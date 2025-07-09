CIAF 2025 returns to the Tanks Arts Centre this week

This year Cairns Indigenous Art Fair (CIAF) has returned to its spiritual home, the Tanks Arts Centre in the Cairns suburb of Edge Hill, to roll out a reimagined program under the theme, ‘Pay Attention!’

Launching tomorrow (Thursday 10 July) and running until Sunday 13 July, CIAF 2025 will comprise over 400 First Nations artists in a program of visual and performing arts, plus fashion, talks, food, culture and community events.

Having restructured three years ago, the 15-year-old event is now firmly established as a “celebration of community, culture, and creativity on Country“.

Highlights of the CIAF 2025 program include:

CIAF 2025 Opening Night

Featuring cultural dances, live music performances, art installations and digital projections, and a curated eat street offering at Tanks Art Centre. At the same time the Art Fair and Art Market will open showcasing over 28 exhibitors, art centres, commercial galleries and independent artists from across Queensland. Thursday 10 July from 4pm, with official proceedings from 6-7pm.

CIAF 2025: Fashion

A long-time favourite with CIAF attendees, this year’s theme is ‘Look and Listen’, with two different shows exploring each of those themes separately. Performance one, Look, includes the visions of designers: Sandra and Shara Delaney, Felicity Chapman, TAFE/Bentley Park College, Robert Pau, Kuku Bulkaway & Yuku Baja Muliku Artists, and Irene Robinson and Darlene Fell. Performance two, Listen, invites audiences to connect with the stories and inspirations woven into the work of designers Skye Lockyer and Katelyn Hamilton, NPAC Art Centre, Girringun Art Centre, Wudan (Amy) Neal, Lisa Lui and Delvene Cockatoo-Collins. Thursday 10 (10.30 and 1.30pm) and Friday 11 July (5.30pm and 8.30pm).

CIAF 2025 Art Fair Showcase

With over 30 exhibitors from Queensland art centres, commercial galleries and independent creators, this year’s Fair offers wearable art, black-and-white photography, traditional sculpture and contemporary activist pieces. The art centres on display include Mornington Island Art – MIART, Girringun Aboriginal Art Centre and Yarrabah Arts & Cultural Precinct. Yakal Gallery, Vivien Anderson Gallery and Mitchell Fine Art are among the commercial galleries. While the independent artist line-up includes: Kerry Klimm, Lisa Michl Ko-Manggén (OAM), Tobias Corrie, Matilda Nona and Dr Ken Thaiday Snr. The Art Fair runs throughout the festival and free guided tours and artist talks are available.

‘Kadanji (Black Cockatoo)’ ceramic vessel, Karen Shuan from Yalanji Arts, Mossman Gorge – Manjal Dimbi/Mossman Gorge. Image: Supplied.

CIAF 2025 Masterclasses

Led by prominent First Nations artists, the masterclasses this year are: The Art of Weaving with Helena Loncaric (Friday 11 July 10am to 12 noon), Mindi Weaving with Nephi Denham (Saturday 12 July 10am to 12 noon), Printmaking with Natural Pigments with Matilda Nona (Sunday 13 July 10am to noon), From Fur to Feathers: Designing Bags with Samala Cronin (MumRed) (Friday 11 July 1 to 3pm) and Spill the Tea on the Colony, in which Kerry Klimm will reflect on truth-telling while attendees decorate teacups (Saturday 12 July 1 to 3pm).

CIAF 2025 Talks Program

Featuring both free and ticketed events, this year’s talks are curated by advocate, arts worker, artist and ArtsHub‘s Amplify Collective alumnus, Jack Wilkie-Jans. The component includes panel events and speakers discussing art-making, collecting, promoting, policies and politics, conservation and artistic authenticity in an era of Truth-Telling. The distinguished line-up of presenters and speakers includes Kamilaroi/Bigambul man and Venice Biennale Golden Lion-winner Archie Moore, Wuthathi, Yadhaykana and Meriam woman and international authority on Indigenous Cultural and Intellectual Property (ICIP) Dr Terri Janke, and curator and Director of Hazelhurst Arts Centre, Sebastian Goldspink (of the Burramattagal people).

CIAF 2025 is being hosted by Tanks Art Centre, 46 – 64 Collins Avenue, Edge Hill, Queensland 4870

