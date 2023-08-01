Returning festival aims to make playwrights more visible

‘I think a lot of people go to the theatre and don’t necessarily really think about the script,’ explains Deborah Franco, producer of the Australian Playwrights’ Festival.

‘They see the production and all that the production encompasses – the design and the direction and all of that – but they don’t necessarily think about the playwright and perhaps fully understand that, without the script, we don’t have a play. We need to make playwrights more visible.’

Presented by publisher Currency Press, and held for the first time in 2022 after plans for the 2021 festival were scuppered by COVID, the Australian Playwrights’ Festival focuses squarely on playwrights and their craft, as well as the place of playwriting both in the national arts ecology and the national conversation.

‘I just don’t think [playwrights] are seen very often. They’re a very important part of our literary landscape and they’re just not visible. My tagline for the Festival is, “We’re bringing the playwright out of the garret, and putting the spotlight on them”,‘ Franco explains.

This year the Festival runs from Friday 25 to Sunday 27 August 2023 at ARA Darling Quarter Theatre in Sydney, and has the theme of “Safe Spaces, Risky Ideas”.

Questions such as “What does it mean to take risk in theatre now?” and “How can we create spaces that are safe enough to discuss big ideas without the risk of being ‘cancelled’ or is cancelling some people the only way to really shake things up?” will be posed, Franco suggests.

‘Theatre tells so many stories from so many different places and cultures and I think the Festival reflects this with the choice of panels. We’re looking at regional theatre and how is that different to theatre in the city; there is a panel on community theatre and how this helps heal a community and give them back some power when they have been made powerless (for whatever reason). Our playwright “crush” panel is an opportunity for an emerging writer to talk with an established writer. Theatre gives voice to a myriad of stories from the young to the old and I think the festival highlights this,‘ she tells ArtsHub.

The program features a diverse range of established and emerging writers from around Australia, and includes a combination of panels and one-on-one conversations, as well as contributions from directors and critics in addition to the playwrights themselves.

The Festival’s keynote address will be given by Yorta Yorta/Gunaikurnai playwright, producer and director Andrea James (Yanagai! Yanagai!, Sunshine Super Girl).

Panellists and speakers will include Donna Abela, Van Badham, Karla Conway, James Elazzi, Wesley Enoch, Declan Furber Gillick, Kate Gaul, Jane Harrison, Noëlle Janaczewska, Leland Kean, Lee Lewis, Chris Mead, Suzie Miller, Mahdi Mohammadi, Marion Potts, Jordan Shea, Suzy Wrong and Tiffany Wong.

Franco hopes the Australian Playwrights’ Festival will offer theatregoers and the general public the chance to have direct access to the playwrights in attendance, as well as encouraging dialogue between the playwrights themselves.

‘We want the public to interact with the playwrights; we want them to ask questions and have a conversation with them. And I think it’s also an opportunity for playwrights to talk about the issues they want to explore in their plays,’ she tells ArtsHub.

‘It’s an opportunity for them to share their ideas with the public and it’s an opportunity to share with other playwrights, too. That was one of the big things from last year’s Festival – to actually be in the same room together. Because playwrights don’t necessarily get a place at other [literary] festivals. Also, there are very few opportunities for playwrights themselves to get together and have a chat about what they’re doing and how it’s all working,’ Franco adds.

The Festival will also focus on the many risks that playwrights confront, both within their plays and in getting them to the stage: regional challenges, creating a voice for a community in difficult times, clashes within the creative team, the mishaps in live performance when things go wrong and even how to navigate an uncertain career in an age where a media storm can shut down a show.

Franco also hopes the Festival will encourage more people to read plays for pleasure, which in this day and age is something of a lost art.

‘I think when we’re in school we can do it because it’s just something else that we have to read, but I think it is a practice. I always remember Katharine Brisbane saying, when I first started to work at Currency, “If you don’t have to read the names of the people speaking, then that’s a really good play.” You should be able to read it without looking at the character names,’ she explains.

Acknowledging that becoming familiar with the style and structure of a play takes time for readers unaccustomed to the form, Franco adds: ‘It does take a bit of practice, but at the same time, I think people could read a play like they do a short story. Sometimes you don’t want to read a whole novel. And so, to me, reading a play is a bit like reading a short story.’

The second Australian Playwrights’ Festival runs from 25-27 August 2023.