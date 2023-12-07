RISING announces mass participatory project for its 2024 festival

Melburnians and visitors alike will become the voices, instruments and performers of Communitas, a world premiere interactive event to be held as part of RISING in 2024.

Led by Melbourne electronic duo Shouse (whose 2017 track ‘Love Tonight’ went viral in 2021 after being remixed by French DJ and producer David Guetta) Communitas will be staged within St Paul’s Cathedral in the heart of the city.

Participants will sing, play handmade instruments made by Shouse member Jon Madin, and dance to choreography by Deep Soulful Sweats, with a single of the event set for future release, and featuring song-writing credits for all participants.

‘Music connects and moves people in a way that is a kind of magic,’ said RISING co-Artistic Director Hannah Fox.

‘In Communitas, everyone gets a chance to take part in making music with no experience or skill level required. This sort of invitation to get directly involved in culture is at the core of what RISING is about. The collective voice of many members of the community young and old, in an epic chorus of vocals, percussion and dance is as old as the hills yet couldn’t be more timely.’

With Communitas, Shouse’s Ed Service and Jack Madin aim to conjure up that moment of shared joy that is felt when people dance and sing together and in doing so, foster a moment of deep connection and togetherness.

As Service himself explains, ‘Communitas is more than a musical event; it’s a collective celebration of the human spirit, a symphony of shared joy that transcends boundaries. We’re thrilled to collaborate with RISING, and invite hundreds into the heart of St Paul’s Cathedral to join us in forging connections through the language of music. Join us in the beat of drums, a chorus of voices, a mass of humanity, finally together in space and time.’

The event’s scale is a natural extension of the duo’s creative practice, which last year saw them recording ‘Won’t Forget You’ with a choir comprised of more than 50 of their friends and colleagues.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen> The David Guetta remix of Shouse’s ‘Love Tonight’ went viral in 2021.

The mass participatory event follows the pattern established by previous RISING events including this year’s world-record setting 10,000 Kazoos (which saw 11,000 Melburnians assemble and perform in Federation Square as part of the world’s largest ever kazoo orchestra), 2022’s Still Lives (for which thousands gathered to watch footballers caught mid-mark, suspended by ropes from the ceiling of NGV’s Great Hall), and 2021’s monumental sound installation on the banks of the Birrarung, The Rivers Sing, a free public work that continued throughout Melbourne’s lockdown, for all of the city to experience in solidarity.

Communitas also continues the RISING tradition of staging art events in unusual locations, including the near-legendary Flinders Street Station Ballroom (which has subsequently staged several major RISING exhibitions to date, including A Miracle Constantly Repeated in 2021 and Shadow Spirit earlier this year).

Co-Artistic Director Gideon Obarzanek said, ‘RISING has always at its heart been about championing and expanding the work of local artists. And we’re thrilled to be working with Shouse to create this locally commissioned work of international significance. A work by and of this city, produced here in Melbourne, that will go on to tour the world.’

Victoria’s Minister for Creative Industries Colin Brooks added: ‘RISING 2024 is shaping up to be another magical drawcard for Melbourne next winter, and Communitas sums up the spirit of the festival – bringing people together in a joyful celebration of music and creativity.’

Communitas takes place on Saturday 15 June at St Paul’s Cathedral. Registration is free and already open.

RISING marks the start of winter in Melbourne, and will run from 1-16 June 2024.