in contemporary times, particularly as Chai Time ‘explores questions of what it means to be Australian and why that is defined and forged by particular dominant groups to the inclusion of some and to the exclusion of others’.

Chandran is especially gratified that her third book has been awarded the most prestigious literary prize in Australia, considering that she despaired of it even being published. ‘I was told that my first novel, Song of the Sun God, was not Australian enough for the market. It’s about the choices made by three generations of Australian Sri Lankan Tamil women to survive Sri Lanka’s war, and it was about colonisation, dispossession or forced migration and the creation of hubs. To me, it is very much an Australian story… But now it’s currently under development with funding from Screen Australia to be adapted into television with with one of the actresses from Bridgerton, so someone must have liked it…’

In her second book, Chandran recalls with pain that she had to change the name and ethnicity of her protagonist from being a South Asian and brown to being white in order to get it published, so it’s with some vindication that she now basks in the glow of recognition for Chai.

‘I thought my publishing days were over in Australia and in the world and I had to learn to be OK with that. So that was what enabled me to write Chai Time in Cinnamon Gardens with complete honesty.

‘I talked with my gloves off and kept my heart open, and just wrote how I felt and experienced and what I’ve always wanted to say. This novel starts in anger and finishes in love and it helped me explore the confusion that I’ve often felt about identity in Australia.’

She speaks with ArtsHub about the, by and large, white curator literary culture and how it’s slowly changing to take in more disparate voices, and how books like hers will be part of its dismantling process.

‘I feel like I have been championed and supported, and empowered and enabled by the advocacy and hard work and incredible writing of so many writers of colour. So I think what we’re seeing is the natural evolution of this chain in Australia, but one that has happened through the hard work of other people, including publishers,’ she adds.

Chandran offers thanks to her publisher at Ultimo, Robert Watkins, ‘who has set out very deliberately to ensure that his company is an expansive space that welcomes and reflects a multiplicity of identities within Australia’.

Ultimately though, she’s taking this award as a collective win for the POC community at large. After all, as she puts it, ’We are very collectivist societies. We don’t exist in isolation. We don’t exist or do anything on our own. We’re born into large and vibrant extended families that take us with them and we take them with us. And so I feel that this award is very much a shared win.’ 

Chandran will receive $60,000 in prize money.

Of the winning novel, the judges’ said: ‘Chai Time at Cinnamon Gardens is alive with character, dialogue and action. With enormous skill Chandran recounts a solemn history, largely through a cast of squabbling, endearing elders, and invites us to open our hearts and minds: “If you read the literature of a country … you will understand it; you will fall in love with it”.’  

The 2023 judging panel comprised author and literary critic, Dr Bernadette Brennan; literary scholar and translator, Dr Mridula Nath Chakraborty; book critic, Dr James Ley; NSW Mitchell Librarian and Chair, Richard Neville; and author and editor, Dr Elfie Shiosaki.  

The other 2023 shortlisted titles are:

Read: A poem for everyone in August

Established through the will of My Brilliant Career author, Stella Miles Franklin, for the ‘advancement,  improvement and betterment of Australian literature’, the Miles Franklin Literary Award recognises a  novel of ‘the highest literary merit’ that presents ‘Australian life in any of its phases’. Perpetual serves as Trustee for the Award.

Thuy On

Thuy On is Reviews Editor of ArtsHub and an arts journalist, critic and poet who’s written for a range of publications including The Guardian, The Saturday Paper, Sydney Review of Books, The Australian, The Age/SMH and Australian Book Review. She was the books editor of The Big issue for 8 years. Her first book, a collection of poetry called Turbulence, came out in 2020 and was published by University of Western Australia Press (UWAP). Her next collection, Decadence, was published in July 2022, also by UWAP. Twitter: @thuy_on

Related News

Community Arts & Cultural Development Education & Student News Features Film Music Performing Arts Poetry And Spoken Word Visual Arts Writing and Publishing Youth arts
More
A clock face that is warping and dissolving on the right into its dark background.
Amplify Collective

Radical access: the future of access in the arts

Stellar thinkers and doers gather to consider radical access and the future of an inclusive arts industry.

Heidi Everett
A group of school children with ukeleles are laughing. They are accompanied by a teacher.
Education & Student News

Federal Government grants $3.42 million for arts education for kids

Four arts organisations share in the funding aimed at developing the next generation of performers and creatives.

Rochelle Siemienowicz
Teal coloured promotional sign with word MÌNH in bold capital letters, in front of trees.
Amplify Collective

Complicating Vietnamese diaspora stories for the better

A look into how the ‘MÌNH’ exhibition challenges notions of a monolithic Vietnamese identity through art and writing.

Leo Chau
A banana with a condom and a sliced papaya underneath.
Opinions & Analysis

Moral panic over sex-ed book overlooks real value of teen sex education

The moral panic over a sex education book for teens has seen Big W staff abused, and ignores the ways…

The Conversation
Features

A poem for everyone in August

Poetry Month is rolling across the country once again, showcasing a raft of readings and events. ArtsHub asked some participating…

Thuy On
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login