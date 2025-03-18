Report finds Australians are planning travel around arts events in 2025

A report released by American Express has revealed that over three-quarters of Australians will travel in 2025. Despite nationwide concerns about the pressure facing major music festivals, nearly half of the 1000 respondents said they were travelling because of an entertainment event.

Corrine Ng, Vice President and General Manager of American Express Travel and Lifestyle Services, says, “As many Aussies prioritise experiences, live events are becoming the ultimate excuse to explore new destinations and celebrate passions to make lasting memories.”

A deeper dive into the numbers reveals more about Australians’ motivations. Of those who said they were travelling for an event, 44% said they were looking to share an experience with friends and family; 40% said they were committing to the adventure as dedicated fans.

The ‘dedicated fans’ market is expanding due to major international touring artists. Most recently, Billie Eilish and Coldplay played to thousands of fans nationwide. Taylor Swift caused major disruptions to air traffic in 2024. In Australia, she only played in Melbourne and Sydney, triggering an additional 25,400 people to pass through Brisbane Airport’s terminal on their way to see her.

Other major concerts this year, including Dua Lipa, Katy Perry and Cyndi Lauper, are likely to boost Australian travel plans further.

The international report can be found here.