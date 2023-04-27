Second consecutive poetry win for 2023 Stella Prize

The 2023 Stella Prize for Australian women’s writing has been awarded to poet, editor, critic and Professor of Creative Writing at Queensland University of Technology, Sarah Holland-Batt.

At the prize ceremony hosted by journalist and presenter, Annabel Crabb tonight (27 April), Holland-Batt was presented with the $60,000 Prize for her poetry collection, The Jaguar (UQP).

This is the second consecutive year a book of poetry has claimed the Stella Prize. Last year it was awarded to Goorie-Koori poet Evelyn Araluen for her debut collection, Dropbear.

The Jaguar traces the declining health of Holland-Batt’s father, who suffered from Parkinson’s disease. The result is a ‘remarkable collection’ that the 2023 Stella Judging Panel said ‘investigates the body as a site of both pleasure and frailty’.

2023 Stella Prize Chair of Judges, Alice Pung OAM, said of the winning work: ‘In The Jaguar, Sarah Holland-Batt writes about death as tenderly as we’ve ever read about birth. She focuses on the pedestrian details of hospitals and aged care facilities, enabling us to see these institutions as distinct universes teeming with life and love. Her imagery is unexpected and unforgettable, and often blended with humour.

‘This is a book that cuts through to the core of what it means to descend into frailty, old age and death. It unflinchingly observes the complex emotions of caring for loved ones, contending with our own mortality and, above all, continuing to live,’ added Pung.

In ArtsHub’s review of The Jaguar, editor and poet, Thuy On wrote: ‘Sarah Holland-Batt’s latest collection shows a poet at the peak of her powers.

‘Indeed as the jaguar, whose profile graces the cover of her book, is both elegant and powerful, so too are Holland-Batt’s words, which are underscored by a muscly tension.’

2023 Stella Prize winner, ‘The Jaguar’ by Sarah Holland-Batt.

Holland-Batt said that it is ‘both an indescribable joy and a deep honour to receive the Stella Prize for The Jaguar’.

She continued: ‘I wrote this book during an intensely challenging period, as my father was dying, and just after. It was the friendship, generosity and camaraderie of women that not only saw me through this difficult time, but that has been the sustaining armature of my writing life. So it’s only right that I acknowledge all the women – publishers, editors, mentors, fellow writers, friends – who have supported and championed my work over the years; I simply wouldn’t be here without them.

‘I’m thrilled to enter into the company of the extraordinary writers who have received the Stella, and so grateful for what this prize has done to transform the books and voices we value in Australian literature.’

This is Holland-Batt’s third book of poetry following The Hazards (2015), which won the 2016 Prime Minister’s Literary Award for Poetry, and Aria (2008). She is also the author of Fishing for Lightning: The Spark of Poetry (2021), a book of essays on contemporary poetry.

Creative Director and Co-CEO of Stella, Jaclyn Booton said, ‘The Jaguar is a gift of a book… [that] weaves together moments of both full-hearted joy and crushing disappointment.’

The 2023 Stella Prize shortlist also shone a spotlight on small presses this year. Alongside The Jaguar, shortlisted titles include We Come With This Place by Debra Dank (Echo Publishing), big beautiful female theory by Eloise Grills (Affirm Press), Hydra by Adriane Howell (Transit Lounge), Indelible City by Louisa Lim (Text Publishing) and Bad Art Mother by Edwina Preston (Wakefield Press).