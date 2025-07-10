20 organisations named under Creative Australia’s new funding platform, Creative Futures Fund

Today (10 July), Creative Australia (CA) has announced the first recipients for funding under the Creative Futures Fund – a new funding platform established to support ambitious, large-scale creative projects, spanning every state and territory, under the National Cultural Policy, Revive.

Executive Director Arts Investment at CA, Alice Nash says in a statement: “This is an investment in imagination. It will support the telling of unique Australian stories that cross generations, industries, and borders, while remaining deeply local.”

Wendy Martin, Director of the new fund, adds: “This first round of projects offers a glimpse of what is possible through investment in our creative future.”

She continues: “This extraordinary collection of work will take audiences on imaginative journeys, under the sea with sharks, onto football fields and into the wild, wonderful world of roller derby. Collaborations between artists and scientists will investigate Hobart as gateway to Antarctica and explore the Murray Darling River system as a life force that runs through our country.

Notifications of outcomes had been listed for February 2025, but the delayed announcement will be nevertheless welcomed by some. Twenty organisations have been successful, with the weighting towards NSW geographically, and overwhelmingly to the performing arts and festival sectors.

Erth Shark Dive (NSW)

Lismore NORPA (NSW)

Merrigong Theatre (NSW)

Red Room Poetry (NSW)

Riverside NToP (NSW)

The Cad Factory (NSW)

The Substation (NSW)

The Wired Lab (NSW)

Brisbane Festival Strong is the New Pretty (Qld)

Country Arts SA (SA)

Windmill Theatre (SA)

Beaker Street (Tas)

Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra (Tas)

All the Queens Men (Vic)

Ilbijerri (Vic)

Outer Urban Projects (Vic)

Substation (Vic)

Community Arts Network (WA)

Fremantle Biennale (WA)

Perth Festival (WA)

Pilbara Juluwarlu (WA)

No organisations from the Northern Territory were funding under this program, and the visual arts were largely underrepresented in this funding round.

The investment supports six major outdoor experiences in public spaces, including projects that invite audiences to connect with nature through innovative dark night sky tourism experiences, and five new First Nations-led projects that celebrate cultural knowledge and leadership.

Creative Futures Fund: what is it?

Creative Futures Fund recipient The Substation. Photo: Sarah Walker.

The basis of the Creative Futures Fund is to share Australian stories in the widest possible way.

While excellence is the foundation of all grants and funding platforms, the Creative Futures Fund is looking to that excellence being channeled in new ways, and to leverage cross-sector partnerships. It is not surprising, then, that the majority of the funding projects are collaborations, and festival- or touring-based.

Creative Futures Fund: guidelines

CA says of the guidelines: “The projects will intersect with fields from education, sport, science, agriculture, tourism and fashion through partnerships and collaborations.”

The Fund also supports interactive works for families and young people, fostering creativity across generations, which is clear in the first round investment projects.

CA explains that the Fund offers two streams:

Development Investment : This stream will support the development of new ideas, the adaptation of existing works, and/or allow recipients to test the market. Individual investments of between $50,000 and $250,000 are available.

This stream will support the development of new ideas, the adaptation of existing works, and/or allow recipients to test the market. Individual investments of between $50,000 and $250,000 are available. Delivery Investment: This will support of the delivery of new works, including adaptation, building partnerships, securing co-investment, realising and sharing the work, and achieving impact. Individual investments of between $250,000 and $1.5 million are available.

In the first investment round, 14 organisations received Development Investment, while six organisations received Delivery Investment.

Creative Futures Fund: more on the funded projects

Strong Is the New Pretty is a bold new play written by internationally acclaimed playwright Suzie Miller, which reimagines Australia’s identity as a sporting nation, through the story of the AFL Women’s league. It will be delivered by Brisbane Festival in partnership with Sydney Theatre company and Trish Wadley Productions.

An adaptation of Shaun Tan’s Tales of the Inner City will be brought to life by Perth Festival as an urban adventure across the city’s CBD.

Reimagining Hobart as the gateway to Antarctica, Hobartica is a project by Beaker Street that blends art, science, climate and tourism, in partnership with CSIRO and the University of Tasmania.

Creative Futures Fund recipient Hobartica. ‘Group Polar Plunge’. Image: OI Studios and Beaker Street.

Songs and Stories of Iutruwita/Tasmania, will be the first major musical work in palawa language featuring palawa artist Dewayne Everettsmith, in collaboration with the artistic team who took Yolngu artist Gurrumul to international success. This project from the Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra includes community performances and a statewide language program, culminating in a landmark outdoor event for Ten Days on the Island Festival.

A celebration of older Australians at high-fashion runway shows, The Pageant will take place across the country, delivered by All The Queens Men in partnership with Harper’s Bazaar and Perth Festival.

Creative Futures Fund, ‘The Coming Back Out Salon’ by All The Queens Men, Sydney World Pride 2023. Photo: Bryony Jackson.

When the World Was Soft | Yindjibarndi stories of creation for the nation is a project featuring giant puppets created in the remote Pilbara community of Ngurrawaana with puppet master Peter Wilson, and will roam across Australian cities in arts festivals.

While Night Rise is a project from Fremantle Biennale activating night sky tourism sites in remote Western Australia.